AS Tallinna Vesi’s sales were boosted by consumption of commercial customers

Tallinna Vesi
·12 min read
Tallinna Vesi
Tallinna Vesi

In the second quarter of 2022, AS Tallinna Vesi's net sales grew to 13 million, the increase in net sales was mainly due to increased consumption of water services among commercial customers.

AS Tallinna Vesi’s sales from water services provided to commercial customers in the second quarter of this year was €4.24 million, which is about 23% more than last year. The consumption of water services among commercial customers mainly increased in the hospitality and entertainment sector, such as hotels and spas, restaurants, cultural institutions, and in the transport sector.

According to Aleksandr Timofejev, Chairman of the Board of AS Tallinna Vesi, hotels and spas were able to provide their services to customers in the second quarter of this year in a volume that is comparable to pre-COVID times. “Lifting of the COVID-19 related restrictions at the end of the first quarter had a strong positive impact on the consumption of commercial customers – water consumption in hotels and spas increased by more than 140% in the second quarter compared to a year ago,” Timofejev explained.

Sales from water services provided to private customers in the second quarter fell 1.2% to €4.99 million as a result of the decline in consumption of the largest private customer group - apartment buildings and private houses.

AS Tallinna Vesi’s gross profit for the second quarter of 2022 was €4.42 million. The Company's gross profit for six months fell by 15% due to an increase in operational costs. Rising costs of chemicals, electricity and gas had the biggest impact on cost growth. To minimise this impact, the Company seeks to reduce the amount of chemicals used in treatment processes and, if possible, consumes electricity smartly by monitoring the electricity exchange price and timing consumption accordingly.

The Company’s operating profit for the second quarter was €3.1 million. Operating profit fell by €2.12 million compared to the second quarter of last year. The operating profit for the six months of 2022 was €6.1 million, showing a decrease of €3.77 million compared to the previous year, and this is due to higher electricity costs and the retaining of the provision for potential third-party claims at the level of the third quarter of 2021. When eliminating the impact of the change in operating profit resulting from the provision for potential third-party claims, the Company’s operating profit would have been €4 million in the second quarter of 2021. Operating profit for the second quarter of 2022 would be 22.9% or €0.91 million lower compared to the same period last year.

The Company’s net profit for the second quarter of 2022 was €0.96 million, showing a decrease of €2.12 million compared to the same period last year. The decrease in net profit was affected by changes in operating profit and net financial costs.

In the first half of 2022, AS Tallinna Vesi renovated nearly 10,000 metres of pipelines. “The reconstruction of pipelines has been progressing as planned in the first six months and work will continue in the second half of the year,” Timofejev said.

In the second quarter, extensive reconstruction work was started and continued on Järvevana Road, Sõle, Kolde, Ehte and Sitsi Streets, Astangu area and Ussimäe Road. “On Järvevana Road, we are currently renovating 900 metres of a water supply pipeline, which is one of Tallinn's largest for its diameter and number of consumers and supplies water to the residents in Mustamäe, Haabersti and Kristiine city districts. Large-scale sewer system renovations are being done in Astangu area. Reconstruction works are carried out using eco-friendly no-dig methods that do not require digging up the roads and also cause less disturbance to residents and the traffic,” Timofejev pointed out.

In May, AS Tallinna Vesi signed a contract with Telia Eesti AS to install smart water meters for all its customers by 2026. According to Timofejev, the first 260 smart water meters have already been installed and a larger number of new meters will be delivered this August, after which these will be installed following the regular verification program. “Smart water meters have been long expected by our customers, which is why I am glad we have found the best way to deliver this solution and make monthly invoicing process more convenient. In addition, by installing smart meters, we will make our processes more digital, we will be able to monitor the water network more efficiently and faster identify any water leaks,” he said.

In order to ensure the continuity of the service provided by the Company and the sustainability of its processes, AS Tallinna Vesi continued with several large projects in the second quarter, including the renovation of the water pumping station in Rummu Road, which ensures high-quality drinking water to Lasnamäe and Pirita city districts, and the renovation of the filters that are part of the water treatment process. At the wastewater treatment plant, work continues on strategically important projects such as renovating the main pumping station shaft and the effluent outlet tower, the first of which plays an important role in receiving the wastewater at the treatment plant and the second in discharging treated effluent into the sea.

Over the six months of 2022, the Company has continued to provide reliable and high-quality water and wastewater services, as reflected in the very high level of quality indicators. In the first half of the year, the Company took 1,681 water samples. The quality of tap water was excellent, 100% in line with all quality requirements. According to Timofejev, excellent quality of tap water has been ensured with an effective water treatment process, ongoing preventative maintenance work on the water network and investments in water pumping stations made in recent years that created a secondary chlorination facility across the various city districts. This allows to keep the sanitary status of treated water in the water network and maintain the excellent quality of tap water with hot weather as well.

Also, the wastewater treated at the wastewater treatment plant and discharged to the Baltic Sea met all the strict requirements both in the second quarter and throughout the first half of 2022. “The quality of effluent directly affects the marine environment, which is why we monitor the amounts of pollutants in wastewater received at the treatment plant and in effluent leaving the treatment plant. Pollutant parameters that are significantly lower than the limits required by law is a proof of the excellent level of treated effluent,” Timofejev explained.

The level of water loss in the water network remained low in the second quarter – 14.3%, similarly to the previous year. In the half-year view, the level of water loss is somewhat higher than last year because of the snowy and cold winter that made it difficult to detect leaks and access pipelines in the first quarter.

AS Tallinna Vesi is the largest water utility in Estonia, providing services to more than 24,600 private customers and businesses and 470,000 end consumers in Tallinn and its surrounding municipalities: Cities of Maardu and Saue and Harku Municipality. Tallinna Vesi is listed on the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.


Main financial indicators

million,
except key ratios

2nd quarter

Change 2022/ 2021

6 months

Change 2022/ 2021

2022

2021

2020

2022

2021

2020

Sales

13.00

12.97

12.09

0.3%

25.05

24.75

25.27

1.2%

Gross profit

4.42

5.23

4.73

-15.5%

8.80

10.41

10.79

-15.5%

Gross profit margin %

33.98

40.34

39.16

-15.8%

35.12

42.07

42.70

-16.5%

Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation

4.69

6.80

6.14

-31.0%

9.34

13.03

13.32

-28.3%

Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin %

36.09

52.44

50.76

-31.2%

37.26

52.63

52.70

-29.2%

Operating profit

3.08

5.20

4.59

-40.7%

6.09

9.86

10.26

-38.3%

Operating profit - main business

2.83

4.96

4.32

-43.1%

5.74

9.46

9.94

-39.3%

Operating profit margin %

23.70

40.09

37.99

-40.9%

24.29

39.83

40.61

-39.0%

Profit before taxes

2.98

5.11

4.51

-41.8%

5.88

9.68

10.06

-39.2%

Profit before taxes margin %

22.88

39.40

37.29

-41.9%

23.48

39.10

39.82

-40.0%

Net profit

0.96

3.07

0.15

-68.9%

3.84

7.62

5.71

-49.7%

Net profit margin %

7.36

23.70

1.27

-68.9%

15.31

30.80

22.59

-50.3%

ROA %

0.38

1.21

0.06

-68.7%

1.52

3.02

2.22

-49.5%

Debt to total capital employed %

57.09

57.20

59.63

-0.2%

57.09

57.20

59.63

-0.2%

ROE %

0.85

2.75

0.14

-69.0%

3.46

6.96

5.27

-50.3%

Current ratio

1.81

2.75

3.23

-34.2%

1.81

2.75

3.23

-34.2%

Quick ratio

1.75

2.69

3.18

-34.9%

1.75

2.69

3.18

-34.9%

Investments into fixed assets

2.85

5.57

2.52

-48.8%

5.63

7.85

6.11

-28.3%

Payout ratio %

na

80.42

77.70

 

na

80.42

77.70

 

Gross profit margin – Gross profit / Net sales
Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation – Operating profit + depreciation and amortisation
Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin – Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation / Net sales
Operating profit margin – Operating profit / Net sales
Net profit margin – Net profit / Net sales
ROA – Net profit / Average Total assets for the period
Debt to Total capital employed – Total liabilities / Total capital employed
ROE – Net profit / Average Total equity for the period
Current ratio – Current assets / Current liabilities
Quick ratio – (Current assets – Stocks) / Current liabilities
Payout ratio - Total Dividends per annum/ Total Net Income per annum
Main business – water services related activities, excl. connections profit and government grants, construction services, doubtful receivables


STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

2nd quarter

2nd quarter

 

6 months

6 months

 

12 months

€ thousand

2022

2021

 

2022

2021

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

13,002

12,968

 

20,054

24,752

 

53,294

Cost of goods and services sold

-8,583

-7,737

 

-16,254

-14,340

 

-32,715

GROSS PROFIT

4,419

5,231

 

8,800

10,412

 

20,579

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marketing expenses

-189

-104

 

-388

-224

 

-462

General administration expenses

-1,094

-992

 

-2,225

-2,544

 

-4,438

Other income (+)/ expenses (-)

-55

1,064

 

-102

2,215

 

3,099

OPERATING PROFIT

3,081

5,199

 

6,085

9,859

 

18,778

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financial income

1

2

 

3

7

 

8

Financial expenses

-108

-91

 

-205

-187

 

-387

Other financial income (+)/ expenses (-)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PROFIT BEFORE TAXES

2,974

5,110

 

5,883

9,679

 

18,399

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax on dividends

-2,017

-2,036

 

-2,047

-2,056

 

-2,234

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

957

3,074

 

3,836

7,623

 

16,165

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD

957

3,074

 

3,836

7,623

 

16,165

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Attributable profit to:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity holders of A-shares

957

3,074

 

3,836

7,623

 

16,165

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per A share (in euros)

0.05

0.15

 

0.19

0.38

 

0.81


STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

 

 

 

 

€ thousand

30/06/2022

30/06/2021

 

31/12/2021

 

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

CURRENT ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

23,541

37,011

 

36,559

Trade receivables, accrued income and prepaid expenses

6,643

5,990

 

6,637

Inventories

982

835

 

702

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

31,166

43,836

 

43,898

 

 

 

 

 

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment

215,830

205,295

 

211,546

Intangible assets

637

583

 

729

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

216,467

205,878

 

212,275

TOTAL ASSETS

247,633

249,714

 

256,173

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

 

CURRENT LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

Current portion of long-term lease liabilities

662

390

 

421

Current portion of long-term loans

3,630

3,630

 

3,630

Trade and other payables

9,665

9,067

 

7,835

Prepayments

3,296

2,880

 

3,604

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

17,253

15,967

 

15,490

 

 

 

 

 

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

Deferred income from connection fees

38,130

35,988

 

37,241

Leases

1,063

1,277

 

1,236

Loans

78,540

82,154

 

80,336

Provision for possible third party claims

6,018

7,221

 

6,018

Deferred tax liability

303

195

 

372

Other payables

70

34

 

60

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

124,124

126,869

 

125,263

TOTAL LIABILITIES

141,377

142,836

 

140,753

 

 

 

 

 

EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Share capital

12,000

12,000

 

12,000

Share premium

24,734

24,734

 

24,734

Statutory legal reserve

1,278

1,278

 

1,278

Retained earnings

68,244

68,866

 

77,408

TOTAL EQUITY

106,256

106,878

 

115,420

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

247,633

249,714

 

256,173


CASH FLOWS STATEMENT

6 months

6 months

 

12 months

€ thousand

2022

2021

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

Operating profit

6,085

9,859

 

18,778

Adjustment for depreciation/amortisation

3,250

3,168

 

6,520

Adjustment for revenues from connection fees

-269

-251

 

-510

Other non-cash adjustments

0

-2,407

 

-3,610

Profit/loss(+) from sale and write off of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets

-12

0

 

-29

Change in current assets involved in operating activities

-271

892

 

380

Change in liabilities involved in operating activities

-485

126

 

938

TOTAL CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

8,298

11,387

 

22,467

 

 

 

 

 

CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets

-7,351

-5,084

 

-13,734

Compensations received for construction of pipelines, incl connection fees

1,215

1,351

 

2,892

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

13

0

 

29

Interest received

3

9

 

11

TOTAL CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES

-6,120

-3,724

 

-10,802

 

 

 

 

 

CASH FLOWS USE D IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

Interest paid and loan financing costs, incl swap interests

-218

-204

 

-460

Lease payments

-230

-205

 

-408

Repayment of loans

-1,818

-1,818

 

-3,636

Dividends paid

-12,835

-12,841

 

-12,842

Withheld income tax paid on dividends

0

0

 

-158

Income tax paid on dividends

-95

-98

 

-2,116

TOTAL CASH FLOW USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES

-15,196

-15,166

 

-19,620

 

 

 

 

 

CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

-13,018

-7,503

 

-7,955

 

 

 

 

 

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD

36,559

44,514

 

44,514

 

 

 

 

 

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD

23,541

37,011

 

36,559


Laura Korjus
Head of Communications
AS Tallinna Vesi
(+372) 626 2271
laura.korjus@tvesi.ee

Attachment


