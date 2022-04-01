AS Tallinna Vesi Supervisory Council confirmed 2021 financial results

Tallinna Vesi

The Supervisory Council of AS Tallinna Vesi approved the audited financial results for the year 2021. The financial results remained unchanged compared to the preliminary disclosure on 28 January 2022.



The Company’s total sales revenue for 2021 was €53.29 million, showing an increase of 3.0% or €1.58 million year-on-year. Sales from water services decreased by 1.6% amounting to €45.06 million. Sales of construction services were €7.33 million, increasing by 40.3%.

AS Tallinna Vesi’s 2021 operating profit was €18.78 million, decreasing by 13.8% or by €3.01 million compared to 2020. The change was mainly impacted by higher direct production costs on electricity and chemicals and by freezing change of provision formed for possible third-party claims in Q4. Net profit in 2021 was €16.17 million, being 3.4% or €0.57 million lower than in 2020.

