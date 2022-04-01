U.S. markets open in 6 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,545.50
    +14.75 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,721.00
    +103.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,934.75
    +66.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,070.20
    +3.80 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.35
    -0.93 (-0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,940.20
    -13.80 (-0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    24.98
    -0.16 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1058
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.56
    +1.23 (+6.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3124
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.3880
    +0.7000 (+0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,824.66
    -2,273.16 (-4.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,043.97
    -52.28 (-4.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.68
    -63.07 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.45 (-0.56%)
     

AS Tallinna Vesi Supervisory Council confirmed 2021 financial results

Tallinna Vesi
·1 min read
Tallinna Vesi
Tallinna Vesi

The Supervisory Council of AS Tallinna Vesi approved the audited financial results for the year 2021. The financial results remained unchanged compared to the preliminary disclosure on 28 January 2022.

The Company’s total sales revenue for 2021 was €53.29 million, showing an increase of 3.0% or €1.58 million year-on-year. Sales from water services decreased by 1.6% amounting to €45.06 million. Sales of construction services were €7.33 million, increasing by 40.3%.

AS Tallinna Vesi’s 2021 operating profit was €18.78 million, decreasing by 13.8% or by €3.01 million compared to 2020. The change was mainly impacted by higher direct production costs on electricity and chemicals and by freezing change of provision formed for possible third-party claims in Q4. Net profit in 2021 was €16.17 million, being 3.4% or €0.57 million lower than in 2020.

Audited financial results for the year 2021 have been included as an attachment to current announcement and can be found on our webpage.


Laura Korjus
AS Tallinna Vesi
Head of Communications
(+372) 62 62 271
laura.korjus@tvesi.ee


Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Owning Secular Growth Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    One key to market success is learning to recognize trends, overall directions that stocks are taking, and then riding those trends towards profitable returns. Sometimes, that task is easy; for instance, the five years from 2017 through the end of 2021 saw a prolonged run on generally increasing values. Sometimes, it’s more difficult; take a look at the charts for 2022 year-to-date and you’ll quickly see that there is no long-term direction of movement here. CNBC's Jim Cramer, however, believes t

  • These 10 stocks have fallen at least 20% this year, but are expected to soar up to 66% from here

    DEEP DIVE It sure has been a wild ride for investors over the past few weeks, with the benchmark S&P 500 rising 10% from March 8 through March 30. But the broader stock market is still down for 2022.

  • AMD stock sinks on downgrade, Endeavor CEO’s salary revealed, UiPath stock down over 25%

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of the day's trending stock tickers,

  • Why Baidu, Alibaba, and iQIYI Stocks Crashed Today

    As the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reports, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) just added five more China-based-but-U.S.-listed companies to its list of stocks at risk of delisting over disclosure concerns. Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), iQIYI (NASDAQ: IQ), and Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) are all down significantly in response. As of 10:30 a.m. ET, Alibaba stock is off 4.7%, Baidu 7%, and iQIYI 8.5%, and Futu Holdings is leading the sector lower with a 9.7% loss.

  • BlackBerry Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today reported financial results for the three months and fiscal year ended February 28, 2022 (all figures in U.S. dollars and U.S. GAAP, except where otherwise indicated).

  • Why Nio Stock Plunged Thursday

    What happened Shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have bounced around in March as investors balanced geopolitical risks with near-term catalysts for its growing business. In the first half of the month, shares dropped more than 20%.

  • AMD stock falls on Barclays downgrade

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses AMD stock after Barclays downgraded the shares.

  • Why AMD Stock Crashed on Thursday

    What happened For the second day running, shares of semiconductor giant Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) fell in Thursday trading as selling accelerated. As of 11:25 a.m. ET, AMD shares are down 6.

  • BlackBerry (BB) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    With me on the call today are executive chair and chief executive officer, John Chen, and chief financial officer, Steve Rai. After I read our cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements, John will provide a business update, and Steve will review the financial results.

  • Why Novavax Stock Dipped On Thursday

    Two outwardly positive developments for the company weren't enough to prevent a minor investor sell-off.

  • Bill Gates Portfolio: 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for over 5 years according to Bill Gates. If you want to read about some more stocks in the portfolio of Bill Gates, go directly to Bill Gates Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years. Bill Gates stepped down […]

  • MAAANGO: These are the best positioned chip stocks, according to an analyst

    These seven semiconductor stocks represent the companies best positioned to take advantage of market conditions, says Bank of America (BAC) Analyst Vivek Arya.

  • These 10 Stocks Are Skyrocketing Today

    In this article, we will discuss some of the notable stocks skyrocketing today. To take a look at some more stocks that are rising, go to These 5 Stocks Are Skyrocketing Today. Overall, the markets are in the red today and losing their steam after closing four days in the positive following mixed messages coming […]

  • Short sellers are increasing their bets on a stock market crash

    Will there be a stock market crash in 2022? Most of Wall Street doesn't think so, but short sellers are certainly betting on it.

  • Best Oversold Stocks to Buy Now for April 2022

    Stocks are still getting slammed in 2022, though we may be starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel.

  • China EV Startups Eye Big March Sales Rebound, But Delisting Fears Hit Nio Stock

    Nio and its startup peers are preparing to report China EV sales. But various fears are hitting Nio stock.

  • 10 EV Penny Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss 10 EV penny stocks to buy now. If you want to skip reading about the EV industry, its growth in 2021, and major players in the industry, go directly to 5 EV Penny Stocks to Buy Now. The EV Market and Government Initiatives For It According to the Electric […]

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Are Poised for a Rebound

    We all know how the stock market started out 2022 with a sudden reversal of last year’s bull run. By the end of February, it was clear that stocks had entered correction territory; the sell-off was broad-based, across all segments of the market. But is the sell-off over? There are indications that may be the case. Since bottoming out on March 14, the market has staged a strong rebound, and year-to-date is no longer in correction territory. The S&P 500 is up 10% in that period, and the NASDAQ, wh

  • Best Return on a $500,000 Investment

    Whether you're planning aspirationally or have worked hard and saved well, it's always worth making smart plans with your money. If you have $500,000 to invest, it's worth putting that money to work for yourself. So, using SmartAsset's investment calculator, … Continue reading → The post Best Return on a $500,000 Investment appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.