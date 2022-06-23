U.S. markets close in 4 hours

  • S&P 500

    3,767.34
    +7.45 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,432.73
    -50.40 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,150.09
    +97.01 (+0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,697.08
    +6.80 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.58
    -0.61 (-0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.10
    -3.30 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    21.25
    -0.17 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0506
    -0.0063 (-0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0500
    -0.1060 (-3.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2237
    -0.0025 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7400
    -1.4000 (-1.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,376.56
    +165.69 (+0.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.32
    +4.10 (+0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,020.45
    -68.77 (-0.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,171.25
    +21.70 (+0.08%)
     

New TALON Case Study Reveals Significant Customer Healthcare Savings, Reduced Employee Attrition

·2 min read

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., June 23, 2022  /PRNewswire/ -- TALON, an industry leader in providing innovative healthcare technology solutions, has released its latest case study, and the results reveal significant impacts for the customer in question.

(PRNewsfoto/Talon)
(PRNewsfoto/Talon)

The latest case study released by TALON, a leader in healthcare technology, reveals significant impacts for employers

According to the case study, the large New England employer group was facing a consistent annual increase in healthcare spend of 15 percent. The company's CFO was concerned at the impact this was having on their bottom line, as well as the financial burden to their employees. The employer reached out to their broker, who then brought in TALON.

The study reveals that the risks if inaction in this case included: 1) continue overpaying for healthcare, 2) $100 per employee, per day fines for non-compliance with TIC mandates, and 3) employee dissatisfaction. After implementing its solution, TALON was able to help the employer lower its healthcare spend by 20 percent (including an average 22 percent premium savings per member) and reduce employee attrition by 25 percent—all in the first year.

"Proof in practice, that's the bottom line here," said TALON Co-Founder, President, and CEO Mark Galvin. "We can talk all day about how effective our solution is at simple and seamless integration, achieving full compliance with all transparency mandates, lowering healthcare costs, and empowering members to take an active role in their own care, but the proof is in the pudding. There simply isn't another solution on the market today that can accomplish what TALON can."

The full case study can be viewed here: https://talonhealthtech.com/new-talon-case-study-reveals-significant-customer-healthcare-savings-reduced-employee-attrition/

About TALON  

TALON's mission is to educate, empower, and incentivize the American healthcare consumer to meaningfully reduce costs and create a healthier ecosystem. We've built the ultimate suite of software services designed to fulfill the requirements of the Transparency in Coverage Rule and No Surprises Act. Simply put, TALON protects healthcare stakeholders from overpaying for care while enabling seamless integration into the Payer's existing architecture, all without disruption or distraction. Our tools create free-market dynamics, starting with our ability to ensure full compliance with all mandates and extending through our consumer-driven MyMedicalShopper platform. Learn more at talonhealthtech.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-talon-case-study-reveals-significant-customer-healthcare-savings-reduced-employee-attrition-301574141.html

SOURCE MMS Analytics Inc. d/b/a TALON

Recommended Stories

  • Cisco wins reversal of $2.75 billion damages award because judge's wife owned stock

    A U.S. appeals court on Thursday threw out a more than $2.75 billion award against Cisco Systems Inc, saying the trial judge should have disqualified himself after learning that his wife owned Cisco stock. The 3-0 decision by the U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals was also a defeat for Centripetal Networks Inc, a Virginia company that had sued Cisco for damages and royalties for allegedly copying five cybersecurity patents. The trial judge, U.S. District Judge Henry Morgan in Norfolk, Virginia, found Cisco liable for patent infringement in October 2020, two months after learning that his wife owned 100 Cisco shares worth $4,688.

  • Elon Musk says Tesla factories are ‘money furnaces’ losing billions of dollars

    ‘It’s really like a giant roaring sound, which is the sound of money on fire,’ Mr Musk said

  • Pornhub Parent Company’s CEO, COO Are Departing as Scrutiny Builds Over Alleged Nonconsensual Content

    The resignations come amid scrutiny of alleged nonconsensual sexually explicit videos hosted on the site. MindGeek, Pornhub’s parent company, said the departures are unrelated to the accusations.

  • Elon Musk Says Tesla’s New Factories Are ‘Gigantic Money Furnaces’

    Elon Musk said Tesla’s factories in Germany and Texas are losing billions of dollars as supply-chain snags and battery-cell manufacturing hurdles limit production. Output at the company’s Shanghai plant also took a hit during the city’s Covid-19 lockdown. Photo: Patrick Fallon/Reuters

  • Allegheny Technologies moves headquarters, changes its name to ATI

    One of Pittsburgh’s biggest public companies is Pittsburgh-based no more. Allegheny Technologies Inc. on Wednesday said it is changing its name to ATI Inc., and that it is now headquartered at its executive office in Dallas, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company said in the filing that the headquarters move provides “an independent, centralized headquarters location” expected to strengthen its strategic focus and support the independent functioning of its other operating hubs located throughout its corporate footprint.

  • Redfin executives got bonuses and huge compensation packages on the same day the company announced major layoffs. How is that legal?

    Big executive payouts during times of financial distress is something corporate America is accustomed to.

  • Deep rift lies behind Biden's criticism of oil and gas industry

    U.S. President Joe Biden has publicly criticized oil and gas executives for banking big profits from high gasoline prices but he has rarely spoken directly to the heads of energy companies or their representatives, White House records and interviews with industry sources show. Biden said at a labor union event this month that Exxon Mobil Corp "made more money than God this year" and sent a letter to seven oil and gas companies calling on them to increase production to help ease the burden on consumers. His actual engagement with energy company officials is rare, however, according to the industry sources and records, a marked contrast to Biden's meetings with top executives in retail, logistics and agriculture, as the government grapples with inflation at a 40-year high and supply chain snarls.

  • Exclusive-Inside the hangar at the centre of $1 billion Airbus-Qatar jet dispute

    DOHA (Reuters) -Two high-tech Airbus A350 jets sit idle with their windows taped and engines covered in a floodlit hangar in the Gulf, hobbled by an international legal dispute between European industrial giant Airbus and Qatar's national carrier. From a distance, the planes might seem like any other long-haul jetliners crowding the busy Doha hub. The two planes, worth around $300 million combined according to analysts, are among 23 grounded A350s at the centre of a $1 billion London court battle over whether the damage represents a potential safety risk, something Airbus strongly denies.

  • These dividend stocks yield at least 5% and have plenty of room to raise payouts

    DEEP DIVE This year’s stock price declines make for an increasing number of stocks with high dividend yields of at least 5%. Below is a screen that highlights 29 that appear to be able to raise their payouts considerably.

  • Denison Announces Execution of Agreements with Kineepik Métis Local #9

    Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Participation and Funding Agreement (the "Participation Agreement") with Kineepik Métis Local #9 ("KML"), which expresses Denison's and KML's mutual commitment to the co-development of an agreement supporting the advancement of the in-situ recovery ("ISR") uranium mining operation proposed at the Company's 95% owned Wheeler River Uranium Project ("Wheeler River Proje

  • U.S. tech companies yank job offers, leaving college grads scrambling

    One by one, over the last week of May, Twitter Inc rang up some members of its incoming class of new hires who had recently graduated from college and revoked the job offers in 15-minute calls, according to some of the recipients. “It was traumatic,” Iris Guo, an incoming associate product manager living in Toronto, told Reuters. More than 21,500 tech workers in the United States have lost their jobs so far this year, according to Layoffs.fyi, a website that monitors job cuts.

  • Netflix co-CEO Sarandos says streaming service is bringing ads to platform

    Netflix Inc. Chief Executive Ted Sarandos made it official Thursday: Ads are coming to the streaming service, and the company is huddling with potential business partners to make it happen.

  • Retirement accounts pummeled as a result of market volatility

    Yahoo Finance's Kerry Hannon details the decline in retirement accounts amid recent market volatility as people seeking to retire aim to minimize impacts on 401(k) returns, in addition to how millennials are approaching retirement and Social Security savings.

  • Got a Cash Windfall? It Could Affect Your Social Security

    The windfall elimination provision (WEP) reduces Social Security benefits for certain employees who may be double-dipping on a pension.

  • U.S. Gas Sales to China Dry Up as Ukraine War Disrupts Energy Trade

    In a redirection of flows because of the Ukraine war, America is selling more to Europe, while Russia is becoming more dependent on sales to China.

  • Boeing exec plays up 737 Max 10's appeal as competitor to Airbus' A321neo

    Boeing's marketing lead says the Max 10 competes most directly against the Airbus' largest A321neo variant, the XLR, which makes up only around 10% of the plane’s overall orders.

  • Imperial Oil to extract lithium from historic Alberta oil field

    The companies plan to draw lithium from under Imperial's Leduc oil field using E3's proprietary technology.

  • Oil Refiners an Easy, but Odd, Target for Pump-Price Surge

    Refiners are being blamed for surging fuel prices. While they are logging bumper profits, that tends to be the exception, not the rule.

  • Russian oil tankers get India safety cover via Dubai company

    NEW DELHI/LONDON (Reuters) -India is providing safety certification for dozens of ships managed by a Dubai subsidiary of top Russian shipping group Sovcomflot, official data showed, enabling oil exports to India and elsewhere after Western certifiers withdrew their services due to global sanctions against Moscow. Certification by the Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass), one of the world's top classification companies, provides a final link in the paperwork chain - after insurance coverage - needed to keep state-owned Sovcomflot's tanker fleet afloat and delivering Russian crude oil to overseas markets.

  • Oil's presence in downtown Denver shrinks despite price boom

    Once half of all downtown Denver office space, the oil industry's real estate footprint has been winnowed by M&A and downsizing.