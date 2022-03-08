U.S. markets close in 3 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,257.72
    +56.63 (+1.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,265.08
    +447.70 (+1.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,103.69
    +272.73 (+2.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,986.49
    +35.16 (+1.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.84
    +2.44 (+2.04%)
     

  • Gold

    2,034.70
    +38.80 (+1.94%)
     

  • Silver

    26.68
    +0.97 (+3.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0942
    +0.0087 (+0.80%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8720
    +0.1210 (+6.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3120
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6210
    +0.3120 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,993.27
    +203.77 (+0.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    875.20
    +13.70 (+1.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,964.11
    +4.63 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,790.95
    -430.46 (-1.71%)
     

Talonvest Negotiates $41M Construction Loan for San Gabriel Development

Talonvest Capital, Inc.
·2 min read
Talonvest Capital, Inc.
Talonvest Capital, Inc.

Talonvest Negotiates $41M Construction Loan for San Gabriel Development

Rendering of Class A storage development in San Gabriel, CA
Rendering of Class A storage development in San Gabriel, CA

IRVINE, Calif., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talonvest Capital, Inc. and longtime client 1784 Capital Holdings have successfully structured a $41,350,000 construction loan for the development of a 133,775 net rentable square foot, Class A, state-of-the-art self-storage property in San Gabriel, CA. When complete, the six-story with basement facility will include 1,500 climate-controlled units in an infill Greater Los Angeles area location. The property benefits from excellent visibility and easy access on a primary arterial roadway connecting the I-10 and I-210 Freeways. Additionally, the surrounding dense residential developments and retail destinations within a high-demand, underserved, storage market bode well for the success of this development.

A San Francisco-based private credit firm won the Talonvest orchestrated lender competition and provided a non-recourse, 75% loan-to-cost, three-year construction loan with a one-year extension option. Shane Albers, Chairman and CEO of 1784 Capital Holdings commented, “Talonvest negotiated another excellent loan for us. Their capital market expertise is evidenced by the outstanding results they keep delivering.” The Talonvest team members responsible for this assignment were Jim Davies, Tom Sherlock, Erich Pryor, David DiRienzo, and Thalia Tovar.

About Talonvest Capital, Inc.
Talonvest Capital is a boutique real estate firm that providing advisory services to self-storage and commercial real estate investors, owners, and developers throughout the United States. The firm utilizes a collaborative team approach, emphasizing the institutional knowledge and expertise gained over the past four decades by its team members, to structure superior capital solutions for its clients.

Contact:

Savannah Baron
Talonvest Capital, Inc.
949.679.5698
sbaron@talonvest.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:
https://prdesk.globenewswire.com/ResourceLibrary/ResourceLibrary/GetDynamicThumbnailContentContent/?resourceId=274af1d5-33ea-4773-a09f-142beffe0267&maxHeight=280&maxWidth=280



Recommended Stories

  • CrowdStrike Pulls Back as Earnings Loom: Here's Our Technical Strategy

    Wednesday brings results from CrowdStrike Holdings , the cybersecurity stock that's in high demand as cyber-attacks ramp up. CRWD rebounded above $200 but Monday's decline is making us nervous as our stop was almost reached. In the daily bar chart of CRWD, below, we can see that prices have been more volatile in recent weeks and sometimes this kind of price action can be indicative of prices bottoming.

  • Is the Stock Market About to Collapse?

    For weeks now, I’ve highlighted the potential for a sharp breakdown in the stock market. We are getting confirmations now and a collapse may be imminent.

  • Steve Wozniak calls Bitcoin ‘pure-gold mathematics’ and the reason shows why crypto could be here to stay

    Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak isn't into other cryptocurrencies and NFTs, telling Insider they might be "ripoffs."

  • Why Carnival's Shares Dropped 9.9% on Monday

    Cruise line stocks had a rough start to the week as investors pondered the war between Russia and Ukraine and the economic fallout. Carnival (NYSE: CCL) closed the day down 9.9%, its low for the day.  What happened to cruise lines today  The biggest reason for today's move was oil prices climbing because Russia's supply is more uncertain than ever.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    The S&P 500 rose 1.3% for the week, so I lost badly last week. The S&P 500 has now outperformed my bearish picks -- meaning that I beat the market, as these are stocks I suggest investors avoid -- in 17 of the past 20 weeks. This week, I see Fossil (NASDAQ: FOSL), Vera Bradley (NASDAQ: VRA), and Atlria (NYSE: MO) as stocks that you may want to consider steering clear from.

  • Google to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant for $5.4 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Google agreeing to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we present the list of the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends to sell. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Jim Cramer’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks. Last week, Jim Cramer bemoaned the huge selloff that is rattling […]

  • Why Annaly Capital Stock Dropped 11.9% in February

    Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) endured a rocky February as its stock price plummeted 11.9%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) underperformed the S&P 500, which was down 3.2% in February, and the Nasdaq Composite, which was off 3.4%. Annaly Capital is down roughly 10% year to date in 2022 as of March 7, the same as the S&P 500.

  • Should You Buy the Dip in Amazon? Here's My Take

    For the life of me I cannot figure out why CEO Andy Jassy has shown to this point no interest in splitting the stock.

  • Icahn sheds Occidental Petroleum stake, Qualcomm falls on reports of Samsung cyberattack

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith examines the opposing positions billionaire investors Warren Buffett and Carl Icahn take on Occidental Petroleum stakes, Bill Ackman's stake in the Canadian Pacific Railroad, and Qualcomm's shares fall after a cyberattack on Samsung.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 5%

    Remember the movie ‘The Perfect Storm’? Three weather fronts collided off the coast of New England, and George Clooney’s poor fishing boat never stood a chance. Hopefully, today’s economies will do better against the headwinds that are rapidly spinning into a perfect political-economic storm. The storm got started as 2022 opened up. The bull run we had last year came to sudden halt, markets started turning down, and by the end of January the NASDAQ was in correction territory with the S&P not fa

  • U.S. equity markets ‘being treated as a safe haven,’ strategist says

    RBC Capital Markets Head of US Equity Strategy Lori Calvasina joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss stock market fluctuations, commodity price increases, and tech stocks amid inflation and uncertainty.

  • The SPAC Acquiring Trump Media Isn't Worth Buying in This or Any Market

    Digital World Acquisition Corp. is trading at an absurd valuation and its stock is likely to be whacked in coming months.

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and PayPal Are Falling

    Shares of several banks and financial stocks fell today, as investors brace for a recession that is looking more and more like a possibility considering the rising price of oil and high levels of inflation. Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) had fallen nearly 5.7% as of 2:57 p.m. ET today, while shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) traded roughly 5.4% lower. Prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, inflation had already been growing at a fast pace and many analysts and investors expected the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, multiple times this year to combat that inflation.

  • Russian rouble sinks in offshore trade as bids evaporate

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's rouble fell sharply in thin trading on Monday to a fresh record low, with local markets closed for trading until at least Wednesday. The rouble has lost nearly 50% of its value against the greenback since the start of the year, with losses sharply accelerating since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, a move that sparked sweeping sanctions from various governments across the world. On the EBS trading platform, the rouble weakened as far as 160 to the dollar, or more than 22%, and was recently traded at 145, down 14.5% on the day.

  • 2 Top Oil Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Increasing oil prices are priming the pump for new exploration, and these two stocks should come out on top.

  • Nickel Tops $100,000 as Big Short Tests 145-Year-Old Exchange

    (Bloomberg) -- Nickel spiked briefly above $100,000 a ton on the London Metal Exchange amid a short squeeze that’s embroiled a major Chinese bank and encouraged rule changes from one of the world’s top commodity exchanges.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsU.S. Sp

  • Is Shopify Stock A Buy? SHOP Stock Makes New Low After E-Commerce Leader's Dramatic Rise And Plunge

    Shopify, an upstart challenging eBay and Amazon.com, saw extraordinary growth during the pandemic but the torrid pace of growth is slowing. Is Shopify stock a buy right now? On Feb. 16, Shopify topped earnings and revenue estimates for the December quarter, which included a record $6.3 billion in global Black Friday-Cyber Monday sales.

  • A death cross for the S&P 500 is nearing as inflation fears, Russia’s Ukraine offensive rattles stock-market investors

    The S&P 500 index is closing in a death cross, an ominous chart pattern that underscores the downtrend suffered in an asset.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Just Crashed

    Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock tumbled in afternoon trading on the Nasdaq Monday after three separate Wall Street analysts all suddenly cut their price targets on the cybersecurity specialist. As of 3 p.m. ET, CrowdStrike stock is down 5.5%. In swift succession, first Morgan Stanley cut CrowdStrike to $180 a share, then RBC Capital Markets cut to $250, and then Stifel Nicolaus cut its target, too, likewise to $250.