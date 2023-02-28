Talos Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results, Provides 2023 Guidance, and Announces Major CCS Acreage Expansion in Southeast Texas

HOUSTON, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos Energy Inc. ("Talos" or the "Company") (NYSE: TALO) today announced its operational and financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022. The Company also announced its year-end 2022 reserves figures pro forma for the recently closed acquisition, as well as 2023 operational and financial guidance for the combined company. Finally, Talos announced its participation in a major onshore CO 2 sequestration leasehold in southeast Texas, bringing gross storage capacity in the region to more than 1 billion tons of CO 2 in close proximity to multiple large industrial markets.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights:

Production of 56.6 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day ("MBoe/d") (68% oil, 76% liquids), inclusive of impacts from loop currents, planned and unplanned maintenance, and other miscellaneous items.

Net Income of $2.8 million, or $0.03 Net Income per diluted share, and Adjusted Net Income (1) of $16.6 million, or $0.20 Adjusted Net Income per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $185.2 million; Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges (1) of $242.3 million.

Capital Expenditures of $155.9 million, inclusive of plugging and abandonment and the settlement of decommissioning obligations.

Paid off the balance of the Company's credit facility, bringing leverage to 0.7x (1) and liquidity of $846.5 million at year-end.

Advanced sustainability disclosure with the issuance of 3rd ESG report and inaugural TCFD report.

Full Year 2022 Highlights:

Production of 59.5 MBoe/d (67% oil, 75% liquids).

Net Income of $381.9 million, or $4.56 Net Income per diluted share, and Adjusted Net Income (1) of $244.1 million, or $2.92 Adjusted Net Income per diluted share (1) .

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $841.8 million; Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges (1) of $1,267.3 million.

Net cash provided by operating activities of $709.7 million.

Capital Expenditures of $455.5 million, inclusive of plugging and abandonment and the settlement of decommissioning obligations.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow (1) (before changes in working capital) of $260.8 million.

Repaid $392.5 million in credit facility borrowings and second lien notes in 2022.

Announced and subsequently closed the acquisition of EnVen Energy Corporation ("EnVen") for approximately $1.1 billion.

Enhanced the Carbon Capture & Sequestration ("CCS") portfolio to nearly 1 billion metrics tons of saline aquifer storage capacity and added strategic partners.

Story continues

2023 Guidance and Long-Term Outlook

Pro forma Proved reserves (1P reserves) at year-end 2022 of 190.0 MMBoe, with a standardized measure of $6.0 billion and with a PV-10 (1)(4) of $7.2 billion (2) at year end based on SEC prices (price sensitivity included further below).

Production between 72.0 and 76.0 MBoe/d, including 10.5 months of production from the recent EnVen acquisition.

Oil and gas capital investments of $650 to $675 million focused on developing recent drilling successes.

CCS investments between $70 and $90 million, which may grow as additional key milestones and further portfolio expansions are achieved.

Expected production growth of approximately 20-25% between 2023 and 2026, or a compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") of 6-8% per year over the same period.

Projected cumulative Adjusted Free Cash Flow (5) of $1.7-$2.0 billion through 2026, assuming current strip pricing or $2.0-$2.5 billion assuming a flat $75/Bbl and $3.50/Mcf price deck, equating to approximately 75%-90% and 90%-110% of the Company's current market capitalization, respectively.

Capital allocation framework focused on continued debt reduction, investment in key Upstream and CCS catalysts, and providing a path towards returning capital to shareholders. Additionally, Talos would consider participating in share repurchases in the event of any potential significant monetization by private equity holders, subject to Board approvals.

Talos President and Chief Executive Officer Timothy S. Duncan commented: "2022 was full of milestones for Talos. We used our meaningful free cash flow generation to pay our revolver borrowings to zero at year-end. We also ended the year with a leverage ratio of 0.7x – well below our goal of 1.0x or below – and ended the year with record liquidity. In late 2022 we announced and closed in February 2023 a major acquisition that not only adds significant scale and asset diversity to our portfolio but is also very beneficial to Talos's shareholders. In our CCS business, we completed a first-of-its-kind CO 2 storage transaction with Chevron early in the year, welcoming their considerable experience into our Bayou Bend project in southeast Texas."

Duncan continued: "We have a very positive outlook as we look forward to a busy 2023. Over the last four months, and pro-forma for our recent transaction, we have drilled six successful wells from our open water subsea and platform rig programs. We are prioritizing the acceleration to first oil from these discoveries in our 2023 capital program, with the most impactful production growth in 2024. We believe our remaining 2023 projects will help us achieve our target production growth rate while lowering our reinvestment rate over time, providing ample capital allocation opportunities. With Talos Low Carbon Solutions, we continue to add strategic U.S. Gulf Coast leasehold for CO 2 storage to build the largest carbon sequestration portfolio in the United States, while advancing our efforts to build additional strategic partnerships and to attract captured CO 2 volumes. Today we announced exactly that - an expansion of our partnership with Chevron in Southeast Texas with an additional major leasehold acquisition, bringing our total storage capacity in the region to over 1 billion tons, one of the largest CCS project sites in the United States.

"With respect to capital allocation, our priority continues to be generating free cash flow and lowering our total quantum of debt post-closing of our recent acquisition while also investing in our key catalysts. That includes the continuation of CCS growth and potential Upstream M&A opportunities. However, we are also very focused on building out a capital return model. That could include Talos participating in a share buyback program associated with private equity shareholder liquidity events that could occur over the next several years, helping to alleviate the short-term technical impact to Talos's shareholder base. Our team is committed to building a diverse and sustainable energy company and we could not be more excited to see what the next twelve months bring."

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS AND OPERATIONS UPDATE

EnVen Acquisition: On February 13, 2023, Talos closed the previously announced acquisition of EnVen. The strategic transaction expands Talos's Gulf of Mexico operations with high margin, oil-weighted assets and significant operated infrastructure. In 2022, EnVen's estimated production was between 22.7 – 23.0 MBoe/d. Talos's full year 2023 operational and financial guidance includes 10.5 months of contributions from the acquired assets.

Southeast Texas CCS: Talos has elected to participate alongside Chevron in an onshore CO 2 sequestration leasehold in southeast Texas. Combined with the offshore Bayou Bend CCS pore space, the total acreage equates to a gross storage resource of more than 1 billion tons of CO 2 to serve multiple industrial markets within the region.

Coastal Bend CCS: In February 2023, Talos Low Carbon Solutions, Howard Energy Partners ("Howard"), the Port of Corpus Christi Authority ("POCCA") and the Texas A&M University System were selected for a $9.0 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy's Carbon Storage Assurance Facility Enterprise ("CarbonSAFE") program. Grant funding will directly reimburse a majority of upcoming technical and economic feasibility costs including a stratigraphic evaluation well, FEED studies and other key project workstreams. Award of the grant is subject to final negotiation with the Department of Energy. Additionally, Talos and Howard entered into a definitive lease agreement with the POCCA to lease the initial 13,000 acres for the sequestration storage location.

Drilling & Completions Updates:

Throughout the fourth quarter of 2022 and early 2023 Talos had six successful drilling projects, inclusive of the Company's operated open water and platform rig programs, non-operated projects and projects contributed by the Company's recent EnVen acquisition. The discoveries will significantly impact production growth over the next 18 months.

Lime Rock and Venice: The two prospects successfully discovered commercial quantities of oil and natural gas. Talos expects combined gross production rates of approximately 15-20 MBoe/d from expected combined gross recoverable resources of 20-30 MMBoe. Both wells will be subsea tie-backs to the Talos owned and operated Ram Powell facility and are expected online by the first quarter of 2024. Talos owns a 60% working interest in both wells.

Pompano: The Mount Hunter development well successfully discovered commercial quantities of oil and natural gas during the first quarter of 2023. Talos expects gross production rates of approximately 2-4 MBoe/d from expected gross recoverable resources of 5-6 MMBoe. First production is expected by the second quarter of 2023. Talos owns a 100% working interest.

Lobster: In the Lobster platform, the A-26 ST well found pay in multiple field horizons and will achieve first production in the first quarter. Talos owns a 67% working interest. Lobster was part of the recently acquired EnVen portfolio.

Gunflint: The Gunflint #1-ST well successfully discovered commercial quantities of oil and gas. The well will be completed and tied back with first oil expected by mid-year 2023. Talos holds a 9.6% working interest.

Spruance: The Spruance West discovery well was drilled in the fourth quarter of 2022 and was part of the recently acquired EnVen portfolio. The well achieved an initial gross production rate of over 3.0 MBoe/d. Talos owns a 13.5% working interest.

Puma West: The Puma West appraisal well ("PW #2") was drilled to a total depth of 25,995 feet followed by a sidetrack ("PW #2ST") which was drilled geologically down-dip to a total depth of 27,650 feet (collectively the "appraisal wells"). The appraisal wells encountered hydrocarbons in multiple sands. However, additional hydrocarbons from a subsequent well or sidetrack would likely be necessary to consider moving forward with a development. The PW #2 wellbore has been temporarily suspended with utility to allow for future potential sidetrack opportunities. The participating parties will begin incorporating the data acquired from the appraisal wells to determine the best path forward. Talos owns a 25% working interest with Chevron (25%) and bp (50% and Operator).

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS

Key Financial Highlights:

($ thousands): Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022

Total revenues $ 342,201

$ 1,651,980

Net income $ 2,750

$ 381,915

Net income per diluted share $ 0.03

$ 4.56

Adjusted Net Income(1) $ 16,637

$ 244,082

Adjusted Net Income per diluted share(1) $ 0.20

$ 2.92

Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 185,224

$ 841,774

Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges(1) $ 242,300

$ 1,267,333

Capital Expenditures (including Plug & Abandonment and Decommissioning Obligations Settled) $ 155,939

$ 455,452

Adjusted EBITDA Margin:







Adjusted EBITDA per Boe $ 35.57

$ 38.75

Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges per Boe $ 46.53

$ 58.34



Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures, including plugging and abandonment and the settlement of decommissioning obligations, totaled $155.9 million for the fourth quarter 2022 and $455.5 million for the full year ended 2022.



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022

Capital Expenditures







U.S. Drilling & Completions $ 113,663

$ 234,173

Mexico Appraisal & Exploration

71



372

Asset Management(6)

21,323



102,027

Seismic and G&G / Land / Capitalized G&A and other

9,214



44,881

CCS(7)

751



2,778

Total Capital Expenditures

145,022



384,231

Plugging & Abandonment

9,292



69,596

Decommissioning Obligations Settled(8)

1,625



1,625

Total $ 155,939

$ 455,452



Liquidity and Leverage

At year-end 2022 the Company had approximately $846.5 million of liquidity, with $806.3 million undrawn on its credit facility and approximately $44.1 million in cash, less approximately $3.9 million in outstanding letters of credit. On December 31, 2022, Talos had $638.5 million in total debt. Net Debt was $594.4 million(1). Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA was 0.7x(1). In conjunction with the closing of the EnVen acquisition on February 13, 2023, Talos drew approximately $130.0 million on its credit facility and assumed EnVen's previously issued and outstanding 11.75% second priority senior secured notes.



As of December 31, 2022

Reconciliation of Pro Forma Net Debt ($ thousands): Talos Standalone Pro Forma Maturity 12.00% Second-Priority Senior Secured Notes $638,541 $638,541 January 2026 11.75% Second-Priority Senior Secured Notes - 257,500 April 2026 Bank Credit Facility(3) - 130,000 March 2027 Total Debt 638,541 1,026,041

Less: Cash and cash equivalents (44,145) (44,145)

Net Debt $594,396 $981,896



Footnotes: (1) Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Share, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding hedges, LTM Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt, Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA, Leverage, Adjusted Free Cash Flow and PV-10 are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Information" below for additional detail and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures. (2) Reserves figures are presented inclusive of the plugging and abandonment obligations and before hedges, utilizing SEC pricing of $94.14 WTI per Bbl of oil and $6.36 HH per Mcf of natural gas. (3) Pro forma balance sheet includes $130.0 million drawn to close the EnVen transaction in February of 2023. (4) PV-10 is a non-GAAP financial measure and differs from the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Information" below for additional detail and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures, including a reconciliation of PV-10 of our proved reserves to the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows at December 31, 2022. (5) Due to the forward-looking nature a reconciliation of this metric to the most directly comparable GAAP measure could not reconciled without unreasonable efforts. (6) Asset management consists of capital expenditures for development-related activities primarily associated with recompletions and improvements to our facilities and infrastructure. (7) Excludes $0.3 million and $2.7 million of expenditures reflected as "Other operating (income) expense" on the Consolidated Statements of Operations. (8) Settlement of decommissioning obligations as a result of working interest partners or counterparties of divestiture transactions that were unable to perform the required abandonment obligations due to bankruptcy or insolvency.

PRO FORMA YEAR-END 2022 RESERVES

SEC Reserves

As of December 31, 2022 including assets acquired from EnVen, Talos had proved reserves of 190.0 MMBoe, comprised of 70% oil and 77% liquids. The PV-10 of proved reserves was approximately $7.2 billion. Talos's reserves are prepared by Talos management and audited by Netherland Sewell & Associates ("NSAI"), whereas EnVen's reserves are fully engineered by NSAI. All reserves numbers and associated PV-10 figures are fully burdened by and net of all plugging and abandonment costs associated with the properties included in the reserves report. The following tables summarize proved reserves at December 31, 2022 based on SEC pricing of $94.14 per Bbl of oil and $6.36 per Mcf of natural gas.

In addition to proved reserves, audited probable reserves were 102.9 MMBoe with a PV-10 of $3.6 billion.



SEC Reserves as of December 31, 2022(1)



MBoe

% of Total Proved

% Oil

Standardized

Measure

(in thousands)

PV -10

(in thousands)

Proved Developed Producing

109,100



57 %

76 %



$ 4,877,910

Proved Developed Non-Producing

47,243



25 %

69 %





1,369,709

Total Proved Developed

156,344



82 %

73 %





6,247,619

Proved Undeveloped

33,682



18 %

55 %





948,027

Total Proved

190,026

100 % 70 % $ 5,994,973

$ 7,195,646



































Reserves Sensitivities

The following tables summarize the PV-10 values of Talos's pro forma proved reserves at December 31, 2022, at various crude oil prices and a flat $3.50 per MMBtu gas price, inclusive of EnVen:



Year-End 2022 Pro Forma Reserves Sensitivity (PV-10) ($000)(2)



$65



$75



$85



SEC



$105 Proved Developed Producing $ 2,851,176

$ 3,453,394

$ 4,055,762

$ 4,877,910

$ 5,271,620 Proved Developed Non-Producing

643,362



851,117



1,062,611



1,369,709



1,486,807 Total Proved Developed

3,494,537



4,304,512



5,118,374



6,247,619



6,758,426 Proved Undeveloped

385,923



531,771



674,812



948,027



960,046 Total Proved $ 3,880,460

$ 4,836,283

$ 5,793,186

$ 7,195,646

$ 7,718,473





(1) This table summarizes year end 2022 reserves of each of Talos and EnVen collectively. The proved undeveloped reserves of EnVen are based on EnVen's development plans and NSAI's reserve estimation methodologies. Because Talos will develop such proved undeveloped reserves in accordance with its own development plan and, in the future, will estimate proved undeveloped reserves in accordance with its own methodologies, the estimates presented herein may not be representative of Talos's future reserve estimates with respect to these properties or the reserve estimates Talos would have reported if it had owned such properties of EnVen as of December 31, 2022. (2) Pro forma sensitivities are based on Talos and EnVen standalone SEC reserves databases as of December 31, 2022. Reserves volumes may fluctuate slightly based on economic limitations. Excludes PV-10s from EnVen production handling agreements categorized separately under EnVen methodologies.

2023 OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

In developing its 2023 financial plan, Talos prioritized cash flow generation and the advancement of key longer-term projects that will drive shareholder value in the future. The Company incorporated the following considerations in developing its 2023 plan:

Average daily production rates and total Upstream capital expenditures for 2023 have been focused on success-based capital expenditures that will add material production over the next 12 to 18 months, with a material impact expected in 2024 from our recent Lime Rock and Venice successes.

Talos elected to remove the gas-weighted Lisbon prospect from its 2023 drilling calendar despite its near-term potential production rate of approximately 8-10 MBoe/d and will preserve the opportunity for a subsequent rig program.

The closing date of the EnVen acquisition was February 13, 2023, therefore the transaction is contributing approximately 10.5 months of financial performance compared to an expected full year at the announcement of the acquisition in 2022.

The following table summarizes the Company's proposed 2023 operational and financial guidance:





FY 2023

($ Millions, unless highlighted):

Low

High

Production Oil (MMBbl)

19.2



20.3



Natural Gas (Bcf)

32.2



33.8



NGL (MMBbl)

1.7



1.8



Total Production (MMBoe)

26.3



27.7



Avg Daily Production (MBoe/d)

72.0



76.0

Cash Expenses Cash Operating Expenses(1)(2)(4) $ 410

$ 430



G&A(2)(3) $ 90

$ 95

Capex Upstream Capital Expenditures(5) $ 650

$ 675

CCS Investments CCS Expenses & Capex(5)(7) $ 70

$ 90

P&A Expenditures Plugging & Abandonment, Settlement of

Decommissioning Obligations $ 75

$ 85

Interest Interest Expense(6) $ 155

$ 165







(1) Inclusive of all Lease Operating Expenses and Workover and Maintenance (2) Includes insurance costs (3) Excludes non-cash equity-based compensation (4) Includes reimbursements under production handling agreements (5) Excludes acquisitions (6) Includes cash interest expense on debt and finance lease, surety charges and amortization of deferred financing costs and original issue discounts (7) Includes CCS-specific G&A costs Note: Due to the forward-looking nature a reconciliation of Cash Operating Expenses and G&A to the most directly comparable GAAP measure could not reconciled without unreasonable efforts.

Key 2023 Projects

Bulleit Recompletion: Operations on the Bulleit DTR-10 Sand recompletion recommenced in February 2023 following a successful fracture stimulation, including the running of an additional casing liner due to loop currents experienced in late 2022. First production from the recompletion is expected in the first quarter of 2023.

Rigolets: Talos will drill the Rigolets prospect in the second quarter of 2023. If successful, Rigolets would flow via subsea tieback to the Company's Pompano platform with production achievable in the second half of 2024. Talos expects gross production rates of approximately 8 to 12 MBoe/d from gross recoverable resources of 15-30 MMBoe. Talos holds a 60% working interest.

Sunspear: Talos expects to drill the Sunspear prospect in late 2023, which is a contribution from the EnVen portfolio. Talos expects gross production rates of approximately 8 to 10 MBoe/d from gross recoverable resources of 12-18 MMBoe. If successful, the project would flow to the recently acquired and EnVen operated Prince platform. Talos holds a 48% working interest.

Pancheron: Talos expects to participate in the potentially high impact Pancheron exploration prospect in the first half of 2023 following the completion of an eight block swap in the Green Canyon and Walker Ridge area in 2022. Talos holds a 30% working interest.

Zama Final Investment Decision ("FID"): Talos is continuing to collaborate with partners to finalize the Zama Field Development Plan ("FDP"). The partnership is targeting the submission of the FDP to the regulator by the March 23, 2023 deadline. The partners are advancing engineering design and other workstreams in anticipation of approval in the coming months, after which the parties will then be able to move toward FID. Upon FID, Talos anticipates adding a portion of the Zama contingent resources into Proved reserves.

CCS Investments: Talos expects to grow and advance its existing project portfolio with strategic business development activities, the advancement of engineering and design work and preparation for filing multiple Class VI permit applications, including drilling multiple stratigraphic evaluation wells.

Capital Allocation Framework

Talos intends to allocate its expected 2023 Adjusted Free Cash Flow as follows:

1) Further debt reduction of at least $100.0 million, primarily through RBL repayments post-closing of the EnVen acquisition. 2) Funding of the high-growth CCS business in the event of key milestones and expansion opportunities are realized 3) Incremental Adjusted Free Cash Flow will be allocated towards further debt reduction and return of capital to shareholders, primarily through share repurchases, subject to further Board approvals.

In addition to this framework, subject to Board approval, Talos may initiate a stock buyback program to allow it to consider repurchasing shares of the Company's common stock in the event of significant monetizations from private equity shareholders.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow generation is expected to materially increase beyond 2023. Starting in 2024 Talos expects to be in a position to initiate a broader, enhanced return of capital to shareholders, primarily through opportunistic share repurchases, subject to Board approvals.

HEDGES

The following table reflects contracted volumes and weighted average prices the Company will receive under the terms of its derivative contracts as of today: