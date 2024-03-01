Advertisement
Talos Energy Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$1.46b (down 12% from FY 2022).

  • Net income: US$187.3m (down 51% from FY 2022).

  • Profit margin: 13% (down from 23% in FY 2022).

  • EPS: US$1.56 (down from US$4.63 in FY 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Talos Energy EPS Beats Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) surpassed analyst estimates by 85%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 20% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 1.7% growth forecast for the Oil and Gas industry in the US.

Performance of the American Oil and Gas industry.

The company's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It's necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Talos Energy (at least 1 which can't be ignored), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

