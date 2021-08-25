U.S. markets open in 2 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,483.25
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,327.00
    +13.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,354.25
    -1.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,230.10
    +2.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.73
    +0.19 (+0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.50
    -14.00 (-0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    -0.14 (-0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1743
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.30
    +0.15 (+0.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3716
    -0.0013 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8910
    +0.2540 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,458.11
    -1,808.43 (-3.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,188.13
    -61.57 (-4.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,140.68
    +14.90 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,724.80
    -7.30 (-0.03%)
     

Talos Energy Selected As Winning Bidder For Carbon Capture And Storage Site

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HOUSTON, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos Energy Inc. ("Talos" or the "Company") (NYSE: TALO) announced today that, along with its partner Carbonvert, Inc. ("Carbonvert"), was the sole winning bidder partnership for the Texas General Land Office's ("GLO") Jefferson County, Texas carbon storage site (the "Project Site") located near Beaumont and Port Arthur, Texas. Following finalization of lease documentation, the award will place Talos among a very select group of domestic independent energy companies with a physical project site dedicated to carbon sequestration and storage. Together, Talos and Carbonvert bring the collective experience of a top-tier Gulf of Mexico oil and gas operator with carbon capture, renewables, and financial expertise.

(PRNewsfoto/Talos Energy)
(PRNewsfoto/Talos Energy)

The Company's bid was selected as the only successful proposal among twelve submissions and the Texas School Land Board unanimously approved awarding the lease to Talos and Carbonvert, subject to finalization of lease terms. The Project Site encompasses a total land area of over 40,000 gross acres and is located offshore in Texas state waters in the Gulf of Mexico. The Project Site is 100% covered by the Company's existing seismic database and is located in close proximity to a large concentration of industrial emitters along the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast. Based on Talos's preliminary understanding of the rock and fluid properties of the saline reservoirs of the Project Site, the Company expects it can ultimately sequester approximately 225 to 275 million metric tons of carbon dioxide from industrial sources in the area. Talos will be the operator of this project.

Talos President and Chief Executive Officer Timothy S. Duncan commented: "This is an exciting announcement for Talos and Carbonvert as we advance our carbon capture initiative from concept towards our first tangible project site. With this award, we are positioned to become among the first independent U.S. energy companies with an identified site dedicated to carbon sequestration, further advancing our leadership among peers in this rapidly-developing space. The Project Site possesses favorable geological characteristics and close commercial proximity to support an attractive project in the future. This is the first of several steps in our strategy to build multiple carbon capture and storage sites along the United States Gulf Coast where we can use Talos's core competencies to operate these important projects."

Duncan continued: "We want to redefine the role of traditional oil and gas companies, as we recognize the need to responsibly develop and produce hydrocarbons as well as lowering overall emissions in the communities where we work and live. We also recognize the importance of this project to the State of Texas and, more specifically, the Texas School Land Board, which voted unanimously to approve this award to Talos. Our employees are proud to be part of such an important project that benefits the environment through de-carbonization, teachers and students, local communities and Talos shareholders through an attractive commercial opportunity."

The process will now enter into an exclusive phase where Talos and Carbonvert will negotiate a lease agreement with the GLO staff based on the terms of the Talos bid and the terms included in the original request for proposal from the GLO. Final terms are subject to the approval of the Texas School Land Board.

The Company's proposal was submitted in partnership with Carbonvert, a carbon capture and storage-focused project management company founded in late 2020 by renewable and conventional energy industry veterans. This bid submission pre-dates the Company's exclusive joint venture with Storegga Geotechnologies Limited ("Storegga") to pursue carbon capture and sequestration throughout the U.S. Gulf Coast. Talos continues to work with both landowners and emitters across the Gulf Coast to move forward additional carbon capture and sequestration sites.

ABOUT TALOS ENERGY

Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) is a technically driven independent exploration and production company focused on safely and efficiently maximizing long-term value through its operations, currently in the United States and offshore Mexico, both upstream through oil and gas exploration and production and downstream through the development of future carbon capture and storage opportunities. As one of the Gulf of Mexico's largest public independent producers, we leverage decades of technical and offshore operational expertise towards the acquisition, exploration and development of assets in key geological trends that are present in many offshore basins around the world. With a focus on environmental stewardship, we are also utilizing our expertise to explore opportunities to reduce industrial emissions through our carbon capture and storage collaborative arrangement along the U.S. Gulf Coast and Gulf of Mexico. For more information, visit www.talosenergy.com.

ABOUT CARBONVERT

Carbonvert Inc. is a newly formed carbon capture and storage project development and finance company that simplifies decarbonization for industrial facilities. Carbonvert was established in late 2020 by Alex Tiller and Jan Sherman, veterans of the renewable and conventional energy sectors to manage the financial and technical complexities of CCS project development. Our executives have 70+ years of combined experience developing projects, financing tax advantaged projects, and structuring infrastructure investments up to $4 billion, including equity, tax equity, and debt for large assets. Our executives have extensive experience with large-scale CO2 projects and have designed, secured environmental and CO2 storage permits, and completed and operated large-scale carbon capture, transportation, and storage projects notably Petra Nova CCS in Thompsons, Texas, Quest CCS in Alberta, Canada, and In Salah in Algeria. For more information, visit www.carbonvert.com.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Sergio Maiworm
+1.713.328.3008
investor@talosenergy.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this communication, regarding our strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. When used in this communication, the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," "forecast, "may," "objective," "plan" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events.

We caution you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. These risks include, but are not limited to, the final terms of the lease agreement with GLO, the success of the Company's exclusive joint venture with Storegga, commodity price volatility, including the sharp decline in oil prices beginning in March 2020, the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19") and governmental measures related thereto on global demand for oil and natural gas and on the operations of our business, the ability or willingness of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries ("OPEC") and non-OPEC countries, such as Saudi Arabia and Russia, to set and maintain oil production levels and the impact of any such actions, lack of transportation and storage capacity as a result of oversupply, government regulations and actions or other factors, inflation, lack of availability of drilling and production equipment and services, environmental risks, drilling and other operating risks, regulatory changes, the uncertainty inherent in estimating reserves and in projecting future rates of production, cash flow and access to capital, the timing of development expenditures, the possibility that the anticipated benefits of recent acquisitions are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of such acquisitions, and other factors that may affect our future results and business, generally, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on March 11, 2021 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on August 4, 2021.

Should one or more of these risks occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that we or persons acting on our behalf may issue. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we disclaim any duty to update any forward-looking statements, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this communication.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/talos-energy-selected-as-winning-bidder-for-carbon-capture-and-storage-site-301362317.html

SOURCE Talos Energy

Recommended Stories

  • Coinbase accounts hacked as Bitcoin hovers near $50K

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest crypto moves.&nbsp;

  • Dow Jones Gains; Tesla Stock Up Despite Elon Musk Confession; Airbnb Zooms Past Buy Point

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record levels. Tesla (TSLA) gained despite an Elon Musk confession, while Airbnb (ABNB) surged past a new buy point. Dow Inc. (DOW) and Goldman Sachs (GS) were the top blue chips. JD.com (JD) led a cluster of China stocks higher. Finally, a trio of stocks...

  • Meme stocks soar in late day trading surge, short sellers knocked

    GameStop shares jumped 27.53%, AMC shares climbed 20.3%, Clover Health Investments rose 9.9%, Koss Corp rose 4.4%, Robinhood Markets climbed 9.0% and ContextLogic rose 6.4%. "When you get a move that big it almost makes you think there is some big hedge fund or something out there that decided to do some trades," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at Schwab Center for Financial Research. Frederick, however, said he had seen little in the way of news to spur the large share price moves on Tuesday.

  • GameStop Stock Gained 27% on Tuesday. Here’s What It’s Doing Today.

    GameStop and AMC Entertainment are on the move, and the revival of the meme-stock trade could be good news for small-company stocks.

  • 10 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend growth stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now. The value versus growth stocks debate is perhaps as old as investing as […]

  • 4 Robinhood Stocks Billionaires Bought Hand Over Fist in the Second Quarter

    On Aug. 16, institutional investors and hedge funds with over $100 million in assets under management were required to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In plainer terms, a 13F filing provides a clear snapshot of what the brightest and most-successful money managers were buying, selling, and holding in the most recent quarter (i.e., 4/1 through 6/30). What's particularly noteworthy about these second-quarter 13Fs is that a number of widely held stocks on online investing app Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) were extremely popular buys among billionaires.

  • 12 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best semiconductor stocks to invest in right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now. Behind every great technology and innovation of today is a powerful microchip. Despite the disruption in the […]

  • Why Shares of GameStop, Naked Brand Group, and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Were Soaring Today

    Shares of popular meme stocks (loosely defined as companies that are popular among day traders on Reddit) were up again on Tuesday. The top meme stock GameStop (NYSE: GME) was up as much as 7.4% on the day, with Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) gaining as much as 13% and 18.2%, respectively. As of 1:07 p.m. EDT today, GameStop was up 5.5%, Naked Brand was 16.4% higher, and Tonix was up 1.4%.

  • Virgin Galactic: Analysts Remain Bullish, Insiders Cash out

    Insiders are cashing out from Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE). Among them is Richard Branson. I am bearish on the stock. Branson sold about $300 million worth of the company’s shares, according to a regulatory filing, via his company Virgin Investments Ltd. (See SPCE stock charts on TipRanks) Insiders are Selling; Analysts Say Hold Insider selling is usually a bearish sign for a stock, as insiders have better knowledge than the public about the economic and financial situation of the under

  • 8 Companies Keep Making Much More Money Than Anyone Imagined

    S&P 500 profits are gushing in faster than expected. But some are making a habit out of blowing away profit expectations.

  • Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Needs to Prove the Doubters Wrong on Growth when Second Quarter Results are Released

    Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is due to report earnings tomorrow. The stock price dropped sharply last week after research firm Cleveland Research issued a bearish report on the stock. Although the share price has recovered most of last week’s losses, the selloff illustrates just how sensitive the stock is to negative news. This shouldn’t really be surprising when you look at the valuation the market has placed on the stock.

  • Excitement around Powell’s Jackson Hole speech evaporates as attention turns to next week’s jobs report and the ever-abundance of cash

    Analysts say Fed's tapering process will still mean injection of liquidity --- which would weigh on Treasury yields over the next year, while sending investors into risky parts of the financial market.

  • This Might Be the Most Important Metric If You Own Apple Stock

    Back in April, Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall backed away from his long-term bearish stance on Apple shares, raising his rating to Hold from Sell, and conceding that his previous view that iPhone sales would disappoint during the pandemic was “clearly wrong.” But he sees that pattern reversing as spending patterns return to normal over time as the pandemic ebbs.

  • Is Boeing Stock A Buy As More 737 Max Orders Come In?

    Boeing reported its first profit since 2019 on July 28 while more 737 Max orders roll in. But is the stock a good buy now?

  • 10 Cheap Dividend Kings with Over 2% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 cheap dividend kings with over 2% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Cheap Dividend Kings with Over 2% Yield. Dividends have long been among the most attractive incentives some stocks may have to […]

  • SEC Chief Warns ‘Clock Is Ticking’ on Delisting Chinese Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler has a warning for hundreds of Chinese companies that have raised billions of dollars in U.S. markets: Submit to more scrutiny soon or get kicked out. In a Tuesday interview, he pledged to strictly enforce a three-year deadline that requires Chinese firms to permit inspections of their financial audits. If businesses refuse, their shares could be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq as soon as 2024. “The path is

  • Why Gevo Stock Is Jumping Today

    Renewable energy stock Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) popped Tuesday morning, gaining 13% as of 10:35 a.m. An analyst believes the shares could almost double from here. Stifel has initiated coverage on Gevo, giving it a buy rating with a price target of $10. With shares trading just short of $5.25 when Stifel's research note came out, the stock was bound to fly high today.

  • Look Who Zoomed Past Apple Since It Lost Steve Jobs

    It's been exactly 10 years since Steve Jobs resigned as Apple's CEO. And Apple stock lost its wow factor in the S&P 500.

  • Ford and GM Can't Challenge This Outstanding Auto Stock

    The stock prices of the two largest U.S.-based automotive manufacturers have soared over the past 12 months. Ford (NYSE: F) is up an incredible 89%, while General Motors (NYSE: GM) isn't far behind, up 68%. The ongoing global push to incentivize sales of fuel-efficient vehicles has revived these Detroit automakers, and their share performances represent this investor optimism.

  • Why TuSimple Stock Was Flying 28% Higher Today

    Shares of autonomous trucking tech start-up TuSimple Holdings (NASDAQ: TSP) were on fire today, jumping a staggering 27.8% as of 1:40 p.m. EDT. There was no news at all from or about TuSimple today, so what set the stock on fire? Although TuSimple primarily operates in the U.S., it has operations in China and considers the nation a key growth region.