U.S. markets close in 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,071.79
    -4.78 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,422.13
    +27.12 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,463.78
    -18.67 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,898.20
    +16.52 (+0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.19
    -1.03 (-1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.20
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.44
    +0.60 (+2.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0541
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5060
    -0.0230 (-0.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2294
    +0.0038 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3510
    -0.9550 (-0.71%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,002.03
    +42.24 (+0.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    403.98
    +2.56 (+0.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,556.23
    -2.26 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,777.90
    -448.18 (-1.59%)
     

Talroo Receives The Talent Tech Innovation Award 2022 from TIARA Talent Tech Star Awards

·3 min read

This award, from the biggest global awards series across the talent ecosystem that have become the byword for excellence and innovation, recognizes an HR or recruitment technology solution that has transformed or substantially improved talent acquisition, management or development for employers and/or recruitment companies.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talroo, the leading provider of technology to power the recruitment of essential workers, is pleased to announce it received The Talent Tech Innovation Award (75+ employees) from the 2022 Tiara Talent Tech Star Awards US. This prestigious award from TALiNT Partners recognizes and celebrates Talroo's excellence in innovation, solidifying its place as the best HR and recruitment technology solution for employers, recruiters and candidates. Talroo also was a finalist for The Workforce Solution of the Year Award from TALiNT Partners.

(PRNewsfoto/Talroo)
(PRNewsfoto/Talroo)

The Talent Tech Star Awards US celebrates talent tech innovation and excellence, judged rigorously and independently. The judging process is designed around the expectations of buyers and investors, based on key performance metrics, case studies and testimonials. The judges are an influential panel from companies that include Aspect 43, KellyX, Gotham Growth Group and Randstad Sourceright. The alumni of finalists and winners of the awards represent challengers, disruptors and transformers across the spectrum of business growth. Judges look for good financial performance, well-executed innovation, customer service that is a cut above, the best return on investment in people, and profit with purpose.

"This year we celebrated the Talent Tech Stars who are championing innovation in different parts of the talent ecosystem and enabling employers and recruiters to adapt and transform," said Ken Brotherston, CEO of TALiNT Partners. "Talroo clearly demonstrated great focus, execution and ambition, while delivering game-changing innovation and excellent customer service with solid case studies and testimonials."

"We're thrilled to receive The Talent Tech Innovation Award (75+ employees)," said Thad Price, CEO of Talroo. "It is a testament to how each and every one of our team members is working to deliver the most innovative solution to our partners to improve the recruitment of essential workers and productivity."

Talroo allows companies to reach the right job seekers while eliminating the disconnect between the web of tools, systems and sources required to meet the hiring needs of recruiters and HR professionals. Companies can reduce candidate abandonment using Talroo, enabling candidates to have a better application experience and ultimately increase conversion rates. Using AI driven search, job discovery and job advertising tools, the company is highly successful in reducing friction between job seekers and employers. Talroo is also the best platform to reach the most diverse job candidates, by now offering users Spanish language job translations to better meet this increasing demand.

About TALiNT Partners

The TALiNT Partners team has extensive operational experience across the talent ecosystem. This enables their team to understand key trends and challenges and curate content and insight that helps vendors develop better solutions and employers improve how they find and keep the people they need. The Tiara Talent Tech Star Awards by TALiNT Partners is a renowned event that takes place annually with the purpose to shine a spotlight on the best HR and Recruitment technology solutions for employers, recruiters, candidates, and contractors. Its campaign highlights the vital role of Talent Tech Stars in improving recruitment and productivity and the value of their contribution to the US and UK economy.

About Talroo

Talroo is a data-driven job and hiring event advertising platform that helps businesses reach the candidates they need to build their essential workforce. Through AI, unique talent audiences, and a pay-for-performance model, Talroo enables companies to find their ideal candidates and reduce cost-per-hire. Talroo has earned a spot on the Inc. 500/5000 list of fastest-growing companies, as well as the Austin Business Journal's Fast 50 list, for six consecutive years. Visit https://www.talroo.com/ to learn more.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/talroo-receives-the-talent-tech-innovation-award-2022-from-tiara-talent-tech-star-awards-301692788.html

SOURCE Talroo

Recommended Stories

  • Here's how much the typical baby boomer has saved for retirement — how do you stack up right now?

    And if you’re behind? It’s OK boomer. There’s still some time to catch up.

  • Disadvantages of Roth IRAs Every Investor Should Know

    Before you open a retirement account, you should know the disadvantages of Roth IRAs, including income limits. Learn about the drawbacks of Roth IRAs.

  • Disney Proposal to Restructure, on McKinsey’s Advice, Triggered Uproar From Creative Executives

    Tension flared over plans to take control of marketing and other decisions away from content chiefs at Disney.

  • Salesforce Orders Some Workers Back to Offices as Growth Slows

    (Bloomberg) -- Salesforce Inc., one of the first tech companies to let employees work from anywhere, is requiring some sales workers to return to the office and abide by other productivity rules as the software maker grapples with slowing revenue growth.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsGoldman Jolts Traders With Bonus Warning After Bumper HaulMusk Suspends Ye From Twitter After Offensive Image PostBeverly Hills Cop Was California’s Hi

  • ‘I wish someone had warned me not to take my current job.’ 1 in 5 employees now reports being ‘miserable’ at work. Sound familiar? If so, this may be the No. 1 money move to make now

    Job unhappiness is at an all-time high. Here's what to do with your finances if you feel like you might need to quit.

  • California, others ask court to temporarily stop $4 billion Albertsons dividend payment

    The attorneys general of California, Illinois and Washington D.C. asked a federal court on Thursday for a preliminary injunction that would prevent Albertsons Companies Inc, which is being purchased by rival Kroger Co, from paying a $4 billion dividend to shareholders. The state officials said in a court filing that Kroger, which does not yet own its rival, agreed with Albertsons that Albertsons would pay the dividend at the beginning of the merger review. "Payment of the special dividend, in conjunction with the restrictions defendants' merger agreement imposes on Albertsons' ability to borrow money, likely will hamper Albertsons' ability to compete with Kroger and other grocers, leaving shoppers facing higher prices, worse service, less innovation, closure of their local Safeway or other Albertsons supermarket, or all of the above," they said in the filing.

  • Layoffs Hit White-Collar Workers as Amazon, Walmart, Others Cut Jobs

    Demand has fallen for professionals in technology, legal, scientific and finance fields, as companies that ramped up staffing during the pandemic, including tech firms, slow down hiring or cut jobs.

  • United Airlines Close to Deal for Dozens of Boeing 787 Dreamliners

    If completed, the deal would be worth billions of dollars in revenue and mark a victory for the U.S. plane maker over its European rival Airbus.

  • The Biggest Wall Street Banks Are Slashing Bonuses by as Much as 30%

    (Bloomberg) -- Across Wall Street, this year’s bleak expectations for banker bonuses are rapidly proving true, as a slump in dealmaking ends the industry’s war for talent and firms regain the upper hand in setting pay.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsGoldman Jolts Traders With Bonus Warning After Bumper HaulBeverly Hills Cop Was California’s Highest-Paid Municipal WorkerMusk Suspends Ye From Twitter After Offensive Image PostAn Arizon

  • The U.S. job market is strong, but layoffs are on the rise. Is this a good (or bad) time to ask for a raise?

    On Friday, the Labor Department reported 263,000 new jobs in November, while the unemployment rate held steady at 3.7%.

  • OPEC+ Oil Export Cut Blunted by Surge in Russian Shipments

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC’s efforts to deliver a substantial oil-output cut are being blunted the group’s allies.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsGoldman Jolts Traders With Bonus Warning After Bumper HaulMusk Suspends Ye From Twitter After Offensive Image PostBeverly Hills Cop Was California’s Highest-Paid Municipal WorkerAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatThe Organization of Petroleum Exporti

  • In Peru's hills, an artisanal miner boom frustrates Big Copper's plans

    In the hills of Tapairihua in Peru's Andes, Samuel Retamozo and other artisanal miners have found a rich seam of copper on their indigenous community's land. There's just one problem - the seam is within the site of Southern Copper Corp's planned $2.6 billion Los Chancas mine. One of the world's biggest copper miners, it also has a permit to dig in the same area.

  • Opendoor shuffles leadership, appoints new CEO

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Julie Hyman and Brad Smith report that Opendoor has appointed CFO Carrie Wheeler as the company’s new CEO.

  • Vote on SECURE Act 2.0 could help you save for retirement while paying off student debt

    SECURE Act 2.0 could, among other things, make it easier for Americans to save for retirement while paying off student loans, if Congress acts fast.

  • Citigroup (C) Closes Bahrain Consumer Banking Business Sale

    Making swift progress on its firm's strategy refresh, Citigroup (C) completes its fifth global consumer business sale in Bahrain to Ahli United Bank.

  • Oil prices could fall without further OPEC+ cut, analysts say

    OPEC+ is widely expected to stick to its latest target of reducing oil production by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) when it meets on Sunday, but some analysts believe that crude prices could fall if the group does not make further cuts. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, a group known as OPEC+, has switched its planned in-person meeting in Vienna on Dec. 4 to a virtual one, which sources in the group say signals the likelihood of it leaving policy unchanged. The group agreed in early October to cut its oil production target by 2 million bpd from November until the end of 2023.

  • Oil Prices Rebound Ahead Of Massive Supply Chain Shift

    Oil prices dipped Friday, but tacked toward their first weekly advance since early November, as energy markets braced for an OPEC+ meeting and an embargo of Russian oil. Analysts expect an output cut from OPEC amid a recent pullback in oil prices. Oil markets are unsure what to expect as the European Union prepares to curtail purchase of more than a half-million barrels per day of Russian crude.

  • Credit Suisse Chairman on Outflows, Clients, Job Cuts

    Credit Suisse Chairman Axel Lehmann says outflows "basically have stopped" as he discusses feedback from investors and clients, the company's brand, and staffing challenges. He speaks with Francine Lacqua on "Bloomberg Markets Europe." Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • Medical vs. Regular Retirement: Do You Know the Difference?

    Many of us are familiar with the traditional route to retirement. You get a job, open retirement savings accounts and eventually enter your golden years and retire. Then you sit back and enjoy the fruits of your labors. However, not … Continue reading → The post Medical Retirement vs. Regular Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • TD's $13.4B acquisition of First Horizon faces delayed closing

    It had originally planned to close the deal in the first fiscal quarter of 2023 — which began Nov. 1.