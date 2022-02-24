U.S. markets close in 3 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,183.70
    -41.80 (-0.99%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,516.71
    -615.05 (-1.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,040.65
    +3.16 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,937.93
    -6.17 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.15
    +4.05 (+4.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.50
    +13.10 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    24.72
    +0.16 (+0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1145
    -0.0164 (-1.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9430
    -0.0340 (-1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3339
    -0.0204 (-1.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4500
    +0.4700 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,057.36
    -2,580.30 (-6.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    818.94
    +25.81 (+3.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,207.01
    -291.17 (-3.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,970.82
    -478.79 (-1.81%)
     

TAMACC reminds Texans that a safe workplace is sound business

Texas Association of Mexican American Chambers of Commerce (TAMACC)
·2 min read
Texas Association of Mexican American Chambers of Commerce (TAMACC)
Texas Association of Mexican American Chambers of Commerce (TAMACC)

BUDA, Texas, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prevention is the daughter of intelligence. So intelligent business leaders know that preventing workplace accidents is smart. And we all know that smart means money.

The easy way to lower business expenses is always to cut something out of the budget. An investment in safety measures is not high on the list of money saving-initiatives. But it should be. Because providing safety protocols in the workplace can save businesses a lot in the long run.

That’s why the Texas Association of Mexican American Chambers of Commerce has begun a year-long campaign to remind business owners that workers are their most valuable asset and worth protecting.

“Studies have indicated that for every dollar invested in safety protocols, businesses get a $3 to $6 in reduced costs,” said TAMACC Chairman Samuel Guzmán. “That’s a real return on an investment nobody can afford to ignore.”

“A safe workplace is sound business,” Guzmán said.

Here are five ways that having a safety plan at work can save money:

1 – Reducing worker injuries, which is the main objective, also reduces the number of sick days employees take. This translates to less downtime and more productivity, at the very least, and savings on workman’s compensation or lawsuit costs, at the most.

2 – Increasing workplace satisfaction can also improve productivity. Employees who feel appreciated, valued and protected from harm will work harder and better, increasing not just productivity but also quality. When the boss shows that he or she cares about the company’s workers, the workers will care about the boss and the company.

3 – Reducing turnover is another way to save money and the retention of quality employees – those who are trained and experienced in what they do – is vital to any company that cares about its bottom line. Workers tend to stay in companies that care for their health and wellness by preventing accidents as well as the spread of contagious diseases like COVID-19.

4 – Lowering insurance costs is a typical by-product of having a safe workplace. When you have a good safety workplace plan that reduces workforce injuries, it means your insurance rates go down. By reducing workman’s compensation claims, avoiding lawsuits, reducing turnover and increasing attendance, you can lower your insurance costs.

5 – Avoiding fines from the Office of Occupational Safety and Health Administration is not just good for your bottom line. It’s good for your company’s reputation. OSHA can even close your business if it finds violations of their safety standards in the workplace.

These are just some of the reasons every business should strive to provide a safe workplace environment for its employees and make safety a priority all year round. At TAMACC, we have resources to help you make your workplace safer – and more profitable.

Call us today to find out more about saving money through safety.

CONTACT
J.R. Gonzales
TAMACC
512-289-3758
jrgonzales@tamacc.org


Recommended Stories

  • Rolls-Royce stops buying Russian titanium amid return to profit

    Rolls-Royce will stop buying Russian titanium for its jet engine rotor blades while BAE Systems, Britain's biggest defence company, said higher spending by European governments had pushed up profits.

  • Cortes Campers ships first 'futuristic' fiberglass travel trailer

    Cortes Campers, a subsidiary of US Lighting Group, has a goal of shipping 20 campers per week by the beginning of the fourth quarter.

  • Rolls-Royce shares tank wiping $2bn off its value

    Shares in the jet engine manufacturer plummeted 18.2% in afternoon trade in London to 96.2p.

  • Texas Spurs Copycats as States Punish Banks That Snub Oil and Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- State legislatures across the U.S. are drafting bills to prohibit business with finance firms that restrict ties to the oil and gas industry, following in the footsteps of Texas. Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateZelenskiy Says Russia Trying to Seize Chernobyl: Ukraine UpdateStocks Pare Losses, Oil Surges on Russia Assault: Markets WrapThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Me

  • 3 E-Commerce Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune

    Retail is a broad, massive business with a global market worth an estimated $27 trillion, which leaves plenty of room for innovative companies to come in and create immense wealth for investors. Could you do well owning a veteran e-commerce company like Amazon over the long term? Of course, it's been a proven winner for many years.

  • Early Money: A startup founded by twin sisters that's working on turning carbon emissions into fabrics raised a $4.5M seed round

    What if you could take some of the excess carbon dioxide in the air and turn it into clothes? The Sausalito startup has found a way to convert carbon emissions into naturally biodegradable textiles. Rubi's process involves taking carbon emitted by manufacturing plants and converting it into viscose, which is also known as rayon and is one of the world's most popular textiles.

  • Macy's Decides Not to Sell e-Commerce Business

    Macy's (NYSE: M) reported fourth-quarter and fiscal 2021 earnings results before the markets opened on Tuesday, Feb. 22. Macy's deliberated the segment's sale for the potential value the stand-alone business could bring but ultimately decided against a deal. This was true at both Macy's, Inc. and brand levels.

  • Taiwan's UMC to spend $5 billion on new chip plant in Singapore

    Taiwan's United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) will invest $5 billion on a new microchip factory in Singapore, with production expected to start in 2024 to support the boom in 5G and auto electronics, it said on Thursday. The company said in 2021 it would spend T$100 billion ($3.57 billion) over the next three years to expand capacity and would guarantee supplies and prices to its clients as part of the plan, amid a global chip shortage that has hit automakers especially hard. UMC Chairman Stan Hung said in the statement the semiconductor "undersupply" had crystallised the need for "greater visibility and mutual risk mitigation within the industry".

  • Carvana Under Pressure as Pandemic Surge Slows

    The used-car dealer was a pandemic darling. Now it is facing pressure to show that it can thrive without the tailwinds that boosted performance.

  • Google restores perks, relaxes vaccine mandates as it gets set for office returns

    The moves come as Google ramps up a hybrid work model in which most employees will be required to be in physical offices at least three days a week.

  • Biden Delays Oil Permits as Gasoline Prices Surge on Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration has delayed issuing permits for new oil and gas drilling on federal land, a move that could complicate efforts to tame gasoline prices that are poised to top $4 per gallon amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying

  • Exclusive-Tesla plans new Shanghai plant to more than double China capacity - sources

    Tesla Inc plans to start work on a new plant in Shanghai as soon as next month as part of a plan to more than double production capacity in China to meet growing demand for its cars in the country and export markets, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters. Once the new plant is fully operational, Tesla will have the capacity to produce up to 2 million cars per year at its expanded Shanghai facility, the company's main export hub, according to the people, who asked not to be identified in discussing still-private plans. Tesla declined to comment.

  • Banks That Stuck With Russia Face Their Biggest Test of Nerve

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 was the moment when many global banks sharply cut their exposure to Vladimir Putin’s regime. But firms from some European nations weren’t put off for long.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdateKremlin Says Separatists Asked Putin for Help: Ukraine UpdateBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomePorsches, Lamborghi

  • How AT&T Makes Money: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America

    AT&T Inc. (T) is one of the biggest telecommunications companies in the world. It operates as a holding company that provides telecommunications, media, and technology services globally. AT&T offers a broad range of products and services that vary by market, and it operates through three reportable business segments: Communications; WarnerMedia; and Latin America.

  • Analysts Are Updating Their Arconic Corporation (NYSE:ARNC) Estimates After Its Full-Year Results

    As you might know, Arconic Corporation ( NYSE:ARNC ) recently reported its yearly numbers. Revenues were in line with...

  • Factories sprout across once-rural Williamson County

    Another milestone is in the books for Williamson County, the fast-growing county just north of Austin that's emerging into what one local leader has called the "technology superhighway of the world." The county has long been home to tech giant Dell but has more recently added a $1 billion Apple campus, while Taylor is set to get a $17 billion chipmaking plant from Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Click through to read about the latest tech manufacturers coming to WilCo.

  • CFP? CFA? ChFC? Advisors Name the Credentials Worth Getting.

    Do the professional credentials represent truly valuable and applicable knowledge? With dozens of wealth management designations to choose from, it can be difficult for folks in the industry to decide which, if any, professional credentials are worth the investment of time, energy, and money to pursue. Sarah Mouser, director of financial planning, Cassaday & Co.: My advice is, if you’re going to invest in designations, invest in ones that people know or that truly make you a specialist and differentiate you from competition.

  • JPMorgan Chase Snaps Up $400 Million UBS Team

    JPMorgan Chase hired two former UBS financial advisors who managed more than $400 million, part of a broader effort to entice more talent to J.P. Morgan Advisors, the bank’s full-service brokerage. Thomas Wallack and Frank Schiro joined J.P. Morgan Advisors in New York where they report to regional director Cayman Wills, according to the company. Client associate Zandra Badillo made the move with them.

  • Paris Wheat Hits Record and Corn Surges as Attack Risks Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateZelenskiy Says Russia Trying to Seize Chernobyl: Ukraine UpdateStocks Pare Losses, Oil Surges on Russia Assault: Markets WrapThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesGrain markets catapulted even higher as Russia’s

  • Safran boosts titanium stocks, shores up supply chain

    PARIS (Reuters) -French jet engine maker Safran said on Thursday it had enough titanium reserves for several months after increasing stocks of the metal since the start of the year as Western aerospace companies brace for fallout from the Ukraine crisis. Safran, which uses titanium to make landing gear for long-haul jetliners as well as some aero engine parts, depends on Russia for less than half its requirements, though Russia's VSMPO-AVISMA corporation remains its largest single supplier. "We have been watching this situation for several weeks and have decided since the start of the year to increase our stocks of titanium especially through distributors in Germany," Chief Executive Olivier Andries told reporters.