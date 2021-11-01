U.S. markets open in 2 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,617.75
    +20.75 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,872.00
    +168.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,906.75
    +68.25 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,309.10
    +13.80 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.01
    +0.44 (+0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.90
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.90
    -0.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1573
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.66
    +0.13 (+0.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3653
    -0.0035 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2590
    +0.2590 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,129.54
    +1,475.58 (+2.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,513.20
    +12.23 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,271.73
    +34.16 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,647.08
    +754.39 (+2.61%)
     

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. Announces Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TSX: TVE

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. ("Tamarack" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") has approved the Company's application for a normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB").

Tamarack Valley Energy (CNW Group/Tamarack Valley Energy)
Tamarack Valley Energy (CNW Group/Tamarack Valley Energy)

The NCIB allows Tamarack to purchase up to 20,354,360 common shares ("Common Shares") of the Company (representing approximately 5% of the 407,087,206 outstanding Common Shares as of October 25, 2021) over a period of twelve months commencing on November 3, 2021. The NCIB will expire no later than November 2, 2022. The actual number of Common Shares which may be purchased pursuant to the NCIB will be determined by management of the Company. Any Common Shares that are purchased under the NCIB will be cancelled upon their purchase by Tamarack.

Under the NCIB, Common Shares may be repurchased in open market transactions on the TSX and alternative Canadian trading systems, or by such other means as may be permitted by the TSX and applicable securities laws and in accordance with the rules of the TSX governing NCIBs. The price which the Company will pay for any such Common Shares will be the prevailing market price at the time of purchase.

The total number of Common Shares the Company is permitted to purchase is subject to a daily purchase limit of 667,450 Common Shares, representing 25% of the average daily trading volume of 2,669,801 Common Shares on the TSX calculated for the six-month period ended September 30, 2021. Notwithstanding the daily purchase limit, Tamarack may make one block purchase per calendar week which exceeds the daily repurchase restrictions.

The NCIB will provide an additional tool for the reinvestment of excess free funds flow(1) to increase long-term total shareholder returns. Tamarack believes that at times, the prevailing share price does not reflect the underlying value of the Common Shares and the repurchase of Common Shares represents an opportunity to improve per share metrics. As with all expenditures, Tamarack will remain vigilant in ensuring it retains flexibility and liquidity on its balance sheet.

About Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd.

Tamarack is an oil and gas exploration and production company committed to free funds flow generation and financial stability through the identification, evaluation and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Tamarack's strategic direction is focused on three key principles: (i) targeting repeatable and relatively predictable plays that provide long-life reserves; (ii) using a rigorous, proven modeling process to carefully manage risk and identify opportunities; and (iii) operating as a responsible corporate citizen with a focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments and goals. The Company has an extensive inventory of low-risk, oil development drilling locations focused primarily on Charlie Lake, Clearwater and enhanced oil recovery (EOR) plays in Alberta that are economic over a range of oil and natural gas prices. With this type of portfolio and an experienced and committed management team, Tamarack intends to continue delivering on its strategy to maximize shareholder returns while managing its balance sheet.

READER ADVISORIES

Notes to Press Release

(1) See "Non-IFRS Measures"; free funds flow was previously referred to as free adjusted funds flow.

Forward Looking Information
This press release contains certain forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking statements regarding potential NCIB purchases and the anticipated advantages to shareholders of the NCIB. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, that address activities that Tamarack assumes, anticipates, plans, expects, believes, projects, aims, estimates or anticipates (and other similar expressions) will, should or may occur in the future are forward- looking statements. The forward-looking statements provided in this press release are based on management's current belief, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events. Tamarack cautions that its intention to proceed with the NCIB and other forward-looking statements relating to Tamarack are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties normally incident to such endeavors. These risks relating to Tamarack include, but are not limited to, that Tamarack will not be able to achieve the anticipated benefits of the NCIB. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Please refer to the annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 (the "MD&A") for additional risk factors relating to Tamarack, which can be accessed either on Tamarack's website at www.tamarackvalley.ca or under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Non-IFRS Measures
Certain measures commonly used in the oil and natural gas industry referred to herein, including, "adjusted funds flow" and "free funds flow" do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures by other companies. These non-IFRS measures are further described and defined below. Such non-IFRS measures are not intended to represent operating profits nor should they be viewed as an alternative to cash flow provided by operating activities, net earnings or other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS.

"Adjusted funds flow" Adjusted funds flow is calculated by taking cash-flow from operating activities and adding back changes in non-cash working capital and expenditures on decommissioning obligations since Tamarack believes the timing of collection, payment or incurrence of these items is variable. Expenditures on decommissioning obligations may vary from period to period depending on capital programs and the maturity of the Company's operating areas. Expenditures on decommissioning obligations are managed through the capital budgeting process which considers available adjusted funds flow. Tamarack uses adjusted funds flow as a key measure to demonstrate the Company's ability to generate funds to repay debt and fund future capital investment. Adjusted funds flow per share is calculated using the same weighted average basic and diluted shares that are used in calculating loss per share.

"Free funds flow" (previously referred to as "free adjusted funds flow") is calculated by taking adjusted funds flow and subtracting capital expenditures, excluding acquisitions and dispositions, Management believes that free funds flow provides a useful measure to determine Tamarack's ability to improve returns and to manage the long-term value of the business.

Please refer to the MD&A for additional information relating to Non-IFRS measures. The MD&A can be accessed either on Tamarack's website at www.tamarackvalley.ca or under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Tamarack Valley Energy

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2021/01/c4530.html

Recommended Stories

  • Nio stock sinks after October deliveries fall

    Shares of Nio Inc. sank 4.1% in premarket trading Monday, after the China-based electric vehicle company reported October deliveries that fell 27.% from a year ago, as restructuring, upgrading of manufacturing lines and preparation of new products acted as drag. The company delivered 3,667 vehicles in October, consisting of 218 ES8 six- or seven-seater SUVs and 2,528 ES6 five-seater SUVs. Nio said given the restructuring and upgrade scheduled, ES8 production resumed toward the end of the month.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in November (and Beyond)

    Although investing offers no guarantees, Wall Street has consistently shown that time is investors' greatest ally. The first top stock investors can confidently pile into in November is payment-processing kingpin Visa (NYSE: V). While it doesn't happen often, Visa's quarterly operating results failed to impress Wall Street.

  • 3 Crypto Stocks Gearing up for Gains; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    The stock markets are at or near record highs right now, buoyed by a strong investors sentiment, especially among retail investors. Stocks represent a strong return while interest rates and bond yields remain low. But for return-minded investors, stocks are not the only game in town. The notoriously volatile Bitcoin has surged 109% this year, peaking above $65,000 earlier this month. Yet, some crypto watchers believe the digital coin will climb even higher. The cryptocurrency sector is worth app

  • 2 Risky Stocks I Wouldn't Buy With Free Money

    There are two stocks that despite their popularity with retail investors, I wouldn't suggest investing in, even if you had money you could afford to gamble with: Zomedica (NYSEMKT: ZOM) and Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC). Veterinary health company Zomedica is a business that's in its very early stages. In Zomedica's case, the company only began selling its flagship Truforma platform, which helps veterinarians run tests on animals more efficiently than other diagnostic products, earlier this year.

  • Cathie Wood's $500K Bitcoin call is already happening — how to ride the wave to half a million

    Wood's wild prediction for Tesla came true. This one could, too.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy in November and Hold Forever

    CFO Brian Olsavsky said in Amazon's Q3 conference call, "But we see ourselves as the shock absorber absorbing a lot of the costs so that the customer is not impacted and sellers are not impacted." This focus on customers is what differentiates Amazon. The guiding philosophy extends throughout the company's operations and into its research and development.

  • XPeng Stock Jumps After Massive Month for EV Deliveries. October Wasn’t Kind to NIO.

    XPeng comes close to record monthly deliveries in October, but NIO sees its deliveries slip by nearly one-third.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Deliver 1,000% Returns

    Thanks to the ongoing innovation revolutions in both the tech and healthcare sectors, shareholders have been enjoying historic returns on capital over the past decade. For example, the central nervous system disorder drug specialist Axsome Therapeutics, the cancer specialist Exelixis, and the electric car pioneer Tesla have all delivered tenfold returns for investors who bought these names at their low points. Which stocks might be the next Axsome, Exelixis, or Tesla from a growth standpoint?

  • GE CEO Culp says completion of GECAS, AerCap deal is a 'debt story today'

    Shares of General Electric Co. gained 0.4% in premarket trading Monday, after the industrial conglomerate said that the deal to combine its GE Capital Aviation Services business with AerCap Holdings N.V. has been completed. GE said it received a total of more than $30 billion in proceeds after the deal closed, including $23 billion in net cash and 111.5 million shares, or 46% ownership of the combined company, which has a market value of about $6.6 billion. "This is a debt story today," said GE

  • A Huge Pension Sold Netflix, Bank of America, and Intel Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio sold Netflix, Bank of America, and Intel stock in the third quarter. It bought Alibaba shares.

  • Was The Smart Money Right About Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)?

    The Insider Monkey team has completed processing the quarterly 13F filings for the June quarter submitted by the hedge funds and other money managers included in our extensive database. Most hedge fund investors experienced strong gains on the back of a strong market performance, which certainly propelled them to adjust their equity holdings so as […]

  • Rick Rule: This one asset will be vital during the 'dramatic reckoning' — and you probably already own it

    Protecting your portfolio is simpler than you think.

  • Trick or Treat? 3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Could Soar After Halloween

    Many high-growth stocks often experience dips in their stock price. When this happens, it's hard for novice (or even experienced) investors to know whether the reduced stock price is a trick or a treat.

  • AbbVie, Exxon Mobil, and Other Companies That Just Raised Their Dividends

    Exxon Mobil and AbbVie were among the large U.S. companies that announced dividend increases this past week, while Ford Motor reinstated its quarterly payout. Exxon Mobil (ticker: XOM) declared a quarterly dividend of 88 cents a share, up by a penny or about 1%. It marked the first quarterly dividend increase for the energy giant since April 2019 when it went from 82 to 87 cents a share.

  • As Barrick Gold Corporation's market cap (TSE:ABX) drops to CA$40b, insiders might be questioning their decision to buy earlier this year

    The recent price decline of 5.8% in Barrick Gold Corporation's ( TSE:ABX ) stock may have disappointed insiders who...

  • China EV Sales: Xpeng Deliveries Triple, Li Auto Doubles, Nio Tumbles

    Tesla rival Xpeng reported China EV sales tripled, Li Auto sales doubled. Nio deliveries fell. Xpeng and Li Auto are near buy points.

  • Top 8 Stock Picks of Michael Sidhom’s Immersion Capital

    In this article, we discuss the top 8 stock picks of Michael Sidhom’s Immersion Capital. If you want our detailed analysis of Michael Sidhom’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the Top 3 Stock Picks of Michael Sidhom’s Immersion Capital. Michael Sidhom has been the managing partner at Immersion Capital, a […]

  • Energy Fuels Announces Q3-2021 Results, Including Robust Balance Sheet, Market-Leading U.S. Uranium Position & Commercial Rare Earth Production

    Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System ("EDGAR") at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml, on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com, and on the Compan

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Here Come the Best Three Months for the Stock Market

    The stock market has taken off, with all three of the main U.S. indexes at record levels on Friday, but that shouldn’t necessarily deter investors from buying now.