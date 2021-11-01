Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. Announces Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid

TSX: TVE

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. ("Tamarack" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") has approved the Company's application for a normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB").

The NCIB allows Tamarack to purchase up to 20,354,360 common shares ("Common Shares") of the Company (representing approximately 5% of the 407,087,206 outstanding Common Shares as of October 25, 2021) over a period of twelve months commencing on November 3, 2021. The NCIB will expire no later than November 2, 2022. The actual number of Common Shares which may be purchased pursuant to the NCIB will be determined by management of the Company. Any Common Shares that are purchased under the NCIB will be cancelled upon their purchase by Tamarack.

Under the NCIB, Common Shares may be repurchased in open market transactions on the TSX and alternative Canadian trading systems, or by such other means as may be permitted by the TSX and applicable securities laws and in accordance with the rules of the TSX governing NCIBs. The price which the Company will pay for any such Common Shares will be the prevailing market price at the time of purchase.

The total number of Common Shares the Company is permitted to purchase is subject to a daily purchase limit of 667,450 Common Shares, representing 25% of the average daily trading volume of 2,669,801 Common Shares on the TSX calculated for the six-month period ended September 30, 2021. Notwithstanding the daily purchase limit, Tamarack may make one block purchase per calendar week which exceeds the daily repurchase restrictions.

The NCIB will provide an additional tool for the reinvestment of excess free funds flow(1) to increase long-term total shareholder returns. Tamarack believes that at times, the prevailing share price does not reflect the underlying value of the Common Shares and the repurchase of Common Shares represents an opportunity to improve per share metrics. As with all expenditures, Tamarack will remain vigilant in ensuring it retains flexibility and liquidity on its balance sheet.

About Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd.

Tamarack is an oil and gas exploration and production company committed to free funds flow generation and financial stability through the identification, evaluation and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Tamarack's strategic direction is focused on three key principles: (i) targeting repeatable and relatively predictable plays that provide long-life reserves; (ii) using a rigorous, proven modeling process to carefully manage risk and identify opportunities; and (iii) operating as a responsible corporate citizen with a focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments and goals. The Company has an extensive inventory of low-risk, oil development drilling locations focused primarily on Charlie Lake, Clearwater and enhanced oil recovery (EOR) plays in Alberta that are economic over a range of oil and natural gas prices. With this type of portfolio and an experienced and committed management team, Tamarack intends to continue delivering on its strategy to maximize shareholder returns while managing its balance sheet.

READER ADVISORIES

Notes to Press Release

(1) See "Non-IFRS Measures"; free funds flow was previously referred to as free adjusted funds flow.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking statements regarding potential NCIB purchases and the anticipated advantages to shareholders of the NCIB. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, that address activities that Tamarack assumes, anticipates, plans, expects, believes, projects, aims, estimates or anticipates (and other similar expressions) will, should or may occur in the future are forward- looking statements. The forward-looking statements provided in this press release are based on management's current belief, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events. Tamarack cautions that its intention to proceed with the NCIB and other forward-looking statements relating to Tamarack are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties normally incident to such endeavors. These risks relating to Tamarack include, but are not limited to, that Tamarack will not be able to achieve the anticipated benefits of the NCIB. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Please refer to the annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 (the "MD&A") for additional risk factors relating to Tamarack, which can be accessed either on Tamarack's website at www.tamarackvalley.ca or under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Non-IFRS Measures

Certain measures commonly used in the oil and natural gas industry referred to herein, including, "adjusted funds flow" and "free funds flow" do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures by other companies. These non-IFRS measures are further described and defined below. Such non-IFRS measures are not intended to represent operating profits nor should they be viewed as an alternative to cash flow provided by operating activities, net earnings or other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS.

"Adjusted funds flow" Adjusted funds flow is calculated by taking cash-flow from operating activities and adding back changes in non-cash working capital and expenditures on decommissioning obligations since Tamarack believes the timing of collection, payment or incurrence of these items is variable. Expenditures on decommissioning obligations may vary from period to period depending on capital programs and the maturity of the Company's operating areas. Expenditures on decommissioning obligations are managed through the capital budgeting process which considers available adjusted funds flow. Tamarack uses adjusted funds flow as a key measure to demonstrate the Company's ability to generate funds to repay debt and fund future capital investment. Adjusted funds flow per share is calculated using the same weighted average basic and diluted shares that are used in calculating loss per share.

"Free funds flow" (previously referred to as "free adjusted funds flow") is calculated by taking adjusted funds flow and subtracting capital expenditures, excluding acquisitions and dispositions, Management believes that free funds flow provides a useful measure to determine Tamarack's ability to improve returns and to manage the long-term value of the business.

Please refer to the MD&A for additional information relating to Non-IFRS measures. The MD&A can be accessed either on Tamarack's website at www.tamarackvalley.ca or under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.



