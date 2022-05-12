Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. Reports Voting Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Calgary, AB, May 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. ("Tamarack" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that all resolutions presented for approval at the annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"), held on May 11, 2022, were duly passed. 224,433,994 common shares, representing 51.8% of Tamarack's 433,692,620 issued and outstanding common shares, were represented at the meeting.
The following individuals, being the seven nominees listed in the management information circular of the Corporation dated March 22, 2022, were elected by way of ballot as directors of Tamarack to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, unless such office is vacated earlier in accordance with Tamarack's articles or by-laws. Results of the vote are as follows:
Name of Nominee
Votes For (%)
Brian Schmidt
220,222,517 (99.4%)
Jeffrey Boyce
215,509,574 (97.3%)
John Leach
215,637,468 (97.4%)
Ian Currie
220,752,968 (99.7%)
Robert Spitzer
155,988,662 (70.4%)
Marnie Smith
215,394,907 (97.3%)
John Rooney
214,010,759 (96.6%)
KPMG LLP was appointed as auditors of the Corporation until the next annual meeting, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. Results of the vote are as follows:
Votes For (%)
216,215,974 (96.4%)
A full report on the voting results is available under Tamarack's profile on www.sedar.com.
