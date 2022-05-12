Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. Reports Voting Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Calgary, AB, May 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. ("Tamarack" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that all resolutions presented for approval at the annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"), held on May 11, 2022, were duly passed. 224,433,994 common shares, representing 51.8% of Tamarack's 433,692,620 issued and outstanding common shares, were represented at the meeting.

Tamarack Valley Energy Logo (CNW Group/Tamarack Valley Energy)

The following individuals, being the seven nominees listed in the management information circular of the Corporation dated March 22, 2022, were elected by way of ballot as directors of Tamarack to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, unless such office is vacated earlier in accordance with Tamarack's articles or by-laws. Results of the vote are as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For (%) Brian Schmidt 220,222,517 (99.4%) Jeffrey Boyce 215,509,574 (97.3%) John Leach 215,637,468 (97.4%) Ian Currie 220,752,968 (99.7%) Robert Spitzer 155,988,662 (70.4%) Marnie Smith 215,394,907 (97.3%) John Rooney 214,010,759 (96.6%)

KPMG LLP was appointed as auditors of the Corporation until the next annual meeting, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. Results of the vote are as follows:

Votes For (%) 216,215,974 (96.4%)

A full report on the voting results is available under Tamarack's profile on www.sedar.com.

About Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd.

Tamarack is an oil and gas exploration and production company committed to creating long-term value for its shareholders through sustainable free funds flow generation, financial stability and the return of capital. The company has an extensive inventory of low-risk, oil development drilling locations focused primarily on Charlie Lake, Clearwater and EOR plays in Alberta. Operating as a responsible corporate citizen is a key focus to ensure we deliver on our environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments and goals. For more information, please visit Tamarack's website at www.tamarackvalley.ca.

Story continues

SOURCE Tamarack Valley Energy

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/11/c0852.html