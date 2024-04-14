Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd.'s (TSE:TVE) Stock Is Going Strong: Have Financials A Role To Play?

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 29% over the last three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Tamarack Valley Energy's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Tamarack Valley Energy is:

4.3% = CA$94m ÷ CA$2.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every CA$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn CA$0.04 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Tamarack Valley Energy's Earnings Growth And 4.3% ROE

When you first look at it, Tamarack Valley Energy's ROE doesn't look that attractive. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 11% either. In spite of this, Tamarack Valley Energy was able to grow its net income considerably, at a rate of 40% in the last five years. So, there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing Tamarack Valley Energy's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 40% over the last few years.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Tamarack Valley Energy's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Tamarack Valley Energy Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Tamarack Valley Energy has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 18%, meaning that it has the remaining 82% left over to reinvest into its business. So it looks like Tamarack Valley Energy is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

While Tamarack Valley Energy has seen growth in its earnings, it only recently started to pay a dividend. It is most likely that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Tamarack Valley Energy certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

