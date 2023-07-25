Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Has Announced A Dividend Of CA$0.0125

The board of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (TSE:TVE) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 15th of August, with investors receiving CA$0.0125 per share. This means the annual payment will be 4.1% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

Tamarack Valley Energy's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Tamarack Valley Energy is quite easily earning enough to cover the dividend, however it is being let down by weak cash flows. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 1.9%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 31%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Tamarack Valley Energy Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Without a track record of dividend payments, we can't make a judgement on how stable it has been. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Tamarack Valley Energy has grown earnings per share at 35% per year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

We should note that Tamarack Valley Energy has issued stock equal to 27% of shares outstanding. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

Our Thoughts On Tamarack Valley Energy's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Tamarack Valley Energy's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Tamarack Valley Energy (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

