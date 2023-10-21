Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Has Announced A Dividend Of CA$0.0125

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (TSE:TVE) will pay a dividend of CA$0.0125 on the 15th of November. This payment means the dividend yield will be 3.7%, which is below the average for the industry.

Tamarack Valley Energy's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Tamarack Valley Energy is quite easily earning enough to cover the dividend, however it is being let down by weak cash flows. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 118.5%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 19%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Tamarack Valley Energy Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend has been pretty stable looking back, but the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This makes it tough to judge how it would fare through a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from an annual total of CA$0.0996 in 2021 to the most recent total annual payment of CA$0.15. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 23% a year over that time. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Tamarack Valley Energy has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 36% per annum. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

Our Thoughts On Tamarack Valley Energy's Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, Tamarack Valley Energy has 4 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about. Is Tamarack Valley Energy not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

