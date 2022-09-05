U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,924.26
    -42.59 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,318.44
    -337.96 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.86
    -154.24 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.75
    -13.07 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.73
    +1.86 (+2.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,722.30
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    17.98
    +0.09 (+0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9902
    -0.0054 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    -0.0720 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1464
    -0.0051 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.4010
    +0.2490 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,771.24
    +0.12 (+0.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    472.14
    -7.53 (-1.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,281.19
    +132.69 (+1.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,619.61
    -31.23 (-0.11%)
     

Tamas Oravecz Ph.D. named SVP, CSO of the U.S. of Simcere Pharmaceutical Group

·3 min read

NANJING, China, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simcere Pharmaceutical Group announces today the appointment of Tamas Oravecz, Ph.D. as Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer of the Simcere U.S. Tamas will be responsible for providing strategic leadership to our drug discovery efforts in America, building and overseeing preclinical drug development programs from concept and target validation through IND submission.

"Welcome Dr. Tamas Oravecz to join Simcere team." Said Dr. Renghong Tang，Executive Director and Co-CEO of Simcere , "With extensive novel drug discovery expertise, proven leadership and great passion for novel drug discovery, Tamas is a critical addition to our company as we continue to grow our internal pipeline and capabilities globally. We look forward to working with him to pursue our company mission of Provide Today's Patients with Medicines of the future。"

"Simcere's vision is to move transformative technologies and innovative scientific discoveries into rapid therapeutic development for the benefit of patients in need. I am truly excited to contribute to this vision and work with the top-notch scientists and leadership at Simcere to turn groundbreaking discoveries into evidence-based therapeutics." "Said Dr. Tamas Oravecz.

Tamas is an accomplished R&D leader with 25 years track record of strategic leadership and management in developing a broad range of therapeutic modalities from small molecules and bio-therapeutic products to cell and gene therapy approaches. He was the CSO for Parthenon Therapeutics leading research and development of First-in-class therapeutics to break down the mechanical and functional barriers underpinning immune-excluded tumors.

Before that, Dr. Oravecz was the Vice President, Head of Cell Therapy Platform and Discovery at The Janssen Pharmaceutical of Johnson & Johnson. Tamas' earlier career included Celgene, where he served as the Executive Director of Biology and Pharmacology; Lexicon Pharma, where he served as Vice President of Immunology and Oncology; Novartis Cell and Gene Therapy where he served as Program Head HIV Therapy; The National Institutes of Health/U.S. Food and Drug Administration; and The Biological Research Center of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences.

Dr. Tamas Oravecz received his M.S. degree in Molecular Biology and a Ph.D. in Immunology from the University of Szeged Hungary. He completed four fellowships, including the Swiss Society for Immunology，the European Association of Immunologists, the British Council Imperial Cancer Research Fund and the Fogarty International Center National Institutes of Health.

About Simcere

Simcere Pharmaceutical Group Limited (2096.HK) is a pharmaceutical company driven by innovative R&D and committed to synergistic innovation. It has established the State Key Laboratory of Translational Medicine and Innovative Drug Development and currently boasts four R&D centers in Nanjing, Shanghai, Boston and Beijing. With the commitment to "providing today's patients with medicines of the future" the Company focuses on three therapeutic areas: oncology central nervous system diseases and autoimmune diseases while actively expanding its strategic presence in prospective disease areas with significant clinical needs in the future.

Simcere now has six global first-in-class innovative drugs and is holding leading market shares for its key products in China with its excellent R&D and commercialization capabilities. Its vigorous in-house R&D efforts and extensive R&D collaborations have made it a strategic cooperation partner with international and domestic leading innovative pharmaceutical enterprises medical institutions and research institutes.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tamas-oravecz-phd-named-svp-cso-of-the-us-of-simcere-pharmaceutical-group-301617669.html

SOURCE Simcere Pharmaceutical Group Limited

Recommended Stories

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO plunges to death at New York's Jenga tower

    (Reuters) -Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's chief financial officer fell to his death from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the "Jenga" tower on Friday afternoon, police said on Sunday, days after the struggling retailer announced it was closing stores and laying off workers. Gustavo Arnal, 52, joined Bed Bath & Beyond in 2020. Police identified the man as Gustavo Arnal.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Finance Chief Gustavo Arnal Found Dead

    The 52-year-old executive died by suicide two days after he had briefed investors on the home-goods retailer’s plans to secure new financing, slash jobs and close about a fifth of its stores.

  • ‘The Market Bottom Is Near,’ Says Oppenheimer — Here Are 2 Stocks to Play That Bullish Sentiment

    In a market trending down, there are fewer scenarios more appealing to investors than ones outlining bearish sentiment is about to turn positive. And according to Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, we’re on the cusp of one such turnaround right now. “Our analysis indicates September weakness is marking a final leg lower in the bear cycle, and a bullish opportunity for long-term investors,” Wald recently explained. “In the post-war era, the majority of bear cycles have been long

  • 10 Best Value Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best value stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more value stocks, go directly to 5 Best Value Stocks to Buy Now. It has been a wild ride for investors on Wall Street for more than a year. Stocks have experienced extreme polarization since the […]

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Sell-Off Intensifies; Apple Vs. ANET Stock

    The major indexes broke more key support last week. Apple unveils the iPhone 14 Wednesday. AAPL stock is worth watching, but this tech leader looks better.

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Now?

    In late August, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported results for its fiscal second-quarter (ended July 31), and they weren't great. The long-term opportunity for Nvidia looks bright as semiconductors are rising in popularity, and the company is still seeing success in the industries with the highest potential. Second-quarter earnings results were a significant shift compared to Nvidia's previous quarters.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO accused of “pump and dump” scheme before falling to his death from NYC skyscraper

    The lawsuit claimed CFO Gustavo Arnal was involved in a scheme to artificially inflate the company’s value.

  • The Other Doomsday Scenario Looming Over Markets

    Perhaps not: One fund manager that successfully navigated the past two major stock crashes is bracing for an awful end to the year because it fears the Federal Reserve’s quiet exit from bonds. London-based Ruffer LLP is concerned that the accelerating runoff of the Fed’s Treasury holdings will suck liquidity out of the markets—just as rising rates and falling stock and bond prices increase the need for cash to smooth the drop. “It puts a pincer on equities and bonds at the same time,” said investment director at Ruffer.

  • 'This is beyond imagination': Poland homeowners are lining up for days, sleeping in their cars to buy fuel — and coal stocks are still white-hot due to the demand

    Reminiscent of communist times? Maybe it's even worse.

  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL): The Valuation looks Attractive, but Upside may be Capped until Growth Returns

    Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is a high quality company with significant competitive advantages, a very strong balance sheet and diverse revenue streams. It’s also trading on a price multiple that is low relative to its peers and to its own trading history. The valuation suggests the market is skeptical that growth is going to return anytime soon.

  • BYD Sinks on Shrinking Buffett Stake as Daiwa Predicts Full Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders offloaded more shares of BYD Co. on Monday after a second filing showed Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. had further trimmed its stake in the company. The Chinese automaker’s stock dropped as much as 6.8% to the lowest level since May 10 in Hong Kong. The selloff extended the shares’ losses to more than 18% since Berkshire’s stake sale was first made public on Aug. 30. Berkshire’s waning interest in the stock, coupled with the prospect of the firm’s eventual exit,

  • British Pound Falls to Lowest Level Since 1985 as U.K. Economic Pain Mounts

    Investors see increased odds that the pound will tumble below parity with the dollar, something that hasn’t happened in their more than 200-year trading history

  • Porsche Family to Acquire More Than 25% of the Car Maker as IPO Nears

    Volkswagen plans to discuss the sports-car brand’s listing on Monday and says shares could begin trading at the end of the month.

  • Horrible News for Bed, Bath & Beyond

    It is Gustavo Arnal, 52, who allegedly jumped from the 18th floor of this building on September 2, says the newspaper citing police sources. "Prior to Avon, Mr. Arnal was CFO, International Divisions and Global Functions at Walgreens Boots Alliance."

  • While institutions own 45% of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY), individual investors are its largest shareholders with 55% ownership

    Every investor in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. ( NYSE:NLY ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Workday Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Euro Slides to Lowest in Two Decades as Russia Shuts Off Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- The euro and European stock futures dropped after Russia escalated the continent’s energy crisis by shutting off key gas taps, signaling a long cold winter ahead for businesses and households.European nations led by Germany announced measures over the weekend to tackle a cost-of-living crisis and spiraling energy prices after Russian state gas producer Gazprom PJSC Friday said it would indefinitely halt supplies through the Nord Stream pipeline.The common currency dropped as much

  • Can Investors Trust This Dividend Stock's 8.3% Yield?

    Take tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE: MO), for example; the stock offers investors a whopping 8.3% yield, but why is Wall Street demanding such a high payout for owning shares? Here are three reasons investors can tap into Altria's fat dividend with confidence. Since Altria owns Marlboro, the country's most popular cigarette brand, you might guess its exposure to this decline would mean less revenue.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC Building

    (Bloomberg) -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal fell to his death from a skyscraper in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood on Friday. The Union, New Jersey-based company confirmed in a statement Sunday it was Arnal who died. Earlier, the New York Police Department named the person as 52-year-old Arnal, resident of 56 Leonard Street -- also known as the Jenga Building. “I wish to extend our sincerest condolences to Gustavo’s family. Gustavo will be remembered by all he wo

  • Xi to Give Boost to China Stocks But Not Yuan, Markets Survey Finds

    (Bloomberg) -- A precedent-breaking third term in office for President Xi Jinping is expected to give China’s beleaguered stock market a welcome boost, but investors appear wary.The yuan will continue to slide, while the property market crisis will fester for at least another 12 months, majority of MLIV Pulse survey respondents predict, making them more bearish on the world’s second-largest economy than they were in May.“China obviously is grappling with a slowdown of some generational importanc