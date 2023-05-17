Tamawood Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth AU$11m \

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Tamawood

The Non-Executive Director Lev Mizikovsky made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$10m worth of shares at a price of AU$2.89 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$2.14 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Notably Lev Mizikovsky was also the biggest seller.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid AU$11m for 3.83m shares. But they sold 211.81k shares for AU$612k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Tamawood insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Tamawood

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Tamawood insiders own 63% of the company, currently worth about AU$48m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Tamawood Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Tamawood shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Tamawood insiders think the business has merit. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Tamawood (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

