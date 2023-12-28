Tamboran Resources Independent Chairman of the Board Acquires 16% More Stock

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Tamboran Resources Corporation (ASX:TBN) Independent Chairman of the Board, Richard Stoneburner, recently bought AU$137k worth of stock, for AU$0.16 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 16%.

Tamboran Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Bryan Sheffield for AU$15m worth of shares, at about AU$0.18 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$0.23. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months Tamboran Resources insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

ASX:TBN Insider Trading Volume December 28th 2023

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Tamboran Resources insiders own about AU$87m worth of shares. That equates to 19% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Tamboran Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in Tamboran Resources shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Tamboran Resources (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

