Tambourine Celebrates Five HSMAI Adrian Awards

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tambourine, the Fort Lauderdale-headquartered digital marketing technology company serving hotels, resorts, and tourism destinations worldwide, is celebrating five Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) Adrian Awards.

The Adrian Awards are the largest and most prestigious travel marketing competition, representing the past year's top marketing campaigns from across the global hospitality industry.

Tambourine received a gold award for its Private Aviation Marketing Campaign with The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism. The centerpiece of the campaign is a mini-documentary the marketing company produced to promote the beautiful routes private pilots have across the islands of The Bahamas.

In addition, Tambourine was awarded three silver awards for its segmented marketing strategy for Lotte New York Palace , an immersive Content Marketing Campaign for The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, and a Meetings & Events Campaign with InterContinental Miami.

Tambourine was also recognized with a bronze award for Couples Resorts' Direct Bookings Campaign . The campaign included a website redesign, designed and developed by Tambourine, to inspire new and returning guests.

"It's an honor to receive five HSMAI Adrian Awards," said Stephany Bermúdez, VP of Creative Services, Tambourine. "The Tambourine team works hard to deliver beautiful, strategic solutions to each client. Thank you HSMAI for your recognition, thank you to our clients, and congratulations to all the winners."

The 2022 Adrian Award Celebration was held on February 23, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Visit https://adrianawards.hsmai.org/ to view the full list of winners.

About The Adrian Awards:

The HSMAI Adrian Awards recognize hospitality brands and agencies for creativity and innovation in advertising, digital, public relations, communications, and integrated campaigns. The HSMAI Adrian Awards embraces every segment of the industry, including hotels, airlines, cruise lines, car rental companies, destinations, and more. Winners are selected from a field of nearly 1,200 entries by senior industry and media experts and honored at the Adrian Awards Celebration.

About Tambourine:

Tambourine is an award-winning digital marketing firm driving demand, revenue, and brand awareness for the hospitality world since 1994. The company continues to shake up the industry with custom-integrated marketing solutions for hotels, resorts, and destinations worldwide. Tambourine's emergence as the market leader for both branded and independent hotels is a testament to its core values: putting customer service center stage, setting the standards for hotel website design, and making performance digital marketing easier and more profitable for its valued partners. Visit tambourine.com for more information.

