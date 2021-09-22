U.S. markets open in 2 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,365.25
    +22.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,989.00
    +191.00 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,066.25
    +42.25 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,195.30
    +14.40 (+0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.56
    +1.07 (+1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.50
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.72
    +0.11 (+0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1734
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.93
    -2.78 (-10.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3643
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5300
    +0.3100 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,090.62
    -1,368.21 (-3.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,049.15
    -14.70 (-1.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.67
    +82.69 (+1.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Tame the Sun for Better Natural Light Portraits With One Tool

Chris Gampat
·3 min read

For more stories like this, subscribe to The Phoblographer.

There isn’t a whole lot you can do about the sun sometimes. Of course, you can look for shadow coverage to make shooting in the sun easier. But that is just a workaround that limits you on where you can be. Instead, you should find a way to shoot wherever you want. The key to doing this for natural light portraits is to find a way to soften the sun that hits your portrait subject. And it’s a whole lot easier than you’d think.

For more like this, check out our useful photography tips.

The Tool

Choose one of these two:

  • Translucent Umbrella for at least 42 inches. We like this option from Westcott.

  • 5-in-1 reflector with a translucent option of at least 36 inches. Try this one from Neewer.

The important thing is that you use the translucent setting. That’s where light can pass through but is diffused.

How to Use It for Natural Light Portraits

This is where it’s pretty simple to do for natural light portraits. So we’re going to walk you through and provide several tips.

  • Shoot with the sun directly hitting your subject. Ideally, try to have the sun in front of your subject or to the side.

  • Bring up the translucent light modifier. If it’s an umbrella, use it as a fun prop and have your subject hold it. If it’s a reflector, just make sure that it’s blocking all the sunlight hitting your subject’s face.

  • Adjust the modifier so that it’s filling in shadows under your portrait subject’s face and diffusing the light on them.

  • Shoot at a low ISO. Below ISO 100 or ISO 200 are my favorites for situations like this.

  • This lighting style kills details a bit. So stop your lens down. Otherwise, bring in some silver reflective light if you can. The details being lost are called specular highlights. And they’re often missing from natural light portraits. So, generally speaking, you need a flash if you don’t want a soft look.

  • White balance to daylight. That’s going to make editing less painful later on. You might as well capture all the color information you possibly can to begin with.

  • With translucent modifiers this size, you’re going to be highlighting a person’s upper portion. This is pretty impossible to use for full-body photos. Generally speaking, don’t photograph an area of the person that’s larger than the reflector. That’s why this is so great for the upper portion of a subject.

  • Give your subject breaks. Their eyes are going to get pretty narrow after a while.

  • Pay attention to where the translucent light modifier is. You may or may not want it to be reflecting in your subject’s eyes.

Film photographers, this is essential for you folks if you want effective lighting. The problem with film often comes with getting the exposure right. So if you use a translucent reflector or umbrella, you’ll get it right. In the photo above, I did this while shooting with Kodak Portra 120. It was only possible because of the translucent umbrella. See how it fills in the shadows? This will be your best friend on a shoot. Trust us!

Recommended Stories

  • Hai Robotics picks up $200M for its warehouse robot

    Hai Robotics, a Shenzhen, China-based warehouse robotics startup that develops autonomous, case-handling robotic (ACR) system, announced it has raised $200 million. Its Series C funding was led by 5Y Capital, with participation from Sequoia Capital China, Source Code Capital, VMS, Walden International and Scheme Capital while the Series D round was led by Capital Today along with existing investors including Sequoia Capital China, 5Y Capital, Source Code Capital, Legend Star and 01VC. The latest fundings, which come after its $15 million Series B+ round in March this year, will be used to bolster its robot fleet with technological upgrades, penetrate further to the global market, hire talent, and support its supply chain management.

  • Evolito's electric motors look set to take off in aerospace where YASA left off in automotive

    Back in July, British “axial-flux” electric motor startup YASA was acquired by Mercedes-Benz for an undisclosed amount. YASA’s electric motors generated considerable EV industry interest because of their efficiency, high power density, small size and low weight. It turns out that a new company, Evolito, was spun out of YASA before its acquisition by Mercedes Benz, taking with it an electric motor it describes as ultra-high performance, low-weight, and most suitable for the aerospace industry.

  • London's largest cab company will go fully electric by 2023

    London courier and private hire taxi firm Addison Lee has pledged to convert its whole passenger car fleet to electric vehicles by 2023.

  • 'Pokémon Unite' has arrived on Android and iOS

    Pokémon Unite is now available for download and is ready to play on Android and iOS.

  • This robotic backpack follows its leader wherever you may wander

    Boston's Piaggio Fast Forward is set to release in October a smaller, more nimble iteration of its pedestrian-tracking cargo hauler robot, dubbed the Gitamni.

  • ARK Invest Stocks To Buy And Watch: 6 Stocks That Cathie Wood's ARK ETFs Own; Tesla Tumbles

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest ETFs are some of the hottest ETFs after 2020's huge gains. Five ARK Invest stocks to buy and watch include Coinbase and Tesla.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is Lucid Motors Stock A Buy Right As Lucid Air Gets EPA Rating Of 520 Miles Per Charge?

    Lucid Motors stock debuted in late July, surging 10%, and was one of the most highly anticipated IPOs of 2021. But is LCID stock a buy now?

  • Airbnb Stock: Is It A Buy? Here's What Fundamentals, ABNB Stock Chart Action Say

    Airbnb stock has dazzled investors since its Nasdaq debut in December last year. From its initial public offering price of $68 per share, ABNB stock has soared as much as 223%.

  • 6 Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In September 2021: Apple Bounces

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average remains at record highs at the start of September, as the current stock market rally continues. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in September 2021 are Apple, Boeing, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft and Nike.

  • Is AMC Stock A Buy Now? Here's What Fundamentals, Chart Action, Fund Ownership Metrics Say

    In 2020, AMC lost $16.15 a share. Over the past five quarters, the company's sales have shrunk 22% to 99% vs. year-ago levels. Such results normally devastate most companies.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Plans New Plant On West Coast?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Now? Automaker Tests Key Level As EV Truck Production Takes Off

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged from a fundamental corporate redesign to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. late last year. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • Is Coinbase Stock A Buy Right Now As SEC Plans To Sue?

    Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase debuted on April 14, but is sharply off its post-IPO highs. Is Coinbase stock a buy or sell in the current stock market rally?

  • Is Robinhood Stock A Buy Right Now As SEC Considers Ban On Payment For Order Flow?

    Robinhood stock is one of the hottest IPO stocks despite its rocky initial public offering in July. Is HOOD stock a buy right now?

  • Global Market Volatility Spikes as Fears of Evergrande Contagion Spread

    Equities globally are in tumult, and volatility is rising sharply—Peter Boockvar, editor of the Boock Report and CIO of Bleakley Advisory Group, joins financial reporter Dion Rabouin to provide his perspective on further market action this week as investors’ fears surrounding Chinese property developer Evergrande intensify. Boockvar also discusses weakening sentiment among home builders and what that says about ongoing inflationary pressure on the economy. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/2ZabcSV

  • BP Traders Lost $100 Million in West Africa Deals ‘Debacle’

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’BP Plc’s traders lost $100 million in a “debacle” of a deal with a West African commodities firm, according to details from a London emplo