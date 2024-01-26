Taming erosion with grassed waterways; roots help keep nutrients in place

Grassed waterways, are they as valuable as what is let on? Yes, they are.

Grassed waterways play a critical role by stabilizing areas of concentrated water flow. When grassed waterways are installed properly, they have a good establishment of grass cover, and they can reduce sediment and nutrient losses significantly.

The roots of the growing grass assist in keeping the nutrients and sediment in place by catching soil particles that are being carried in the water as it concentrates and leaves the field. By the soil particles and nutrients staying within the grassed waterway, the particles are not carrying the nutrients into a stream, lake, or river.

A grassed waterway has been directly linked to reductions of particulate phosphorus by reducing the amount of sediment runoff reaching streams, rivers, and lakes. With less sediment and nutrients entering the water courses, it will then in turn help keep our water cleaner.

Areas of concern and erosion can be seen in fields; waterways would help

In Ashland County, grassed waterways can be seen frequently but, unfortunately, so can areas of concern and erosion throughout the fields where a grassed waterway would provide many benefits. These areas of concern can be costly but might be eligible for cost-share opportunities through the Farm Service Agency (FSA) and or National Resource Conservation Services (NRCS).

If the cost share is not an area of concern, but sizing and installation recommendations would be helpful, technical assistance is free and available to landowners.

Knowing when it is the best time to install a waterway can sometimes be questionable in crop rotations. It is not favorable to damage crops that are not yet harvested, but weather can be uncooperative if it is installed after harvest. Spring is such a busy time of year, and it is hard to get enough dry weather in the forecast to get the excavation completed before planting needs to be done.

If the waterway can be planned after a wheat harvest it would be best for weather conditions and the least amount of damage to a growing crop. Wheat comes off in July and most summers there is plenty of time to have the waterway installed, planted and a good establishment of grass before heading into winter.

When the grassed waterway is installed, there will come a point when it needs to be reshaped from sediment deposited within the waterway. This is typical and is routine maintenance. Sediment being deposited within the waterway means the waterway is working properly and doing what is expected.

To get started a landowner will first need to visit the Farm Service Agency to get an application and all the exact details of the Conservation Reserve Program. Ashland Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) will assist the engineer with the technical aspects, which include surveying, designing, meeting with the contractor, and then checking to be sure the as-built measurements meet the design requirements.

When the design is built to the depth width and slope that is required, it will be successful in collecting soil particles and nutrients. Payment rates and requirements can change due to the current Farm Bill that is in place, but the Farm Service Agency will be more than willing to discuss the process and options that come with each program.

Farm Service Agency is located at 804 US Highway 250 E, Ashland, and can be reached at 419-289-6951 via phone.

Conservation Chat: 'Outstanding in the Field'

Ashland SWCD will hold our monthly conservation chat titled “Outstanding in the Field”. The conservation chat will be held at the Park District Building at Freer Field in Ashland. The Ashland County Farm Service Agency will be a guest speaker on the cost-share opportunities as well as the steps a landowner would go through for the cost-share program.

Ashland SWCD is excited to host this event at the new Park District office as we will be serving omelets for breakfast made by your very own Ashland Soil & Water Conservation District employees and board members. It will be a fun event and a great opportunity to meet with Farm Service Agency and Ashland SWCD to get an update on current programs.

The meeting will be held 9 a.m. Feb. 8. We ask that you reserve your spot by calling the Ashland SWCD office at 419-281-7645 or by registering on Eventbrite.

Katie Eikleberry is with the Ashland County Soil and Water Conservation District. She can be reach at 419-281-7645 or keikleberry@ashlandcounty.org.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Grassed waterways make impact on farmland nutrients