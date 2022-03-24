U.S. markets open in 3 minutes

Tammer Kammel, Founder of Quandl, Joins Paragon Intel Board of Advisors

Paragon Intel
·1 min read

Industry-leading software firm now looks to scale its leading library of data and interviews about CEOs, quantifying how executives impact future company performance

Featured Image for Paragon Intel

Featured Image for Paragon Intel
Featured Image for Paragon Intel

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paragon Intel, a New York-based management analysis startup, has appointed Tammer Kamel to its Board of Advisors.

Tammer, an expert in data science and fintech, brings 25 years of industry experience to the Paragon team. Previously, he was the founder and CEO of Quandl, a pioneering alternative data platform, acquired by Nasdaq in 2018. He brings knowledge and expertise that is particularly relevant to the next phase of Paragon's growth.

"Paragon's ManagementTrack solution will soon be table stakes for any professional investor. No one else has the depth and quality of information on executives and how they impact company performance," said Tammer. "Especially given the tailwinds of ESG, Paragon is on the cusp of a substantial industry disruption, and I'm looking forward to helping accelerate that."

"Tammer brings a wealth of startup experience and a track record of success. He will be an invaluable member of our advisory board," said Ty Popplewell, Paragon CEO. "Tammer is already engaged and having an impact for us. We're delighted to have him on the team."

About Paragon Intel
Paragon Intel has the leading library of in-depth interviews about CEOs and the most sophisticated analytics database on every public company executive. Through a proven process linking executive analysis with company performance, Paragon Intel enables the world's top asset managers to consistently produce outperforming longs and shorts across dozens of sectors.

To learn more please contact info@paragonintel.com.

