Tampa airport CEO announces he will step down in 2025

Tampa International Airport Chief Executive Officer Joe Lopano received a standing ovation Thursday morning when his retirement was announced.

When his current contract ends in April 2025, Lopano will leave the airport to spend time with his grandchildren, travel and go fishing, he said during a Hillsborough County Aviation Authority board meeting.

“People talk about everything we’ve accomplished and they give me credit,” Lopano told the board and a crowd of dozens at the airport SkyCenter One boardroom. “But everything we do involves us as a team, and it has been a privilege to be a part of that.”

After discussion about how best to fill Lopano’s role, the aviation authority voted to have the finance committee lead the search for the next leader of the airport.

During an interview with the Tampa Bay Times after the board meeting, Lopano said that he’s excited for the next chapter. He wants to travel and spend time working on his skill as a photographer, a hobby he’s pursued for years.

He’s most proud of helping unite the Tampa Bay region and leading the airport through hard times during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. There’s nothing major that he would do differently, he said.

Lopano, 69, said his replacement should be ready to take on a big challenge.

“The board should look for someone who has the courage to see things through and has vision about where we want to go,” he said.

Lopano was appointed in January 2011 as Tampa International Airport’s chief executive. During his time leading the airport, which serves over 25 million passengers annually, he received outstanding ratings from his bosses on the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority board, and several substantial raises, too.

He came to Tampa after a stint as an executive vice president at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, and before that industry jobs in New York. His experience in Dallas helped him craft a vision for the next chapter of growth at the Tampa airport. Under Lopano’s leadership, the Tampa airport broke passenger records year after year before the pandemic, and even after the worst of COVID-19, rebounded quicker than many airports across the country.

He also brought several high-profile flights to Tampa, including a slew of international routes to Frankfurt, Panama City, Havana, Cuba, and domestic connections to the country’s West Coast.

Lopano has more than 40 years of commercial aviation experience and has led the airport through the largest renovation since the terminal was originally built in 1971.

The first part of the multi-part project that Lopano oversaw helped decongest curbsides, roads and the main terminal. Phase two of the project broke ground in 2019. It includes a curbside expansion and 35-acre commercial development and a nine-story office building, known as SkyCenter One. Future plans call for a convenience store with a gas station and new hotel.

Phase three will include the construction of a new 16-gate terminal at the airport. Construction is set to start this year and is expected to take three years to complete.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said that Lopano made Tampa a better place.

“It’s a joyous occasion but also a very sad occasion for our community,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said during the meeting. “Joe has really shown what it means to be an effective leader.”

Castor commended Lopano and his team for all they’ve done to update the airport over the past 13 years and said she was “incredibly thankful.”

Tampa City Councilman Bill Carlson said that Lopano leaves big shoes to fill and thanked the former aviation authority leaders who appointed him.

“Joe has taken the airport further than any of us could have expected,” Carlson wrote in a text message. “Lopano’s tenure at the airport is the legacy of the late Steve Burton and Joe Diaco who, along with the rest of the aviation authority board, believed in a greater vision for our beloved airport.”