How these Tampa Bay entrepreneurs created a ginger beer business

ST. PETERSBURG — The blank silver cans came rolling down the line at 3 Daughters Brewing, a gush of water rinsing them and a whoosh of air drying them off before they went on to be labeled and packaged.

But the product being canned wasn’t one of brewery’s craft beers. It was non-alcoholic Tidal Ginger Beer, going through the production process of its third batch ever.

Tidal is owned by Patrick Bennetts and Craig Vogeley, two local entrepreneurs for whom ginger beer is their latest venture.

On an October morning, they were at 3 Daughters not only to watch a batch of their original flavor be canned, but also to approve the new flavor, Blueberry Chili Pepper, which had its first canning that day. The pale pink concoction has a bite thanks to actual ginger and spicy chili pepper flakes. And just like the original formula, it’s mildly sweet and pleasantly fizzy.

Tidal has a third of the sugar of most ginger beers on the market and is made with cane sugar, not corn syrup. It also uses actual ginger rather than extract, which is sourced from Peru and comes peeled and frozen in five-gallon pails.

After careful consideration of the taste and the color, Bennetts and Vogeley approved the new flavor. Canning would commence shortly after.

A long history of collaboration

Bennetts and Vogeley’s friendship goes back to the 1990s, when they were both involved with motorsports. Vogeley had a brake pad company that sponsored Bennetts as an up-and-coming motorcycle racer. They raced together and won championships.

Vogeley started a company racing Formula One cars that he ran out of Atlanta. Meanwhile, Bennetts was forming medical device company Gulf Fiberoptics in 1996 in Oldsmar.

The two kept in touch. When the economy tanked in 2008, Vogeley made the decision to shut down his company. Bennetts said he took the opportunity to hire his best friend to help that business and its spin-off Gulf Photonics expand.

They joke that they have two other day jobs. But the experience racing together laid the groundwork for their ability to work as a team, often under pressure. And they know how to handle low points in business.

Story continues

One such low point came after the pandemic, when they nearly sold the business. That didn’t happen, but they were already thinking of what business they would collaborate on next.

Ginger forward

About two years ago, a friend in the beverage industry told the pair about a local ginger beer company called Tidal Boar that was looking to sell its assets. It had a strong following locally.

“We had no idea about beverages and what the market is like, so we did a little research mostly based on the local desire to bring this back,” Bennetts said.

They dug into the ginger beer market and found that it wasn’t saturated and had the potential for growth. They liked that Tidal Boar was made with fresh ginger and were surprised to learn that other products are made with extract.

They kept the name Tidal as a nod to the coastal location. Bennetts and Vogeley are also co-owners of Coastal Creative, a full-service marketing agency in St. Petersburg. Graphic designers there created the label.

Ever the entrepreneurs, Bennetts and Vogeley also started a company called AccuBrew, which is a craft beer fermentation monitoring product. They would regularly meet at 3 Daughters to discuss the company’s marketing strategy and liked the experience there.

They eventually met 3 Daughters CEO Mike Harting and formed a partnership. Staff at 3 Daughters helped them formulate the recipe and cans, and they pack the ginger beer at the brewery. The brewery also sells Tidal in its taproom.

Bennetts and Vogeley offer tastings in the area and Tidal is carried in 75 locations, including local stores like Rollin’ Oats, Luekens Liquors, Herban Flow and cafes like Karma Juice Bar & Eatery. Because of its simple, pure ingredients — including lime juice as a preservative — it appeals to health-conscious people.

While it’s a great mixer for a number of cocktails, it also lends itself well to mocktails. And if the sugar content is still too high, Bennetts suggests diluting it with sparkling water.

Tidal is distributed by Altered Craft, a smaller distributor that brings it to locations from Sarasota to Brooksville. Vogeley said they are hoping to expand beyond Florida into the Southeast.

Back at 3 Daughters on that day in October, it was time for the Blueberry Chili Pepper flavor. Once the batch of the original formula had been canned, the new rosy brew came through a valve at a fermenter and flowed through the canning lines.

The new label even had a color palette to match the flavor.

Vogeley and Bennetts hugged as they clinked cans, while pallets of six-packs were loaded on to forklifts and neatly stacked.

For more information and recipes, visit tidalgingerbeer.com.