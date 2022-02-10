U.S. markets close in 4 hours 47 minutes

Tampa Bay Lightning Names Chapters Health System a Lightning Community Hero For Valor Program Services

·2 min read

Award includes $50,000 Grant to Support Chapters Health Valor Program

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, January 29, 2022, The Tampa Bay Lightning Foundation Recognized Chapters Health System, and the Chapters Health Valor Program, with a Lightning Community Hero Award. The Award includes a $50,000 dollar grant in support of the Valor Program, which provides support and services to veterans, first responders and their families.

Maxine Reyes (left), Chapters Health Valor Program Coordinator, and Janie Bennett (right), Volunteer Coordinator for HPH Hospice, accept a check from the Lightning Foundation.

"We are very appreciative of the Lightning Foundation's interest in supporting our Valor program and efforts of so many volunteers," said Adam Stanfield, vice president of development and executive director of the Chapters Health Foundation. "The Foundation's support will go a long way in helping Chapters Health System's Valor program achieve exceptional levels of support for Veterans and First Responders across Chapters Service area essentially being mainland Florida."

About Chapters Health System

Since 1983 as a community-based, not-for-profit organization, Chapters Health has provided choices, education and guidance through its managed affiliates: Chapters Health Home Care, Chapters Health Palliative Care, Chapters Health Hospice, Good Shepherd Hospice, Hospice of Okeechobee, HPH Hospice and LifePath Hospice, located in Citrus, Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Martin, Okeechobee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and St. Lucie counties. All offerings are provided in order to improve the patient/family experience well in advance of end-of-life needs. In 2020, Chapters Health was certified for the third consecutive year as a great workplace in the Aging Services category by the independent analysts at the Great Place to Work® Institute. To learn more, visit www.chaptershealth.org, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Chapters Health Foundation

Chapters Health Foundation is a 501(c)(3), not-for-profit organization committed to supporting Chapters Health System, a progressive leader in home health, palliative care, hospice, and grief support. Chapters Health Foundation provides more than $7.4 million annually to help offset the accumulated costs of unfunded and underfunded programming including but not limited to charity care, helping to meet the needs of patients and families who cannot afford hospice services. Chapters Health Foundation also provides $1.3 million in funding for the provision of grief support across Chapters Health and in 2020, provided more than $1 million to assist with underfunded pediatric and adult palliative care services.

