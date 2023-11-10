Tampa Bay Times expands board, names new president

Four members are joining the board of the company that publishes the Tampa Bay Times. And the newspaper itself is getting a new president.

Times Publishing Co. on Friday announced that Florida Trend publisher David Denor, Tampa Bay Times managing editor Carolyn Fox, Tampa Bay Newspapers publisher and president Jay Rey and Poynter Institute chief operating officer and chief financial officer Jessi Navarro have been added to the company’s corporate board. Times Publishing Co. owns Florida Trend and Tampa Bay Newspapers.

Longtime company executive Joe DeLuca, meanwhile, has been named president of the Tampa Bay Times, filling the role previously held by CEO and chairperson Conan Gallaty.

DeLuca, 65, has been with the Times since 2001, arriving from the Hartford Courant in Connecticut. A former reporter, DeLuca has held a range of executive roles with the paper, including executive vice president and general manager, and publisher of its Tampa editions.

“Joe is an exceptional leader in our company,” Gallaty said. “He’s probably one of the most accomplished and competent leaders we have in our organization. This really reflects the caliber of work that he’s doing now, and has been doing.”

The four new directors come to the Times board from different branches around the company.

Denor, 52, is the publisher of Florida Trend, a statewide business and civic magazine. He came to St. Petersburg from a digital agency in Milwaukee, and before that 15 years at Crain’s Chicago Business.

Fox, 41, joined the Times in 2019 after serving as managing editor for the New Orleans Times Picayune. She now holds that role at the Times, overseeing news coverage and digital strategy.

Rey, 44, has since 2007 worked for Tampa Bay Newspapers, a collection of community publications covering Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties, including the Clearwater Beacon and Largo Leader. After starting there as a sales manager, he was named president and publisher in 2021.

And Navarro, 40, holds dual executive roles at Poynter, the nonprofit journalism institute that owns Times Publishing Co. and the Tampa Bay Times. She was previously a business and financial analyst for the Tampa Tribune, and controller of its website TBO.com.

Pulling in directors from across the company reflects the importance of publications like Florida Trend and Tampa Bay Newspapers to Times Publishing as a whole, Gallaty said.

“Each of these new board members is in their 40s or early 50s. That’s not by accident,” Gallaty said. “This really is the next generation of leadership at this company. We’re thinking about the next years and decades and beyond, and these are some great people to lead us there.”