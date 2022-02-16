U.S. markets close in 1 hour 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,453.68
    -17.39 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,823.10
    -165.74 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,019.86
    -119.89 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,061.35
    -15.11 (-0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.79
    +1.72 (+1.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,870.00
    +13.80 (+0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    23.56
    +0.22 (+0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1395
    +0.0031 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0590
    +0.0140 (+0.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3592
    +0.0050 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3940
    -0.2020 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,039.76
    -48.57 (-0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.33
    -0.05 (-0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,603.78
    -5.14 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,460.40
    +595.21 (+2.22%)
     

Tampa General Hospital to Build New Behavioral Health Hospital

·7 min read

Staffed by USF Health Psychiatry physicians, the new facility will meet the region's growing demands for mental health services while serving as an integral part of TGH and USF's burgeoning medical district.

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital announced that The Florida Health Sciences Board—the Hospital's governing board—has approved the construction of the TGH Behavioral Health Hospital, a new four-story hospital in the heart of Tampa's medical district.

Tampa General Hospital logo. (PRNewsFoto/Tampa General Hospital)
Tampa General Hospital logo. (PRNewsFoto/Tampa General Hospital)

The construction of the hospital represents not only the next building block in growing Tampa's ever-expanding medical district, but it will provide a critical link from academics to treatment as the hospital will provide a full range of inpatient and outpatient services led by the region's leading psychiatrists from USF Health, and offer learning opportunities for medical students and residents at USF Health Morsani College Medicine. Additionally, the hospital will be directly linked to TGH's nationally recognized Neurosciences Institute, through which best-in-class physicians provide a full spectrum of care to patients of all ages suffering from neurological disorders.

"Tampa General is committed to meeting the wide spectrum of health and wellness needs of our community, including all aspects of behavioral health which are more in demand than ever before," stated John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General Hospital. "Working side-by-side with USF Health, the new TGH Behavioral Health Hospital will provide critical academically driven behavioral health care, support the next generation of behavioral health physicians and fortify Tampa's growing medical district, while moving TGH one step closer to being the country's safest and most innovative academic medical center."

TGH Behavioral Health Hospital will be located in Downtown Tampa, adjacent to the new Tampa General Rehabilitation Hospital, and will further power Tampa's medical district that drives talent, biotech, and venture capital to the region, transforming Tampa into a complete ecosystem of health care innovation.

The new hospital is projected to be approximately 83,000 square feet. It will include 96 inpatient beds with the potential to expand to 120 beds. Tampa General Hospital will lead the management of the hospital and renowned physicians with the USF Health Department of Psychiatry will provide leading-edge, compassionate care to an expansive patient population. The hospital is expected to break ground in late 2022/early 2023 and officially open in late 2024.

Staffed by USF Health physicians, the region's experts in academic psychiatric medicine, the TGH Behavioral Health Hospital will further meet the growing demand for mental health services in our community while serving as an integral part of TGH and USF's emerging medical district in Tampa.

"We are proud to provide the highest level of academic psychiatric care in the region and look forward to offering this same standard of critical care in the new behavioral health hospital as part of our continued alignment with TGH," said Charles J. Lockwood, MD, MHCM, senior vice president for USF Health and dean of the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. "Together, we are working to make Tampa Bay a destination for the finest health care in Florida and the Southeastern United States."

With a focus on education as well as care and research, the new hospital will provide hands-on learning opportunities for USF Health Morsani College of Medicine students and on-the-job training for resident physicians in the field of psychiatry. With an increased need for care and a shortage of behavioral health practitioners in the region, the hospital will also serve as a recruitment tool to attract new medical residents and psychiatrists to Tampa Bay while increasing access to quality care.

"This new hospital will be a valuable resource and help raise the level of mental health care across the Tampa Bay area," said Glenn Currier, MD, MPH, professor, and chair of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neurosciences in the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. "A facility like this, one that is dedicated to the needs specific to patients with behavioral and mental health conditions, especially those experiencing acute crises or complex conditions, will be an incredible asset. This specialized hospital will also ease the burden on area emergency rooms, which take in the bulk of psychiatric emergencies but have few options for the inpatient care that is so critical for successful management of many behavioral and mental health conditions."

Finally, the hospital will serve as a Central Receiving Facility (CRF), operating as the first point of evaluation and care, providing initial emergent evaluations for individuals in the community going through a behavioral health crisis. Patients experiencing mental health emergencies would receive emergent evaluation via the CRF and intensive stabilization with an immediate assessment to determine the safest treatment plan beyond the initial crisis.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL
Tampa General Hospital, a 1,041-bed non-profit academic medical center, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2021-22 Best Hospitals, and one of the top 4 hospitals in Florida, with five specialties ranking among the best programs in the United States. The academic medical center's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by two prestigious 2021 Forbes magazine rankings – America's Best Employers by State, third out of 100 Florida companies and first among health care and social organizations and 13th nationally in America's Best Employers for Women. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal 2020 provided a net community benefit worth more than $182.5 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education, and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With five medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed Level IV neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Brandon Healthplex, TGH Virtual Health and 19 outpatient Radiology Centers. Tampa Bay residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics, and they can even receive home visits in select areas through TGH Urgent Care at Home, powered by Fast Track. As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that uses artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

ABOUT USF HEALTH
USF Health's mission is to envision and implement the future of health. It is the partnership of the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine, the College of Nursing, the College of Public Health, the Taneja College of Pharmacy, the School of Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Sciences, the Biomedical Sciences Graduate and Postdoctoral Programs, and USF Health's multispecialty physicians' group. The University of South Florida is a high-impact global research university dedicated to student success. Over the past 10 years, no other public university in the country has risen faster in U.S. News & World Report's national university rankings than USF. For more information, visit health.usf.edu.



TGH Media Contact: Karen Barrera

USF Health Media Contact: Sarah Worth

Assistant Director of Communications & Partnerships

Director of Communications

(813) 844-8725 (direct)

(813) 928-0861

(813) 928-1603 (cell)

sworth@usf.edu

kbarrera@tgh.org




(PRNewsfoto/Tampa General Hospital)
(PRNewsfoto/Tampa General Hospital)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tampa-general-hospital-to-build-new-behavioral-health-hospital-301484019.html

SOURCE Tampa General Hospital

Recommended Stories

  • Why Sage Therapeutics Stock Is Crashing Today

    The late-stage trial results for the company's major depressive disorder drug aren't impressing investors today.

  • Mirati Therapeutics' Adagrasib Application Under FDA Review For Lung Cancer Setting

    The FDA has accepted for review Mirati Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: MRTX) marketing application seeking approval for adagrasib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The application covers NSCLC patients harboring the KRASG12C mutation who have received at least one prior systemic therapy. The Prescription Drug User Fee Action (PDUFA) date for adagrasib is December 14, 2022. The adagrasib NDA is being reviewed by the FDA for Accelerated Approval (Subpart H) and is being reviewed under the FDA Re

  • Bionano Stock Retains Its ‘Strong Buy’ Status

    If Bionano’s (BNGO) optical genome mapping (OGM) system Saphyr is to gain mainstream adoption, it has to show its performance improves on standard of care (SOC) methods. So far, it appears to be doing just that. There have been several publications so far demonstrating its usefulness and on Friday, the company announced the first publication showing OGM’s role as a replacement for karyotyping (KT) for products of conception (POC) sample analysis. This is a familiar type of genomic interrogation,

  • Exclusive: Munger: 'Appalled by the fear of vaccination'

    Charlie Munger, Chairman of the Daily Journal and Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway discusses vaccine mandates and hesitancy within the U.S.&nbsp;

  • Why Novavax, Dynavax, and Ocugen Are All Rising Today

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) was up by 5%, while Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) had gained 5.2%, and Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) was up by 4.9%. This survey, conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Ocugen, found that 73% of Americans "would like to see additional [COVID-19] vaccine options available that are developed from a more traditional method."

  • Sage's depression drug improves symptoms, but durability concerns sink shares

    Sage Therapeutics Inc's drug helped improve depressive symptoms after three days in a late-stage study, but investor concerns over how long the treatment's effect would last sent the drug developer's shares down 17% on Wednesday. In a study among 440 patients with major depressive disorder, the drug, zuranolone, taken along with an antidepressant also showed a statistically significant improvement in symptoms over a two-week period, the company and partner Biogen Inc said on Wednesday. The trial results come after a separate late-stage trial in June raised similar concerns about how long the symptom improvement would last.

  • Bird Flu Spreads to Kentucky and Virginia After Discovery Last Week

    (Bloomberg) -- A strain of influenza deadly to chickens and other fowl has spread to poultry flocks in Kentucky and Virginia, less than a week after an outbreak in Indiana prompted some countries to limit shipments from the state. Most Read from BloombergRussia Says Some Troops Are Returning to Base After DrillsElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharitySarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War, PeaceHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals

  • St. David's reveals details of $953M expansion that includes new hospitals, creating 900-plus jobs

    The Austin-based hospital system has announced plans to invest $953 million across multiple facilities — the single-largest one-time capital investment since St. David's was founded in 1996. CEO David Huffstutler says the expansion will help increase hospital capacity and expand care for the fast-growing region.

  • Here's How to Stop Aging, Says Science

    Could the Benjamin Button effect be a real thing? Perhaps not, but there are certainly things you can do to slow down the aging process and live a healthier, more vibrant life as you grow older. Just a few small lifestyle changes can protect your cells and positively impact your overall health—here's how. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 Exercise Is Key to Longevity You don't need to be in the gym every day or tra

  • Sage Antidepressant Trial Hits Its Target. Why the Stock Is Down.

    The company and Biogen said the data showed the drug speeds up the reduction of symptoms when begun with a standard-of-care antidepressant.

  • An allergy-friendly cookie company finds sweet success after rejection

    She started her business after finding out her daughter was allergic to corn during an emergency room visit.

  • Astellas Pharma - Seagen's Enfortumab Shows 36% Pathologic Complete Response In Bladder Cancer Patients

    Seagen Inc (NASDAQ: SGEN) and Astellas Pharma Inc (OTC: ALPMF) announced the initial results from Cohort H of the EV-103 trial investigating PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) in muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) who are ineligible for cisplatin-based chemotherapy. Data will be presented at the 2022 ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (ASCO GU). The preliminary analysis of 22 patients showed 36.4% had a pathologic complete response, the primary endpoint, displaying no signs of cancer upon mic

  • Most local COVID deaths involve chronic conditions

    Reproduced from Austin Public Health; Chart: Axios VisualsLocal health officials have released new data that reveals virtually everyone who died from COVID-19 in Austin-Travis County had chronic health conditions.The big picture: At least 1,282 people have died from the coronavirus in the last two years, and local health officials found that 95% of those victims had at least one comorbidity.More than half had two or more.Hypertension, diabetes and cardiac disease accounted for many of the underl

  • Xi tells Hong Kong's leaders to control COVID as infections spiral

    China's President Xi Jinping has told Hong Kong's leaders that their "overriding mission" was to stabilise and control a worsening COVID-19 outbreak, pro-Beijing media reported, as infected patients lay in beds outside overwhelmed hospitals. The daily tally of COVID infections in the global financial hub rose to more than 40 times the level at the start of February as health authorities reported a record 4,285 confirmed new infections on Wednesday, and another 7,000 preliminary positive cases. The directive from Xi ramps up pressure on Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam a day after she said her government's response to the outbreak had been unsatisfactory, with hospitals and medical staff unable to cope.

  • Hair tourniquet syndrome: Mom issues warning after strand of hair becomes wrapped around infant's toes

    "I was definitely in the dark on just how severe this can be."

  • South Dakota Senate passes Noem’s vaccine mandate bill

    Noem is pushing for the bill to get two-thirds support from both chambers so that it can be enacted immediately.

  • Woman becomes the world’s first female and person of colour to be cured of HIV

    Scientists have successfully cured a woman of HIV in a world first.

  • Biden’s quest to lower drug prices should start with the prostate medication Xtandi

    The drug has been developed with taxpayer funds, and the government has the right to revoke its exclusive patent

  • Prior COVID offers less protection vs Omicron; mRNA booster shot efficacy declines within months

    The immune response to COVID-19 helps protect against reinfection, but that protection is weaker against Omicron than it was against earlier variants of the coronavirus, according to new data. A previous SARS-CoV-2 infection protects against Omicron reinfection only 56% of the time, researchers found in a review of national data in Qatar. Having had COVID was 90.2% effective against reinfection with the Alpha variant, 85.7% effective against a Beta variant reinfection, and 92% effective against Delta reinfection, researchers reported on Wednesday in The New England Journal of Medicine.

  • Tori Roloff discusses 'easy' pregnancy with new maternity photos: 'Complete goddess'

    "I love this babe so much."