Tampa General Hospital Shares Frontline Stories from the COVID-19 Pediatric Units

·1 min read

These are real and raw stories from Tampa General nurses, doctors and team members on the front lines of COVID-19 during the second wave surge at the largest academic medical center of the state of Florida.

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital is releasing the COVID Chronicles 2.0, Volume 4 video diary; a unique and powerful behind-the-scenes look at what it's like to work during the pandemic.

Tampa General Hospital logo. (PRNewsFoto/Tampa General Hospital)
Tampa General Hospital logo. (PRNewsFoto/Tampa General Hospital)

These are the men and women sacrificing everyday to care for the community at the 1041-bed academic medical center and provide a first hand view from the pediatric units.

The COVID Chronicles are a raw, unfiltered reality of what's currently happening behind closed doors at Tampa General, as told by team members. Tampa General produced a series of these video diaries last year during the height of the pandemic. With cases surging at an all-time high, Tampa General empowered team members to share their voices once again. More editions of the COVID Chronicles will be forthcoming.

https://vimeo.com/599593318/ef47150d0c

CONTACT: Ellen Fiss, efiss@tgh.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tampa-general-hospital-shares-frontline-stories-from-the-covid-19-pediatric-units-301370634.html

SOURCE Tampa General Hospital

