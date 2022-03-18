U.S. markets close in 3 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,431.75
    +20.08 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,475.66
    -5.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,796.37
    +181.59 (+1.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,069.19
    +4.17 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.10
    +1.12 (+1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.30
    -15.90 (-0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    25.08
    -0.54 (-2.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1066
    -0.0029 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1510
    -0.0410 (-1.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3182
    +0.0031 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.1740
    +0.5760 (+0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,274.14
    +410.10 (+1.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    940.05
    +24.18 (+2.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,405.92
    +20.58 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.54 (+0.65%)
     

Tampa General Hospital and USF Health are First in Florida and Second in the U.S. to Replace a Tricuspid Valve in the Heart Through a Minimally Invasive Procedure Using Transcatheter Bicaval Implants (TricValve)

·6 min read

The TricValve® Transcatheter Bicaval Valves System can provide patients who are not eligible for traditional heart surgery a treatment option where none existed before.

TAMPA, Fla., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital (TGH) and USF Health Morsani College of Medicine Interventional Cardiologists reached multiple milestones this week in being the first in Florida and second in the nation to use a newly developed heart implant designed to replace the tricuspid valve and offer an option to patients who do not meet the criteria for open heart surgery. The complex population treated by USF Health physicians and Tampa General Hospital also led to one case being the first in the world to implant the TricValve system in a patient with a left ventricular assist device (LVAD).

Tampa General Hospital (TGH) and USF Health Morsani College of Medicine Interventional Cardiologists, Dr. Hiram Grando Bezerra (left) and Dr. Fadi Matar (right) reached multiple milestones this week in being the first in Florida and second in the nation to use a newly developed heart implant designed, called the TricValve, to replace the tricuspid valve and offer an option to patients who do not meet the criteria for open heart surgery.
Tampa General Hospital (TGH) and USF Health Morsani College of Medicine Interventional Cardiologists, Dr. Hiram Grando Bezerra (left) and Dr. Fadi Matar (right) reached multiple milestones this week in being the first in Florida and second in the nation to use a newly developed heart implant designed, called the TricValve, to replace the tricuspid valve and offer an option to patients who do not meet the criteria for open heart surgery.

"The TricValve system represents a new transcatheter technology that could offer patients with symptomatic severe tricuspid regurgitation (TR) and heart failure an option for symptom relief and improved function. It is about a one-hour procedure with fast patient recovery and does not involve fully opening the chest cavity," said Dr. Hiram Grando Bezerra, professor and section chief of interventional cardiology in the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine and director of the Interventional Cardiology Center of Excellence within the TGH Heart & Vascular Institute.

Tampa General is the second hospital in the country to perform the TricValve procedure and the only one to implant two patients. These procedures were performed on March 15 and 16 by Bezerra and Dr. Fadi Matar, associate professor in the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine and chief of the cardiology department at Tampa General.

"We're incredibly excited to help these patients, as there is no other option currently available to treat their severe tricuspid regurgitation,'' Matar said. "I think this new device has the potential to improve the quality of life for people with this seriously debilitating condition."

Although transcatheter therapies have become the standard of care procedures over the last decade with aortic and mitral valve therapies, until recently there has been no available transcatheter therapy for the tricuspid valve.

The TricValve Transcatheter Bicaval Valves is a system of two self-expanding biological valves. Specifically, the transcatheter procedure involves going through a patient's groin and into a main vein to the heart. The two self-expanding valves are deployed at the end of a probe and implanted percutaneously into the inferior and superior vena cava which then replaces the function of the tricuspid valve.

The patients were followed over a period of several months and imaging was analyzed for their potential candidacy to implant the TricValve. Jen Bishop, DNP, APRN lead nurse practitioner for the TGH Interventional Cardiology Center of Excellence commented "We have been able to get to know these patients and their families through this journey and our team is honored to be able to offer them this breakthrough technology. We will continue to follow them throughout their recovery, and it will be exciting to see how the valves will impact their lives and hopefully get them back to doing the things they love."

TricValve is designated as a breakthrough device by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA's Breakthrough Devices program gives patients and health care providers timely access to new medical devices. For the procedures performed at Tampa General, the FDA granted a compassionate-use approval to the academic medical center.

"These milestones, especially the first in human application of the TricValve in a patient with a left ventricular assist device, is symbolic of the HVI's ability to innovate and use – before anyone else –disruptive new technologies to benefit patients," said Dr. Guilherme Oliveira, professor and chief, division of cardiovascular sciences, USF Health Morsani College of Medicine and executive director, TGH Heart & Vascular Institute. "This represents our commitment to become a destination medical center for cardiovascular care and to continue to define medicine."

Designed and manufactured by P+F Products + Features headquartered in Vienna, Austria, the TricValve is being studied in clinical trials in the U.S and Europe. Patients are not yet being enrolled in the U.S. trial, which is expected to begin in the near future.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL
Tampa General Hospital, a 1,041-bed non-profit academic medical center, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2021-22 Best Hospitals, and one of the top 4 hospitals in Florida, with five specialties ranking among the best programs in the United States. The academic medical center's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by two prestigious 2021 Forbes magazine rankings – America's Best Employers by State, third out of 100 Florida companies and first among health care and social organizations and 13th nationally in America's Best Employers for Women. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal 2020 provided a net community benefit worth more than $182.5 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With five medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center and its 32-bed Neuroscience Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed Level IV neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Brandon Healthplex, TGH Virtual Health and 19 outpatient Radiology Centers. Tampa Bay residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics, and they can even receive home visits in select areas through TGH Urgent Care at Home, powered by Fast Track. As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that uses artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

ABOUT USF HEALTH
USF Health's mission is to envision and implement the future of health. It is the partnership of the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine, the College of Nursing, the College of Public Health, the Taneja College of Pharmacy, the School of Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Sciences, the Biomedical Sciences Graduate and Postdoctoral Programs, and USF Health's multispecialty physicians' group. The University of South Florida is a high-impact global research university dedicated to student success. Over the past 10 years, no other public university in the country has risen faster in U.S. News & World Report's national university rankings than USF. For more information, visit health.usf.edu.

Media Contact: Karen Barrera
Assistant Director of Communications & Partnerships
(813) 844-8725 (direct)
(813) 928-1603 (cell)
kbarrera@tgh.org

(PRNewsfoto/Tampa General Hospital)
(PRNewsfoto/Tampa General Hospital)
Tampa General Hospital logo. (PRNewsFoto/Tampa General Hospital)
Tampa General Hospital logo. (PRNewsFoto/Tampa General Hospital)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tampa-general-hospital-and-usf-health-are-first-in-florida-and-second-in-the-us-to-replace-a-tricuspid-valve-in-the-heart-through-a-minimally-invasive-procedure-using-transcatheter-bicaval-implants-tricvalve-301505905.html

SOURCE Tampa General Hospital

Recommended Stories

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. I can’t work much longer and am ‘embarrassed’ we didn’t prepare better. Will we be able to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Why Shares of Alibaba, Didi, and TAL Education Group Are Rising Today

    Chinese stocks continued their climb this week, sparked by Chinese regulators voicing support for Chinese stocks listed on foreign exchanges.

  • Germany's parliament heard Zelensky. Then it voted on birthdays.

    Germany's parliament heard Zelensky. Then it voted on birthdays.

  • Why StoneCo stock is skyrocketing today

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss why StoneCo stock is popping today despite missing earnings estimates.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) surged this morning and were up 8.2% as of 10 a.m. ET. The electric vehicle (EV) stock has been highly volatile in recent weeks, but thanks to its Friday morning rally, Nio is all set to wrap up what could eventually be one of its strongest weeks in recent months. As of this writing, the stock is already 26.5% higher through the week.

  • Here's Why StoneCo Stock Is Jumping Higher on Friday

    An analyst upgrade in response to better-than-expected fourth-quarter results is giving the e-commerce stock a lift.

  • Tesla stock rises after Elon Musk tweets about company’s ‘Master Plan Part 3’

    Yahoo Finance Live examines EV manufacturer Tesla's stock boost following CEO Elon Musk's latest tweet.

  • Coronavirus: Cases expected to rise as new variant surges in Europe

    Yahoo Finance reporter Anjalee Khemlani details the latest news on COVID-19 and how cases are expected to rise due to the emergence of a new variant in Europe.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Shooting Higher This Week

    Shares of Chinese electric car maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been on a wild ride the past two weeks. Its American depositary shares are down about 15% overall in that time, but it would look much worse without this week's gains. Through Friday morning trading, Nio shares have soared more than 25% this week alone, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

  • Why Nikola Stock Is Popping This Week

    The end result has been a jump in shares of electric semi truck start-up Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA). As of early Friday trading, Nikola stock was more than 15% higher for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. This week's move in the share price brings Nikola's gains over the past two weeks to about 30%.

  • Global Exodus From Chinese Markets Prompts Xi to Change Tack

    (Bloomberg) -- It took one of the biggest stock-market routs in Chinese history, but President Xi Jinping may finally be heeding the concerns of international investors.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting to Putin on UkraineShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around LvivPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarA sw

  • Nasdaq outperformers: Nvidia, Tesla, DocuSign

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • NIO Earnings Preview: Here’s What You Need to Know

    Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker NIO Inc. (NIO) is on a massive expansion drive in 2022. The company is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings results on March 24, 2022, after the market close, and investors eagerly wait to see if the upcoming financial data update justifies bullish ratings on NIO stock. NIO's Record High Deliveries to Lift Q4 Revenue The EV maker remains committed to providing monthly updates on vehicle deliveries. Vehicle deliveries during the f

  • Boeing in talks for landmark Delta MAX order - sources

    Boeing Co is edging towards a landmark order from Delta Air Lines for up to 100 of its 737 MAX 10 jets, a model it is battling in separate talks to get approved before year-end rule changes, people familiar with the matter said. The deal, if confirmed, would be the first order from Delta for Boeing's best-selling single-aisle airplane family, and the first major Boeing order for the carrier in a decade. It comes as Delta - the only major U.S. carrier without a 737 MAX on order - reshapes its fleet in anticipation of a swift recovery from the pandemic.

  • Democratic governor warns against 'echoing Socialist Party lines' and forcing Big Oil to drill

    Gas prices in the U.S. have hit near record highs accounting for inflation, and Washington's Democrats have have found a convenient villain to blame for the pain inflicted on American drivers — Big Oil.

  • Meet the 5 billionaire Arnault children vying to take over their father’s LVMH empire in a real-life ‘Succession’ plot

    LVMH chief Bernard Arnault, the world’s third-richest man with a net worth of $155 billion, is said to be deciding which of his five children will take over the empire.

  • GE cuts CEO Culp's incentive grant after shareholder rebuke

    General Electric Co on Thursday said its Chief Executive Larry Culp would take a 67% cut to an incentive grant this year after shareholders last year rejected his compensation package in a non-binding but rare rebuke over executive pay. In its annual proxy statement filed on Thursday, the Boston-based industrial conglomerate said Culp's annual equity incentive grant for 2022 will be reduced to $5 million from $15 million. The company also disclosed Culp's annual compensation last year was about $22.7 million, down 69% from 2020, due to a reduction in stock awards.

  • Burger King says Russia franchisee 'refused' to shutter restaurants

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Burger King's parent company said on Thursday it has not been able to close its 800 restaurants in Russia because its independent operator there "refused" to do so. Restaurant Brands International Inc said that to enforce its contracts with the franchisee, Alexander Kolobov, it would need the help of the Russian government, but "we know that will not practically happen anytime soon," according to a letter to employees from David Shear, president, international, of the company. Shear's long letter highlights the many complications bedeviling some American fast-food brands as they try to halt operations in Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Rocketed 18% Higher This Week

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), a semiconductor company, skyrocketed this week after several analysts indicated that the technology giant offers investors some fantastic opportunities in the metaverse and gaming. Nvidia's stock got its first share price bump earlier this week after an analyst at Cowen, Matthew Ramsay, said that the company has a huge opportunity in the metaverse. This market -- which is loosely defined as people spending time in a virtual world using an avatar -- could help Nvidia build on top of its other revenue segments, including gaming and data centers.

  • Delta Might Buy Boeing 737 MAX Jets. That Would Be a Big Win for Boeing.

    Reuters reported that Delta Air Lines is considering an order of 100 737 MAX jets from the commercial aerospace giant.