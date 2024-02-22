Tampa media figure Tim Burke indicted on conspiracy charges

Tampa media consultant Tim Burke was charged Thursday with 14 federal crimes related to alleged computer hacks at Fox News.

Federal law enforcement officials arrested Burke, 45, on Thursday morning. He is scheduled to appear in federal court in Tampa this afternoon.

The indictment charges Burke with one count of conspiracy; six counts of accessing a protected computer without authorization; and seven counts of intercepting or disclosing wire, oral or electronic communications.

Burke runs Burke Communications, a media and political consulting company. He produces a wide range of video content, including for high-profile media clients like HBO and ESPN. He previously worked for the online news outlets Deadspin and the Daily Beast.

Burke is married to Tampa City Council member Lynn Hurtak, who defended him in a statement provided by an aide.

“I am confident in my husband’s innocence, and I support him completely,” Hurtak stated. “I will not be making additional statements regarding this matter.”

FBI agents last May searched the Seminole Heights home where Burke and Hurtak live. The agents took electronic devices and computers he used for his media business, Burke Communications.

A letter from a Tampa federal prosecutor to Fox News, obtained in May by the Tampa Bay Times, described an ongoing criminal probe into alleged computer hacks at the company. The letter did not mention Burke, but the Times confirmed with two people close to the investigation that it related to the search on his home. The letter said the hacked material related to footage of an antisemitic rant from Kanye West and behind-the-scenes footage of Tucker Carlson on his now-canceled show, which was later published in online news outlets.

Fox News is not named in the indictment, which describes only

In July, Burke and his lawyers, Michael Maddux and Mark Rasch, demanded the return of his devices and said that the seizure of his equipment violated the law.

Rasch said in a July letter to federal prosecutors that Burke obtained the videos by following a hyperlink to the live video feeds, he said. Rasch said those feeds didn’t require a username or password and were not encrypted, and no special digital tools were used to access the material. Once content is made public on the internet, it doesn’t require special legal permissions to access, Rasch said.

The lawyers argued that Burke didn’t violate any laws because finding and helping publish the videos is digital journalism and protected by the U.S. Constitution.

The government has not returned Burke’s property. In response to the request from Burke’s lawyers, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jay Trezevant wrote in a court paper that returning the items would compromise an ongoing investigation. Federal prosecutors also opposed a May request from the Tampa Bay Times to unseal an affidavit that federal officials used to obtain a warrant to search Burke’s property.

The Freedom of the Press Foundation said last October that the seizure infringed on Burke’s First Amendment rights to publish material obtained through investigative methods. In January, the American Civil Liberties Union of Florida said Burke’s case has a “chilling effect on journalism.”

This is a developing story. Check tampabay.com for updates.