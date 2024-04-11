Tampa senior living facility files for bankruptcy, second in 8 years

TALLAHASSEE — More than 100 residents of a Tampa senior living facility whose previous owners were accused of behaving fraudulently are being forced to find new places to live after the site filed for bankruptcy.

Unisen Senior Living, near the University of South Florida, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last week and is now under the oversight of state regulators.

For decades, the site was known as University Village until state fraud investigators in 2015 and 2016 accused its managers of filing false information, failing to pay more than $4 million in refunds to residents and conducting business in a fraudulent or dishonest manner.

University Village filed for bankruptcy in 2016, and new owners later reintroduced the facility as Unisen Senior Living.

Both University Village and Unisen Senior Living operated as continuing care retirement communities, in which residents pay an up-front payment and make monthly payments in exchange for lifelong care.

University Village’s collapse contributed to state lawmakers in 2019 changing state laws to give Florida’s Office of Insurance Regulation greater oversight of those facilities.

In a bankruptcy court filing last week, the facility’s not-for-profit owner, Tampa Life Plan Village Inc., wrote that only 106 of its 491 units are occupied, which it “simply cannot sustain.” The company plans to sell the site to a buyer that will repurpose it for residential use or student housing, according to the filing.

Unisen Senior Living Executive Director Diane Beri said in a statement that the organization pursued bankruptcy after failing to find a senior living affiliation partner.

“This decision was not made without a vigorous attempt at keeping the community viable for our residents,” Beri said.

Residents are mourning the loss of a longtime community that included retired local leaders, lawyers and professors, said Mickey Castor, 84, president of the board that represents residents.

“We’re shocked and stunned, and we’re grieving for both our home and our friends,” Castor said. She said she moved in with her husband, former Hillsborough County judge Donald Castor, 12 years ago. (Donald Castor died in 2013.)

Story continues

She said the new management has been transparent and is doing anything they can to help residents find new places to live.

“They are as sad as we are that we are having to close,” she said.

The company’s bankruptcy filing shows some of the company’s largest 20 creditors are residents who are owed between $300,000 and $485,000.

It’s unknown whether all residents will get their money back. The company’s filing notes that it plans to spend between $10,000 and $30,000 on each resident to relocate them.

Three other continuing care retirement communities have gone bankrupt in the last 30 years, but Unisen Senior Living’s failure is the first one to force residents to move, according to Bennett Napier, executive director of the Florida Life Care Residents Association. The association advocates for the roughly 30,000 people living in Florida’s continuing care retirement communities.

Past bankruptcies at other Florida facilities have resulted in new owners who kept the business model and allowed residents to stay, he said.

“It’s a major upheaval for people who are in their mid-90s in some cases,” Napier said. “It’s just complete chaos, financially and emotionally and mentally.”

When Unison Senior Living took over, it invested $25 million in remodeling its apartments, villas and shared spaces, according to the company.

But many residents had already left after the first bankruptcy, Napier said.

“They tried to do a lot of the right things, but I think it was stacked against them in some respects,” Napier said.

Florida insurance regulators can perform monthly monitoring of companies’ finances. After University Village’s bankruptcy, then-state Sen. Tom Lee, R-Thonotosassa, led legislation to make it easier for regulators to step in when facilities get in financial trouble.

Office of Insurance Regulation spokesperson Samantha Bequer said in a statement that the office has been meeting with residents in recent weeks. The office was alerted to the bankruptcy plans on April 3, two days before the bankruptcy was filed.

“As the situation progresses, (the Office of Insurance Regulation’s) primary concern is that Tampa Life Plan Village residents are protected during this time,” Bequer said.

Any Unisen Senior Living residents with questions can contact regulators at CCRCTeam@floir.com.

Times staff writer Lauren Peace contributed to this report.