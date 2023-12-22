Tampa settles with Department of Justice in parental leave lawsuit

The City of Tampa settled a discrimination case this week with the U.S. Justice Department following allegations that male employees were not allowed the same amount of parental leave as female employees.

The federal government said the city adopted a policy from February 2017 to December 2018 that kept male employees from using up to 320 hours of parental leave, even when they were the primary caregivers for their children. Tampa instead granted male employees only 80 hours of parental leave as “secondary caregivers” during those years, the Justice Department alleged. Meanwhile, female employees were allowed to use the full amount of hours.

The Justice Department said that about 150 male employees were impacted by the policy. City employee Jeffrey Burger originally filed the discrimination complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, and the case was later referred to the Justice Department.

The city agreed to pay Burger $60,000, and other male employees who were impacted will receive $240,000 split between them. The agreement also orders the city to credit up to 240 hours of additional leave time to current male employees who would have taken full parental leave if it had been available.

“This agreement sends a clear message that in providing paid or unpaid parental leave, employers must guarantee that those benefits are provided without reliance on presumptions about which parent can be the primary caregiver,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke wrote in a news release.

The complaint says that at least 10 male employees formally requested primary caregiver leave and were denied because of their sex. Others were discouraged from applying for primary caregiver leave by their supervisors or officials with Tampa’s human resources department, the Justice Department said.

The Tampa City Council passed a resolution Thursday that denied that the city unlawfully discriminated against Burger or other male employees but said that both the city and the federal government reached a settlement to “avoid the risk and burdens of protracted litigation.”

City spokesman Adam Smith said the resolution would serve as the city’s statement.

Bob Buckhorn, who was the mayor during those years, said in an email that he was not aware of the settlement and that he didn’t know that a complaint had been filed. He said that he intended the family leave policy to apply equally to all employees and that correcting the problem was the appropriate step to take.

“I am not sure why the original policy was applied in the manner it was,” Buckhorn said. “Sometimes there are unanticipated consequences in the implementation of policies designed with the best of intentions. This appears to be the case in this situation.”

The settlement, which is still subject to approval by the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tampa, requires the city to adopt a new parental leave policy that does not discriminate based on sex, prevents retaliation against employees and provides employees training on the new policy.

Once the settlement is approved by the court, the city will be required to appoint an Equal Employment Opportunity officer who will make sure the changes are implemented.

“Parental leave policies should not reflect presumptions or stereotypes about gender roles,” Tamra Schweiberger, director of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s Tampa field office, said in a statement. “When it comes to providing leave for bonding with a new child or flexibility in returning to work from that leave, mothers and fathers should be treated equally.”