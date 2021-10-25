U.S. markets open in 8 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,540.00
    +3.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,567.00
    +10.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,354.25
    +13.25 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,290.40
    +1.60 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.62
    +0.86 (+1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.00
    +5.70 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    24.60
    +0.16 (+0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1663
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.43
    +0.42 (+2.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3782
    +0.0022 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6420
    +0.1820 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,970.55
    +1,054.56 (+1.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.70 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.55
    +14.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,556.22
    -248.63 (-0.86%)
     
Tamron Lens Instant Savings are Here! These Lenses Right For You

Chris Gampat
·4 min read

The Tamron lens Instant Savings are back, and it includes more than just the Sony FE lenses this time! Tamron’s lenses are already a great price, but now they’re even lower! If you’re a Sony camera user, then you’ve probably read all that we’ve said before about Tamron’s great value. Their Sony FE lenses are lightweight, useful, compact, fast to focus, and have weather resistance. The latter point is really their strongest, we’ve seen less sensor dust than with many other lenses. What’s more, they’ve got great image quality too. Plus, some of the lenses can be had for your DSLR! Take a look at the instant savings below.

The Phoblographer’s Cheap Photo roundups are designed to focus on giving you some of the best deals on photography gear we find. We spend a literal business day sometimes researching the most attractive camera deals, lens price drops, and all other sales we can find. Some of the gear is brand. But other times we’ll serve you used or refurbished products at good prices. Our Cheap Photo deals are different from the Phoblographer’s thoroughly researched Feature Roundups. If we’ve tested a unit, we may link to our reviews and coverage in our Cheap Photo roundups. With our feature roundups, we’re guaranteed to have used the product — often exhaustively. The site may receive affiliate commission payments if you make a purchase. These help us keep the staff fairly compensated, the server bill paid, and us continually delivering content.

This blog post is sponsored by Tamron.

Tamron Lens Instant Savings Listings

These expire on October 31st 2021. Below you can find both our reviews of the lenses and the links to purchase. Our hyperlinked reviews are on the left. The links to the Tamron lens instant savings are on the right.

Tamron 18-200mm f3.5-6.3 Di II VC

Buy Now ($50 instant savings): Nikon, and Canon APS-C DSLRs

Tamron SP 70-200mm f2.8 Di VC USD G2

In our review: we state

The Tamron SP 70-200mm F2.8 Di VC USD G2 has absolutely fantastic image quality to it. It isn’t as saturated as the 85mm f1.8 Di VC USD, and that’s one of the biggest reasons why I love it. Portrait and landscape photographers alike are simply going to love it. When it comes to the image quality there isn’t really a major reason to complain about any parameter though I suspect that some folks may not like the lens flare. Personally speaking, I think that it delivers a bit of extra character that is missing from so many lenses.

Buy Now ($100 off): Nikon and Canon DSLRs

Tamron 70-300mm f4.5-6.3 Di III RXD

In our review: we state

This lens has a lot going for it. It’s sharp, but I’ve seen sharper for sure and it doesn’t outdo lenses at a higher price point the way their f2.8 constant aperture zooms do. The colors are sort of muted, but that isn’t the end of the world. The coolest thing about this lens, though, is the bokeh. It’s super creamy and, at times, looks like a vintage lens.

Buy Now ($50 off): Sony FE Cameras (I bought this one personally)

Tamron 20mm f2.8 Di III OSD 1:2 Macro

In our review: we state

The Tamron 20mm f2.8 Di III OSD was tested for a few hours in the cold and rain of late January, 2020. Specifically, we took it into the rain during the opening ceremonies of NY’s Chinese New Year. It also traveled with us to a very foggy salt marsh. This lens shrugged off all that mother nature threw at it. For $350 you’re getting a fantastic value when it comes to build quality. The body’s size is almost like a piece of handheld fruit that you’d enjoy for a snack. If you want an affordable, well built wide-angle prime, then the Tamron 20mm f2.8 Di III OSD will be the apple of your eye. I particularly believe landscape photographers will really adore this lens for the small size, light weight, etc. Combine it with Sony’s high megapixel cameras and a tripod for the best results.

Buy Now ($50 off): Sony FE Cameras

Tamron 24mm f2.8 Di III OSD 1:2 Macro

In our review: we state

Simply mount the Tamron 24mm f2.8 Di III OSD M1:2 onto your Sony camera, turn it on, adjust your settings, and you’re good to go. It’s a straightforward design overall. The only manual control you’ll find on the lens is the focusing ring. No additional buttons or mode switches are present. As previously mentioned, the focusing ring could use more tension when turning. Weighing in at just 7.4 oz (210 g), the Tamron 24mm f2.8 feels well balanced when mated to a Sony A7/A9 series body.

Buy Now ($50 off): Sony FE Cameras

Tamron 35mm f2.8 Di III OSD 1:2 Macro

In our review: we state

The Tamron 35mm f2.8 Di III OSD is incredibly well built despite feeling plasticky. Tamron’s weather-sealing claims did not disappoint; we subjected it to torrential downpours and freezing temperatures. No matter the weather, the Tamron 35mm f2.8 worked without fail. One thing Tamron can improve is the focusing ring: it’s too loose. Making this ring smoother would help with manual focus when shooting long exposures.

Buy Now ($50 off): Sony FE Cameras

