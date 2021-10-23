U.S. markets closed

Some of Tamron’s Most Fun Lenses Have Instant Savings Right Now

Chris Gampat
·1 min read

The Tamron lens Instant Savings are back until October 31st! This time, you can score an even better price on lenses for the Sony FE camera system and more! If you’re a Sony camera user, then you’ve probably read all that we’ve said before about Tamron’s great value. Their Sony FE lenses are lightweight, useful, compact, fast to focus, and have weather resistance. The latter point is really their strongest, we’ve seen less sensor dust than with many other lenses. What’s more, they’ve got great image quality too. Plus, some of the lenses can be had for your DSLR! Take a look at the instant savings below.

The Phoblographer’s Cheap Photo roundups are designed to focus on giving you some of the best deals on photography gear we find. We spend a literal business day sometimes researching the most attractive camera deals, lens price drops, and all other sales we can find. Some of the gear is brand. But other times we’ll serve you used or refurbished products at good prices. Our Cheap Photo deals are different from the Phoblographer’s thoroughly researched Feature Roundups. If we’ve tested a unit, we may link to our reviews and coverage in our Cheap Photo roundups. With our feature roundups, we’re guaranteed to have used the product — often exhaustively. The site may receive affiliate commission payments if you make a purchase. These help us keep the staff fairly compensated, the server bill paid, and us continually delivering content.

Tamron Lens Instant Savings for Sony FE Cameras

These expire on October 31st 2021. Below you can find both our reviews of the lenses and the links to purchase. Our hyperlinked reviews are on the left. The links to the Tamron lens instant savings are on the right.

