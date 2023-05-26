Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TCHONG) Has Announced A Dividend Of MYR0.01

Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:TCHONG) investors are due to receive a payment of MYR0.01 per share on 30th of June. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.8%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Even in the absence of profits, Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad is paying a dividend. It is also not generating any free cash flow, we definitely have concerns when it comes to the sustainability of the dividend.

According to analysts, EPS should be several times higher next year. If the dividend extends its recent trend, estimates say the dividend could reach 8.0%, which we would be comfortable to see continuing.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from MYR0.12 total annually to MYR0.02. Dividend payments have fallen sharply, down 83% over that time. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad's earnings per share has shrunk at 32% a year over the past five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad's Dividend Doesn't Look Great

In summary, while it is good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we think that at current levels the payment isn't particularly sustainable. The company seems to be stretching itself a bit to make such big payments, but it doesn't appear they can be consistent over time. We don't think that this is a great candidate to be an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Given that earnings are not growing, the dividend does not look nearly so attractive. Businesses can change though, and we think it would make sense to see what analysts are forecasting for the company. Is Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

