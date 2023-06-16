Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TCHONG) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

When researching a stock for investment, what can tell us that the company is in decline? When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. Basically the company is earning less on its investments and it is also reducing its total assets. In light of that, from a first glance at Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TCHONG), we've spotted some signs that it could be struggling, so let's investigate.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.008 = RM29m ÷ (RM5.1b - RM1.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 0.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Auto industry average of 6.5%.

Check out our latest analysis for Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 1.2% that they were earning five years ago. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad becoming one if things continue as they have.

What We Can Learn From Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad's ROCE

In summary, it's unfortunate that Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 32% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

While Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad doesn't shine too bright in this respect, it's still worth seeing if the company is trading at attractive prices. You can find that out with our FREE intrinsic value estimation on our platform.

While Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here