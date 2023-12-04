Is Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Potentially Undervalued?

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGM over the last few months. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Tandem Diabetes Care’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Tandem Diabetes Care Worth?

The stock is currently trading at US$21.19 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 24% compared to my intrinsic value of $17.05. This means that the opportunity to buy Tandem Diabetes Care at a good price has disappeared! In addition to this, it seems like Tandem Diabetes Care’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to fall back down to an attractive buying range, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Tandem Diabetes Care generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Tandem Diabetes Care's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 91%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in TNDM’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe TNDM should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TNDM for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for TNDM, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Tandem Diabetes Care at this point in time. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Tandem Diabetes Care you should know about.

