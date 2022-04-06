U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,481.15
    -43.97 (-0.97%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,496.51
    -144.67 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,888.82
    -315.35 (-2.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,016.94
    -29.11 (-1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.84
    -5.12 (-5.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,922.60
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.58
    +0.05 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0904
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6090
    +0.0530 (+2.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3065
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.7860
    +0.1960 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,908.07
    -1,803.04 (-3.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,019.39
    -36.96 (-3.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,587.70
    -26.02 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,350.30
    -437.68 (-1.58%)
     

Tandem sketches out a remote-friendly hybrid work future

Alex Wilhelm
·4 min read

Tandem, a startup building corporate communications tools, has released a new product called Spaces, hoping to blend remote and in-office work so that all staff feels properly connected to their co-workers. The release of Spaces comes as many companies are digesting a return to offices and the question of how to manage a team that is working from multiple locations.

Back in 2019, Tandem was the hottest company coming out of Y Combinator. At the time, TechCrunch noted that the company was "developing communication software for remote teams after pivoting from crypto" work. It landed $7.5 million before the pandemic hit.

Talk about right place and right time, yeah? Rajiv Ayyangar, Tandem's CEO and co-founder, told TechCrunch recently that things at his startup went vertical with the onset of COVID-19 and the ensuing mass move to working from home. The CEO said that his company grew by around 30x in a few weeks' time.

I went for a tour of Tandem's current software to get a feel for its new service. Generally speaking, Tandem is an app that allows teams to communicate, track their meetings and collect in chat rooms.

You've used related software. What I will say is that Tandem's layout is pretty slick, meaning that it has a user experience that was easy to learn. It has some nice touches as well, like icons near user names so that you can see what software your co-workers are using at any given time. If you see a developer using an IDE, maybe you wait to ping them, right?

But where Tandem is looking to break out from the pack of software products that allow for computer-to-computer communications is its Spaces product. In short, the service works with video-ready hardware inside of office spaces like conference rooms and general-use areas, allowing remote staff to connect to different parts of the office, listen in or actively participate.

In a demo, I was taken around the Tandem office in real time, dropping in on meetings and generally being a nuisance for a little while. We showed up on TVs in conference rooms and what I think was some sort of lounge space.

At this juncture, I need to establish my remote-work bona fides. I have been an on-again, off-again remote worker since my early college years. My first journalism job was for a company on a different continent. I never made it to the office in years of working there. At TechCrunch, I've been both remote and IRL, and my last gig was more in-person than not. So when it comes to Zooming into meetings, managing over the phone and generally using every piece of software out there over time, I am aware of the advantages and issues that remote work engenders.

With that in mind, I like what Tandem has built. It works with a lot of hardware options, including cheap laptops, so even more frugal teams will be able to access the service. You don't have to buy a huge rig to bridge the gap between staff in the office and those afar. Naturally, having a large screen with a good camera and mic will make Spaces better, but you can also throw a cheap laptop into the mix if you are on a budget.

When you select a particular "space" in an office inside the app, you can connect quietly or with video and audio, depending on your needs. Does that feel creepy in practice, showing up on in-office screens? Not really, because remote staffers are tapping into the office -- not the houses of their co-workers.

The service launched on April 4. Naturally, we asked the company how its release is going. Per Ayyangar, it's "too early to share numbers," but the CEO did email over some positive customer comments that he said were disclosed "verbatim." Both pieces of feedback highlighted the importance of community connection, which was likely music to Tandem's ears.

Tandem is a SaaS startup, meaning that its customers subscribe to its service on a recurring basis. Regular Tandem costs $8 per month per user, more for enterprise features. Spaces, in contrast, costs $50 per company per month, or more, again, for enterprise-grade accoutrements.

Ayyangar said that around 800 companies use Tandem today, but we couldn't drill more deeply to get a customer count. (The startup features a free tier, as many self-service products do in the modern software world.)

Spaces could help Tandem drive more revenue from its existing customers, or perhaps attract new customers. Either way, it's well timed.

What we're curious about next is how much the new product helps Tandem grow; it hasn't raised more capital since that late 2019 round, per Crunchbase data, which means that it's probably getting ready to do so. If Spaces performs well, perhaps we'll hear from the company again sooner rather than later.

Recommended Stories

  • Fire marshal: Explosion of home on Springfield's north end was 'accidental'

    The Springfield fire marshal said the cause of an explosion that leveled a house in the Northgate subdivision on the city's north end was accidental.

  • Palliative care vs. hospice — here’s how they differ

    When most people hear the term palliative care, they look worried or confused. Introducing myself to patients and families as a palliative medicine physician, I commonly hear things like, “Does this mean I am dying?” or “I am not ready for hospice.” Hospice care is a Medicare-covered benefit for people whose doctors believe they are in the last six months of life, and who want to stop treatments targeting their disease – such as chemotherapy for cancer – to focus on comfort.

  • Meta won't host its F8 developer conference this year

    Meta won't hold an F8 conference in 2022 as it shifts its attention to the metaverse.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Was Plunging Again Today

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC), the special-purpose acquisition company that's merging with Trump Media and Technology Group, were falling for the second day in a row as investors responded to resignations in key positions and further signs of disarray. The news comes just weeks after the former president launched the new Truth Social media network. Yesterday, Truth Social's heads of technology and product development both resigned from their positions, following the much-maligned Feb. 20 launch of the app on iOS.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Until You Retire

    Digital transformation (DX) is a somewhat nebulous term that refers to the ongoing need to keep pace with technology. Organizations are constantly under pressure to operate more efficiently, work more productively, and provide a better customer experience. Companies like Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) are well-positioned to benefit from that DX tailwind, and both stocks could make you richer by retirement, whether that's in five years or a few decades.

  • Boeing Taps Amazon, Microsoft and Google for Cloud Mega-Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. is hiring the three biggest U.S. cloud-computing companies -- Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google -- to help with a digital makeover aimed at giving its airplane designers and software developers more tools.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanctions Amid Out

  • Will Qualcomm Continue to Disappoint Traders?

    In his first "Executive Decision" segment of Monday's Mad Money program, Jim Cramer spoke with Christiano Amon, president and CEO of Qualcomm , the semiconductor maker. Amon touted the company's recent acquisition of Arriver, which completes Qualcomm's "digital chassis" for autos that include autonomous driving. Qualcomm's digital chassis is expected to become a $2.5 billion product for the chipmaker.

  • Apple WWDC: What iPhone, Mac and other updates could be announced at major live event

    Apple is gearing up for its Worldwide Developers Conference, one of its biggest events of the year. The week-long conference usually sees the release of software updates for every big Apple product, as well as sometimes playing host to other surprises. As with the previous Apple events since the pandemic began, it will be virtual, though Apple will hold a special event for some people to watch the opening keynote.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Boeing Splits Cloud Computing Contracts Among Amazon, Microsoft, Google

    Boeing will split a huge cloud computing project among the three biggest service providers — Amazon, Microsoft and Google.

  • IBM Banks on Lingering Relevance of Mainframes With New Model

    (Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. has unveiled a new mainframe model, a reflection of the continued relevance of the decades-old computing systems despite the rush among many organizations to pivot to the public cloud. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanctions Amid Outrage Over UkraineA

  • 13 Most Ambitious Metaverse Companies in the World

    In this article, we will discuss the 13 most ambitious metaverse companies in the world. You can skip our detailed discussion regarding the metaverse industry, its dynamics, and its future outlook, and go directly to the 5 Most Ambitious Metaverse Companies in the World. Imagine being able to jump from one concert to another in […]

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As U.S. Wireless Capital Spending Booms

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Missed Out on Shiba Inu? Here's What to Buy Now

    Shiba Inu jumped a whopping 66,300% over the past year, and investors who got in early likely earned life-changing gains. One of the most vibrant ecosystems today is Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), which has seen an explosion of development and is getting new integrations with crypto giant Coinbase. It may not generate life-changing wealth in a matter of months, but long term, this is a top cryptocurrency to invest in.

  • Police reports suggest a larger pattern of AirTag stalking

    Fifty women in eight jurisdictions called the cops after discovering an unwanted tracker.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Ukraine-Russia Crisis

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • TikTok overtakes Snapchat and Instagram as teens’ favorite app

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung and Akiko Fujita discuss the preferred app by teens: TikTok.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • ‘It's a big deal’: CEO says Okta seeks to restore customer trust after hack

    “We are a trusted brand and that trust has been damaged,” CEO Todd McKinnon told Bloomberg Television.

  • Cash App breach impacted over 8 million users

    A former employee downloaded reports with US customer information.