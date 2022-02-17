U.S. markets closed

Tanduay City View Lounge Opens at the Timberwolves' Target Center

·2 min read

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Philippine rum maker Tanduay recently opened a bar at the Minnesota Timberwolves' Target Center. Called the Tanduay City View Lounge, the bar is a result of the partnership that the World's Number 1 Rum brand inked with the team in 2021.

Leading Philippine rum maker Tanduay recently opened the Tanduay City View Lounge at the Minnesota Timberwolves&#x002019; Target Center. Timberwolves fans can order any of the Tanduay-inspired cocktails such as the Tanduay New Fashion (Tanduay Gold Rum with cherry and bitters) and Tanduay Tropic Tease (Tanduay Silver Rum with a splash of pineapple and cranberry juice).
"Timberwolves fans are very excited about the addition of the Tanduay bar. The space gives fans on the 200th level the opportunity to enjoy their favorite Tanduay cocktail while they are watching a game," said David Manley, Partnership Activation Manager, Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx.

He added that Timberwolves fans are loving the Tanduay-inspired cocktails with their tropical flavors. These include the Tanduay New Fashion (Tanduay Gold Rum with cherry and bitters) and Tanduay Tropic Tease (Tanduay Silver Rum with a splash of pineapple and cranberry juice).

"Tanduay's Silver and Gold rum products are welcome additions at Timberwolves games. Fans are eager to try them," Manley further said.

The Tanduay City View Lounge is available to fans as soon as the gates open until the end of the third quarter.

Earlier, Tanduay and the Timberwolves released Tanduay rum bottles with branded packaging in Minnesota. The iconic Philippine rum brand also have TV-visible courtside rotation LED and basket pad LED signages, pole pads, and arena signages at Target Center.

Tanduay's partnership with the Timberwolves and other teams of the National Basketball Association (NBA) is part of its international expansion plan, making the brand more visible to the millions of viewers of the NBA games. It is currently in partnership with five of the league's teams.

The rum brand has entered several U.S. states, including Arizona, California, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, and Wisconsin, and the territory of Guam. Tanduay products are also sold in China, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and Germany.

Tanduay is one of the most-awarded rum brands in the world. Most recently, it was named Brand of the Year 2021-2022 at the recent World Branding Awards at Kensington Palace. Tanduay was the only brand to receive such an award under the Alcoholic Beverages - Rum category.

Business Contact

Joseph Chiong
Business Development Manager
Tanduay Brands International
+1 (714) 588-6760

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tanduay-city-view-lounge-opens-at-the-timberwolves-target-center-301484395.html

SOURCE Tanduay

