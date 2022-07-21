U.S. markets closed

Tanduay Sells More Than 23.7M 9-Case Liters in 2021, Is Declared World's Number 1 Rum for 5th Consecutive Year

·2 min read

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanduay continued to outsell other global rum brands last year, according to Drinks International Magazine which collected annual data on 154 million-case brands from public company reports and directly requested results.

Tanduay's award-winning rums are available in the United States and Europe.
Tanduay's award-winning rums are available in the United States and Europe.

Drinks International Millionaires' Club Editor Shay Waterworth confirmed the news in a letter addressed to Tanduay.

"As editor of Drinks International's The Millionaires Club supplement, which gathers data from spirits brands all across the world, I can confirm that Tanduay was the number one selling rum brand in the world in 2021," stated Waterworth.

The leading Filipino rum brand, according to the results of Drinks International's latest research, sold more than 23.7 million of 9-liter cases last year. Tanduay also ranked as the sixth best-selling spirit brand in the world across all categories.

"Tanduay has stayed ahead of the game because of the diligence of the people behind it -- the local farmers who harvest the heirloom sugarcane we use for our rums; the people working at our distillery bottling plants; our research and development group; and our marketing team. Together, they have continued Tanduay's winning legacy," said Tanduay President and COO Lucio Tan III.

Tanduay recorded a PhP1.2 billion net income in 2021, with net revenues increasing by 6.7 percent. It enjoyed a 27 percent share of the Philippines' overall spirits market.

The leading global spirits magazine also noted that "aggressive export strategy in 2020 spelt huge gains for LT Group's Tanduay and the Philippine-based giant managed to maintain those advances this year, preserving its ranking as the world's bestseller."

Despite the challenges posed by the global pandemic, Tanduay's export business also experienced steady growth. The brand entered more international markets and signed new partnerships with leading National Basketball Association (NBA) teams. It is currently a partner of NBA champions, the Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks.

As of this writing, Tanduay is present in 12 U.S. states and the territory of Guam; China; the United Arab Emirates; Singapore; Germany; Belgium; the Netherlands; Luxembourg; and the United Kingdom. Plans are also underway to bring the brand to Canada and Costa Rica.

For inquiries:

Joseph Chiong
Business Development Manager
Tanduay Brands International
+1 (714) 588-6760

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tanduay-sells-more-than-23-7m-9-case-liters-in-2021--is-declared-worlds-number-1-rum-for-5th-consecutive-year-301590626.html

SOURCE Tanduay

