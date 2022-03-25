U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,543.06
    +22.90 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,861.24
    +153.30 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,169.30
    -22.54 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,077.98
    +2.54 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.60
    +0.26 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,957.60
    -4.60 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    25.73
    -0.19 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0987
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4920
    +0.1510 (+6.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3189
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.0600
    -0.2600 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,221.04
    +256.68 (+0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.74
    +2.21 (+0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,483.35
    +15.97 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.84
    +39.45 (+0.14%)
     

Tanduay's Export Business Doubles Growth in 2021

·3 min read

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/Tanduay's overseas business continued its growth trajectory in 2021, buoyed by its new partnerships with leading distributors.

Tanduay products are made from the finest variety of sugarcane from the tropical islands of the Philippines.
Tanduay products are made from the finest variety of sugarcane from the tropical islands of the Philippines.

Last year alone, it signed partnerships with United States' Hensley Beverage Company in Arizona, Horizon Beverage Group in Massachusetts, and Romano Beverage in Illinois. It also inked distribution deals with Kreyenhop & Kluge for Germany and Alcobrands for Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg.

As of this writing, Tanduay is available in 12 U.S. states and the territory of Guam as well as in the countries of China, Singapore, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and Germany.

"2021 has been another good year for Tanduay. We have expanded into new markets and received more international recognition for our products. We hope to continue with this growth momentum in 2022," said Lucio Tan III, Tanduay President and Chief Operating Officer. Tan assumed leadership of the company in late 2019, steering the company throughout the pandemic.

New Partnerships, More Markets

In 2017, under the leadership of former Tanduay President, Lucio "Bong" Tan, Jr., the company started an aggressive international marketing expansion that continues until this day.

"Plans are underway to expand in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Costa Rica this year. Discussions are also being held to bring Tanduay to other countries," Tan revealed.

In line with its move of capturing new markets, Tanduay likewise entered into partnerships with three teams from the National Basketball Association (NBA) in 2021.

The brand already had an existing partnership with the Golden State Warriors prior to signing new agreements with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, and Milwaukee Bucks. Tanduay is currently the only Filipino brand to be a partner of four leading NBA teams.

Because of these partnerships, Tanduay created more awareness among NBA fans from across the globe. It also gave Tanduay the opportunity to give the teams' fans a taste of Tanduay, as it opened its own bars at the home arenas of the Timberwolves (Target Center), Suns (Footprint Center), and Bucks (Fiserv Forum) last year.

International Awards

Tanduay also continued to win more international awards and recognition. It was named the World's Number 1 Rum by Drinks International Magazine as it outsold other rum brands for the fourth consecutive year.

It also received a Brand of the Year award from the London-based World Branding Awards for the seventh consecutive year. For 2021, Tanduay was the only brand to receive the distinction under the Alcoholic Beverages - Rum Category.

Tanduay earned a total of 23 international awards for its different products last year. Ten of these are gold medals and two are double gold medals. Tanduay was also declared the Philippine Distillery of the Year for 2021 by the New York International Spirits Competition.

Looking Forward to Another Growth Year

"The first two months of 2022 have been good for Tanduay. Our local and international business are both doing well, and we hope to continue this performance for the rest of the year," said Tan.

Tanduay has been in business for more than 167 years. It started out as a small distillery, and has since expanded to become one of the Philippines' most successful rum brands. It continues to stay ahead of the game despite the entry of new local competitors and international rum products.

It owns and operates the biggest distillery in the country. Tanduay currently has more than 120,000 oak barrels in its arsenal with a capacity of approximately 24 million gauge liters -- enforcing its capability to meet the demand of different markets worldwide.

Meida Contact
Joseph Chiong
Business Development Manager
Tanduay Brands International
+1 (714) 588-6760

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tanduays-export-business-doubles-growth-in-2021-301511139.html

SOURCE Tanduay

Recommended Stories

  • Conor McGregor hits out at Khabib over call for UFC fighters to snub Colby Covington

    Covington was allegedly assaulted this week by rival Jorge Masvidal, who has been charged with felony battery

  • Conor McGregor fires back after Rafael dos Anjos disses Jorge Masvidal’s ‘BMF’ status

    Conor McGregor wasn't going to sit idle as Rafael dos Anjos opted to criticize Jorge Masvidal.

  • Why Southwestern Energy, Tellurian, and NextDecade Were Rocketing Higher Today

    Shares of natural gas-focused companies Southwestern Energy (NYSE: SWN), Tellurian (NASDAQ: TELL), and NextDecade (NASDAQ: NEXT) were all screaming higher on Friday, up 14.7%, 19.3%, and 32%, respectively, as of 3:47 p.m. ET. All three companies are involved in the liquified natural gas space, and President Joe Biden and European leaders announced a new natural gas deal on Friday to help ween Europe off of Russian supplies. On Friday, Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a deal in principle to help Europe diversify its supplies of natural gas, which is primarily used for electricity and heating.

  • Australian Dollar Slams Into a Major Resistance Area

    The Australian dollar has rallied rather significantly during the trading week, to reach as high as the 0.75 handle.

  • Top 5 Positions in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Warren Buffett is undeniably the most closely watched, highest-profile investor in modern history. Not surprisingly, investors relentlessly clamor to match his success by analyzing his portfolio, hoping to absorb even a tiny morsel of Buffett's investment genius. Despite his unparalleled success, Buffett's investment model has always been transparent, straightforward, and consistent.

  • World Taps Canada for Potash, Uranium as War Roils Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Buyers scrambling for supplies of potash and uranium are looking to Canada to fill gaps caused by the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at StakeThe northern nation has bee

  • German gas buyers raise the alarm over Russia's rouble demand

    German utilities on Thursday said their country needed an early warning system to tackle gas shortages, a day after Russia ordered the switch of contract payments to roubles, raising the risk of a supply squeeze and even higher prices. President Vladimir Putin's rouble payment demand, which IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol called a "security threat," added to market nervousness and called into question Russia's historic claim it is a reliable gas supplier regardless of geopolitics. Putin announced this demand on Wednesday, in the wake of the United States and European allies teaming up on a series of sanctions aimed at Russia after that nation's invasion Ukraine last month.

  • Gas prices: These states are being hit hardest

    West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the benchmark crude oil for North America, remains over $100 per barrel as the world continues to economically isolate Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Oil Demand Destruction Is Here Amid Ukraine War, JPMorgan Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities markets have a well-worn saying that “the cure for high prices is high prices.” According to JPMorgan Chase & Co., the process may just be starting to happen in oil.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in M

  • ‘Wakey, wakey. We are not going back to normal business in a few months’: A top hedge-fund manager says crude oil prices could hit $250 this year

    Top commodities experts met at the Commodities Global Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland this week and many predicted oil's price will top $200 this year.

  • Japanese Firm That Moves World’s Chips Counts on Data Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- For close to four decades, one Japanese company has been trusted to move silicon wafers around inside the factories of the world’s biggest chipmakers. Now it’s going back to the drawing board and redesigning its ubiquitous overhead conveyors to handle an “exponential” surge in data usage and global chip demand.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaApple Is Working on a Hardw

  • Rivian Automotive's Charts Look Ready to Bottom

    Rivian Automotive has been in a decline since the middle of November but now we are seeing some green shoots on the charts and from the indicators. In this daily bar chart of RIVN, below, we can see that prices have declined to a low in mid-March.

  • Why Peabody Energy Stock Is Soaring This Week

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) are soaring 23.9% this week from where they closed last Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, as the war in Ukraine caused sanctions to be imposed on Russia, leading oil prices to run even higher. While Peabody is a coal producer, higher oil prices are causing global governments to look for potential alternative sources of energy, and coal is a leading source. Peabody is one of the world's biggest coal producers and is the largest reserve holder of coal in the Powder River Basin in Montana and Wyoming, with 2.3 billion tons.

  • Oil rises after reported strike on Saudi oil facility, with global prices up nearly 12% for the week

    Oil futures settle higher on Friday, giving up earlier declines and boosting their weekly gain, after reports of an attack on an oil facility in Saudi Arabia renews concerns over global crude supplies.

  • It’s now three times cheaper to fuel an electric car than a gas-powered car in the US

    Rising gas prices have widened the cost gap between fueling an electric vehicle and a gas-powered, internal combustion engine car.

  • Why Caterpillar Is the Cat's Meow Right Now

    Durable economic trends are generating strong demand for the company's products. Here's what's in play.

  • Bitcoin Miners Fueled by Exxon Mobil Natural Gas Waste

    Excess natural gas that would have been burned off -- or "flared" -- due to lack of pipelines is being put to use for crypto miners.

  • Natural Gas Markets Have a Stellar Week

    Natural gas markets have had a very strong week, crashing into the $5.50 level on Friday. That being said, we are a bit stretched and are approaching an area of extreme resistance.

  • NIO top line beats estimates, but revenue guidance misses

    NIO's (NIO) stock is trading slightly lower ahead of the Chinese electric-vehicle company's quarterly results due after the closing bell on Thursday.

  • First Citizens ready to capitalize on CIT deal

    More than a year after announcing plans to acquire CIT Group, the deal is done – and ready to deliver on its promises, executives at Raleigh-based First Citizens Bank told analysts on a briefing call Thursday. “Our combined capabilities can cover the needs of our customers across the 22-state footprint,” First Citizens CEO Frank Holding said. The stock purchase had equated to about $2.58 billion but executives said that, with stock price increases, it was now worth $5.95 billion.