U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.73 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.34 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.17
    -0.82 (-1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.70
    +18.20 (+1.00%)
     

  • Silver

    24.78
    +0.87 (+3.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1881
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3861
    +0.0024 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6900
    -0.2600 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,192.84
    +635.48 (+1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,317.87
    +20.14 (+1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,138.35
    -25.55 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,128.11
    +584.60 (+2.05%)
     

Tandy Leather Factory Files 2020 Financial Information

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tandy Leather Factory, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (Pink: TLFA) today announced that it has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission the Company’s 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports for the first, second and third quarters of 2020. The Company continues to work diligently on completing as soon as possible its quarterly reports for the first and second quarters of 2021.

The Company’s full year sales were $64.1 million in 2020, down from $74.9 million in 2019. Operating expenses fell to $41.3 million from $43.6 million in 2019. Net loss was $4.9 million in 2020 compared to net loss of $1.9 million in 2019 and included non-cash impairment expense of $1.1 million in 2020 and $1.0 million in 2019. As of December 31, 2020, the Company held $10.3 million of cash and cash equivalents, versus $15.9 million at the end of 2019.

Janet Carr, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, “After filing our 2017-2018 restated and 2019 financial reports in June, we are happy to now do the same for 2020, marking another significant milestone toward being fully current in our public financial reporting.”

Ms. Carr continued, “The COVID-19 crisis and shutdown of all of our stores, together with the costs of our financial restatement, had significant negative impact on our business last year. But there are aspects of our results that we feel were very positive and worth explaining. First, all of our stores were temporarily closed for most of the second quarter and some into the third quarter, with nine stores permanently closed during the year. Despite this, our sales were down $10.8 million or 14.5% from 2019, with strong web and commercial sales offsetting store closures. Furthermore, when our retail stores did reopen, we saw a strong rebound in sales from pent-up demand.

“Second, we were able to reduce operating expenses by more than $2.2 million. This reflected $4.6 million in savings from furloughing nearly 70% of our workforce during temporary store closures and other operating expense savings across the company, offset mostly by a $2.4 million increase in the non-routine costs related to our financial restatement and CFO transition.

“Third, we used cash during 2020 to invest in inventory, especially in key leather categories that were out of stock in 2019 and caused missed sales. With product costs, labor, inputs, freight and shipping all projected to rise as a result of the global pandemic, we took advantage of buying opportunities to build key inventory at 2019 prices. As consumers have returned, we are well-positioned relative to our competitors to serve their needs.

“Finally, while 2020 seems to be in the distant past, we want to remember the many sacrifices that our employees made to keep Tandy strong during this difficult time. From furloughs to pay cuts to long, long hours working through fear and uncertainty, the grit and heart of our team are why Tandy has endured for over 100 years.”

The Company continues to work toward 2021 quarterly filings, which it expects to complete soon. Once the Company is current in its financial reporting, it intends to apply for relisting on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc., (http://www.tandyleather.com), headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a specialty retailer of a broad product line, including leather, leatherworking tools, buckles and adornments for belts, leather dyes and finishes, saddle and tack hardware, and do-it-yourself kits. The Company distributes its products through its 105 North American stores located in 40 US states and six Canadian provinces, and one store located in Spain. Its common stock trades over-the-counter “pink sheets” with the symbol “TLFA”. To be included on Tandy Leather Factory's email distribution list, go to: http://www.b2i.us/irpass.asp?BzID=1625&to=ea&s=0.

Contact: Janet Carr, Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (817) 872-3200 or janet.carr@tandyleather.com

This news release may contain statements regarding future events, occurrences, circumstances, activities, performance, outcomes and results that are considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results and events may differ from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: changes in general economic conditions, negative trends in general consumer-spending levels, failure to realize the anticipated benefits of opening retail stores; availability of hides and leathers and resultant price fluctuations; change in customer preferences for our product, and other factors disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and except as required by law, we do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Recommended Stories

  • Why MongoDB Stock Was Soaring Today

    Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) were skyrocketing Friday after the cloud-based database specialist outperformed Wall Street's expectations on both the top and bottom lines in its fiscal second quarter and offered better-than-expected guidance. In its fiscal second quarter, which ended July 31, revenue at MongoDB rose 44% to $198.7 million, ahead of estimates at $184.2 million. Growth was once again driven by Atlas, the company's fully managed cloud database, which saw sales jump 83% and made up 56% of total revenue in the period.

  • Cathie Wood is pouring millions into these China tech stocks — time to follow?

    Wood has reversed course after selling off her Chinese stocks in July.

  • Tesla stock is worth $3,000: Ark Invest's Cathie Wood

    Yahoo Finance Live talks with noted investor Cathie Wood of Ark Invest about her top investment ideas. Wood continues to be very bullish on the outlook for Tesla.

  • This Could Mean Moderna and BioNTech Are Actually Dirt Cheap

    As the pandemic took over global consciousness, companies pursuing vaccines became the stars of the stock market. Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), along with its partner BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), were the first to have jabs authorized by the Food and Drug Administration. It's no secret that the COVID-19 vaccines have brought riches to the companies first to receive authorization.

  • Where Will ChargePoint Be in 5 Years?

    The market for electric vehicles is expected to grow rapidly, and this company plans to keep playing a big role in powering them up.

  • Are Investors Undervaluing AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) By 48%?

    Does the September share price for AbbVie Inc. ( NYSE:ABBV ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate...

  • 10 High Yield Monthly REIT Dividend Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 high yield monthly REIT Dividend Stocks to buy. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 High Yield Monthly REIT Dividend Stocks to Buy. After the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, came the closure of businesses, […]

  • Michael Burry Is Selling These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Michael Burry is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Michael Burry Is Selling These 5 Stocks. Hedge fund managers famous for their short-selling exploits have had an eventful few months, especially in the context of the rise of […]

  • Why Coupang Stock Was Down Almost 18% in August

    Investors appear concerned with the company's profitability, but it has a growing revenue stream that could help improve its bottom line.

  • Why Nvidia Shares Beat the Market Today

    An analyst's price target upgrade and a healthy cryptocurrency market make for a strong end to the stock's week.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped in August

    China is the largest automotive market in the world, and investors have been following growing electric vehicle makers there, like Nio (NYSE: NIO), giving it a market capitalization of more than $60 billion even with the company yet to reach profitability. In August, that volatility led Nio shares to drop 12%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Automakers globally have been battling supply chain issues, and they have begun to affect Nio as well.

  • Uber (NYSE:UBER) is Hanging on the Plan for the Positive EBITDA

    The stock has been steadily drifting lower for months, and soon it might close the gap up it made on Q3 2020 earnings report. While the latest earnings report initially surprised, the market eventually realized that driver incentive created an EBITDA loss way higher than anticipated. This article will look at the latest news around the stock and examine the current state of debt – as managing the debt is a high priority for a company that is not profitable yet.

  • Cassava Sciences CEO says ‘enormous profit motive’ behind N.Y. law firm’s fraud allegations

    Cassava Sciences Inc.'s Chief Executive Remi Barbier repeated on Friday that recent allegations of fraud were "false and misleading" and were a result of investor interests to drive down the price of the biotechnology company's stock.

  • Why Naked Brands Group Rocketed 33% in August

    The company was looking to make a deal and it seems it's found a suitable partner. Investors cheered the news.

  • 14 dividend stocks from a winning value manager as the broader market hits record highs

    These stocks have yields that are at least twice those of 10-year Treasury notes and plenty of upside potential, according to John Buckingham, editor of the Prudent Speculator.

  • Alibaba Donates a Third of Its Cash to Chinese Initiatives. The Stock Is Falling.

    The Chinese tech giant follows in the footsteps of Tencent and Pinduoduo in pledging vast sums of cash to initiatives in its home country.

  • Is CrowdStrike Stock a Buy?

    CrowdStrike's (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock price pulled back slightly from its all-time high following the release of the company's second-quarter earnings report on Aug. 31. Its subscription revenue rose 71% and accounted for 94% of its top line. CrowdStrike's non-GAAP net income jumped 228% to $25.9 million, or $0.11 per share, which exceeded expectations by two cents.

  • Why Canadian National Stock Is Up This Week

    Regulators appear skeptical about Canadian National's (NYSE: CNI) planned $33 billion deal for Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU), and investors welcomed the skepticism. Shares of Canadian National traded up nearly 16% for the week as of Friday at noon EST on speculation that the deal won't get done. Canadian National's bid for Kansas City Southern always seemed destined for close regulatory scrutiny, and the U.S. government has not disappointed.

  • Bonds Are Trash, Says Bond King Bill Gross. Stocks Could Be Next Too.

    PIMCO founder sees yields rising to the point that bond funds are "new contenders for the investment garbage can."

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Popped 12%

    Lithium supplies could remain constrained through 2025.