Tandy Leather Factory to Hold Investor Call August 17

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (Pink: TLFA) today announced that the Company will host an investor presentation and discussion on August 17, 2022, at 10:00 am Central Time via Zoom and by phone. The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss the Company’s second fiscal quarter results and longer-term strategies, following the Company’s filing on August 15 of its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30.

Investors and other interested participants may attend the presentation on the web or by phone as follows:

 

Join Zoom Meeting online: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88653960913
Meeting ID: 886 5396 0913

 

 

 

By phone using one tap mobile
+13462487799,,88653960913# US (Houston)
+16699006833,,88653960913# US (San Jose)

 

 

 

Or Dial by your location and when prompted enter Meeting ID: 886 5396 0913

 

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 669 444 9171 US
+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 386 347 5053 US
+1 564 217 2000 US
+1 646 931 3860 US

 

Meeting ID: 886 5396 0913
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/keCOQxxC9X

 

 

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc., (http://www.tandyleather.com), headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a specialty retailer of a broad product line, including leather, leatherworking tools, buckles and adornments for belts, leather dyes and finishes, saddle and tack hardware, and do-it-yourself kits. The Company distributes its products through its 104 North American stores located in 40 US states and six Canadian provinces, and one store located in Spain. Its common stock currently trades over the counter with the symbol “TLFA”. To be included on Tandy Leather Factory's email distribution list, go to: http://www.b2i.us/irpass.asp?BzID=1625&to=ea&s=0.

Contact:  Janet Carr, Tandy Leather Factory, Inc.  (817) 872-3200 or janet.carr@tandyleather.com                     

This news release and the presentation to be held may contain statements regarding future events, occurrences, circumstances, activities, performance, outcomes and results that are considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results and events may differ from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: changes in general economic conditions, negative trends in general consumer-spending levels, failure to realize the anticipated benefits of opening retail stores; availability of hides and leathers and resultant price fluctuations; change in customer preferences for our product, and other factors disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and except as required by law, we do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


