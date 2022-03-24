U.S. markets close in 5 hours 3 minutes

Tanenbaum Keale Strengthens New Jersey and Pennsylvania Offices

Tanenbaum Keale LLP
·2 min read

NEWARK, N.J., March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tanenbaum Keale LLP is pleased to announce attorneys Elyse Cohen and Jay Ganatra have joined the firm as associates in the Berwyn and Newark offices respectively. Both will have practices focused on product liability and multiparty litigation.

“As the needs of our clients grow, Tanenbaum Keale remains committed to meeting those needs by providing experienced and talented professionals to defend our clients’ interests through trial, and as appropriate, though advantageous resolution,” firm president James H. Keale said. “Elyse and Jay bring experience that aligns well with our core practice areas and our vision of outlining multidimensional solutions that take into account all possible litigation and dispute resolution options.”

Cohen manages all aspects of product liability, personal injury, construction defect, and motor vehicle accident cases. She has an extensive understanding of the discovery process and significant experience with pretrial and motion practice and alternative dispute resolution methods.

Cohen is licensed to practice in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and the United States District Courts for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, the Middle District of Pennsylvania, and the District of New Jersey. She completed her undergraduate studies at Rutgers University and earned her law degree from Drexel University’s Thomas R. Kline School of Law.

Ganatra focuses his practice on complex commercial litigation with specific experience in product liability and mass torts. He handles all stages of litigation, including case management, discovery, and motion practice, and his experience also includes breach of contract, business tort, shareholder and partnership disputes, and breach of fiduciary duty actions.

Ganatra is admitted to practice in New York and New Jersey and the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey. He completed his undergraduate studies at Rutgers University and later earned his law degree from Rutgers Law School.

About Tanenbaum Keale LLP

Tanenbaum Keale LLP is a litigation boutique representing leading national and international corporations in matters ranging from product liability and catastrophic injury to environmental and toxic tort litigation. Tanenbaum Keale provides these services from a platform that integrates decades of litigation management, resolution, trial and appellate experience with cutting edge technological tools that provide unique opportunities for collaboration and partnerships with clients. Together with its litigation technology subsidiary Xerdict Group LLC, Tanenbaum Keale has offices in Florida, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington.

###

CONTACT: Jerry Duffy Tanenbaum Keale LLP 973.755.0380 jduffy@tktrial.com


