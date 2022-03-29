U.S. markets close in 1 hour 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,620.37
    +44.85 (+0.98%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,202.59
    +246.70 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,590.92
    +236.02 (+1.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,126.40
    +48.34 (+2.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.24
    -1.72 (-1.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,916.30
    -23.50 (-1.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.90
    -0.30 (-1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1086
    +0.0097 (+0.89%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3910
    -0.0860 (-3.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3080
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.8670
    -1.0070 (-0.81%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,489.07
    -210.27 (-0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,097.88
    +4.50 (+0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.25
    +64.11 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,252.42
    +308.53 (+1.10%)
     

Tangelo signs partnerships with Dell Leasing and Clip to offer digital credit solutions for SMEs and consumers in Mexico and Latin America

·3 min read

  • Tangelo specializes in helping companies in Latin America build and scale digital credit solutions for their customers, expanding access to credit and financial inclusion in the region.

  • As a result of the alliance between Tangelo and Dell Leasing, the leading Mexican technology distributors and Dell's online customers will be able to access digital financing options for computer equipment to support their growth and access to technology.

  • The agreement between Tangelo and Clip opens the door for hundreds of thousands of businesses in Mexico that use digital payments to access fast, simple, and 100% digital financing.

MEXICO CITY, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tangelo, the technology company specializing in alternative credit solutions for Latin America, announced today partnerships with Dell Leasing, the global IT company, and with Clip, a leading digital commerce and payments platform that enables businesses in Mexico to interact and do business more effectively with their consumers through innovative technologies, best-in-class customer service, and the ability to digitally accept multiple payment methods. Clip has over 1,000 employees and offices in Mexico City, Guadalajara, Salt Lake City, and Buenos Aires.

With Dell Leasing, Tangelo has developed two credit lines. The first one is a working capital line, made available to the largest 100 wholesale technology distributors in Mexico, allowing them to finance their Dell purchases, a business that last year reported sales for over $280 million dollars in Mexico.

The second credit line is designed to finance online purchases on Dell's Mexican E-commerce site, a one-billion-dollar business in Latin America. This financing will be available for purchases under $10,000 dollars, thus boosting people's access to credit and technology throughout the region.

For Clip, Tangelo designed a credit feature called "merchant cash advance", which allows the hundreds of thousands of businesses that use Clip's payment terminals in Mexico to access 100% digital financing that can be paid down progressively through transactions made in their terminals.

Both agreements, which come just two months after Tangelo's official launch in Latin America, revolve around the technological capabilities and alternative risk assessment models that characterize the company's credit offerings. This allowed Tangelo to develop credit solutions tailored to Dell Leasing and Clip for their clients to access easy and inclusive real-time financing.

With this announcement, Tangelo reinforces its commitment to financial inclusion in Latin America, consolidating its business model based on strategic partnerships with large corporations in several sectors of the economy, bringing digital financing solutions to thousands of consumers and SMEs in the region.

Ricardo Hoyo, Head of Corporate at Tangelo, commented: "These partnerships will have a positive impact on the region because hundreds of SMEs and thousands of consumers will be able to grow and access technology through financing solutions that would otherwise be difficult to have. In addition, the credit products that we operate today in the Mexican market can be easily replicated in Colombia and other Latin American countries that need digital credit solutions".

Juan Pablo Unna, General Director for Dell Leasing, commented: "At Dell Leasing Mexico we are very pleased with the partnership signed with Tangelo as it will allow us to expand our offering of technology solutions to customers through financing. This will provide individuals with a flexible payment plan, and our distribution channels with additional credit lines that will give them greater purchasing power".

About Tangelo

Tangelo is a high-growth financial technology company specializing in developing and scaling alternative credit products and services for individuals and businesses in Latin America. Through its proprietary technology platform and advanced data analytics capabilities, Tangelo manages a diverse portfolio of customized products including point-of-sale financing, supply chain financing, asset-based lending, credit scoring as a service, and end-to-end white label digital credit solutions for numerous industries.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tangelo-signs-partnerships-with-dell-leasing-and-clip-to-offer-digital-credit-solutions-for-smes-and-consumers-in-mexico-and-latin-america-301513025.html

SOURCE Mexarrend, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Climbing Today

    The share price of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), an electric vehicle (EV) company, skyrocketed this morning on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, investors may be taking a second look at the EV stock and seeing a buying opportunity after its share price plummeted over the past six months. Its share price has fallen 49% over the past six months as many investors have fled high-growth stocks -- and EV stocks in particular -- as they've processed information about sky-high inflation, interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve, and the war in Ukraine.

  • Why Ford Stock Put the Pedal to the Metal on Tuesday

    Automotive giant Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock has had a rough start to 2022, losing 18.5% of its value since the start of the year. On Tuesday, however, Ford finally found the gas pedal -- and floored it. As of 11 a.m. ET, Ford stock is up a solid 6.6%.

  • Why Mosaic Stock Crashed on Tuesday

    Shares of fertilizer giant Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) tumbled 10.3% through 9:45 a.m. ET on Tuesday, erasing two weeks of gains in the space of just 15 minutes of trading. There's no hard news to explain why Mosaic stock is falling, but in a note out this morning, StreetInsider.com pointed to a likely catalyst: peace talks between Ukraine and Russia as negotiations begin in Turkey, and Russia's promises to "reduce military action" in the northern parts of Ukraine, reports TheHill.com today. The conflict in Ukraine and the resulting sanctions on Russia have combined to send the prices of natural gas (used to produce nitrogen fertilizer), fertilizer itself, and fertilizer stocks up sharply since last February.

  • Why MicroVision Stock Rocketed More Than 30% Today

    Shares of lidar technology company MicroVision (NASDAQ: MVIS) were skyrocketing on Tuesday, up more than 30% as of 12:35 p.m. ET. MicroVision is a small-cap stock that makes almost no revenue and generates losses, but due to its relatively high short interest, it has become a meme stock pushed on the Reddit message board wallstreetbets. With meme stocks, any small announcement can generate a huge amount of buying power, and there was actually some positive news for MicroVision today, although its ultimate importance is hard to determine.

  • Energy Transfer: A David Tepper-Backed Dividend Play

    Energy Transfer LP is one of the largest midstream energy companies in North America

  • Why Okta Stock Bounced Back on Monday

    Shares of cloud-based cybersecurity company Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) snapped a five-day losing streak on Monday, shooting up 8.3% through 3:10 p.m. ET. The reason: Okta filed an official update on its findings about the well-publicized hack of its systems that was revealed last week -- and according to Okta, it's just not that big of a deal. As Okta explained in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), published Friday after close of trading, "there was a five-day window of time between January 16-21, 2022 when [a] cybercrime group had access to ... a computer used by a customer support engineer employed by a third-party vendor that supplies customer support services to Okta."

  • CVS Health stock falls after Deutsche Bank downgrades shares

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses Deutsche Bank downgrading CVS Health stock.

  • Why Shares of Mastercard Are Rising Today

    Shares of Mastercard (NYSE: MA) were trading nearly 3.5% higher as of 12:12 p.m. ET Tuesday. Bread Financial and Victoria's Secret announced Tuesday that they will issue a new co-branded credit card. The two companies also announced they will continue their private label credit card offerings.

  • Legendary stock picker Peter Lynch made a remarkably prescient market observation in 1994

    Peter Lynch, the legendary stock picker who ran Fidelity’s market-beating Magellan Fund for 13 years, made a prescient observation in a speech he gave to the National Press Club back in October 7, 1994.

  • Here’s What Makes Berkshire Hathaway (BRk-B) a Smart Long-Term Buy

    Berkshire Hathaway, a multinational conglomerate holding company that is led by the legendary billionaire investor, Warren Buffett, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. Berkshire owns a wide variety of businesses, some in their entirety, some only in part. The second group largely consists of marketable common […]

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Buys an Electric-Vehicle Maker and Sells Another

    After a few days of quiet trading, Cathie Wood is back to dealing big names in big amounts. Her flagship fund has risen recently.

  • Robinhood Is Rising, but This Nasdaq Stock Is Tuesday's Big Early Winner

    The stock market has taken a big hit in 2022, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has been at the epicenter of the shift away from high-growth stocks toward more-conservative investment plays. As of 10:30 a.m. ET today, the Nasdaq was up nearly another 1%, clawing back to within 7.5% of where it started the year. One stock that helped to lead the charge higher was Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), which jumped to regain some of its lost ground since its initial public offering (IPO) last year.

  • GameStop Stock Halted On NYSE, Extends Slide With AMC As Trading Resumes

    Meme stock favorites GameStop and AMC Entertainment were briefly halted from trading on the NYSE Tuesday as shares snapped one of the longest rallies on record for the video game retailer.

  • What the top US billionaires would owe under Biden’s new tax plan

    President Joe Biden unveiled a budget proposal that includes a plan for a minimum tax on the wealthiest Americans, including unrealized gains.

  • U.S. job openings fall to 11.26 million, consumer confidence increases

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down the latest economic data: JOLTS job openings and consumer confidence.

  • Tesla stock split indicates 'a massive position of strength,' Dan Ives says

    The news of Tesla (TSLA) laying the groundwork for its second stock split in two years has made analysts and investors optimistic.

  • Micron Stock Chart: The Key Levels to Know Before the Report

    Chipmaker Micron's stock is rallying ahead of the quarterly report. Here are the must-know trading levels.

  • Nvidia Stock Is Rising. There’s a New Street-High Price Target.

    Tigress Financial Partners analyst Ivan Feinseth raised his price target on chip maker Nvidia to $410 from $400, citing optimism after the company's investor day.

  • Why General Motors Stock Floored It on Tuesday

    Automotive giant General Motors (NYSE: GM) is having a terrific Tuesday, as its stock had risen a solid 5% at 11:40 a.m. ET. As CNBC reports, General Motors has so far racked up more than 65,000 reservations from customers interested in buying its new electric Hummer pickups and SUVs. In and of itself, that's an encouraging sign of consumer willingness to pay up for vehicles that will probably be priced well north of $100,000 (in initial versions at least).

  • GME and AMC halted for volatility amid mini meme stock boom

    GameStop (GME) and AMC (AMC) were halted briefly for volatility soon after the markets opened this morning amid a recent boom for 'meme stocks'.