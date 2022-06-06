U.S. markets open in 2 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,151.00
    +44.00 (+1.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,159.00
    +271.00 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,729.50
    +178.50 (+1.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,903.20
    +21.90 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.66
    +0.79 (+0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.30
    +7.10 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.38
    +0.47 (+2.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0735
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.18
    +0.46 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2553
    +0.0060 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6500
    -0.2100 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,395.66
    +1,725.20 (+5.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    683.71
    +22.91 (+3.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,634.67
    +101.72 (+1.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,915.89
    +154.32 (+0.56%)
     

Tangential Flow Filtration Market To Hit $3,667.2 Million Revenue by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

·4 min read

NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence, in 2021, the revenue of the tangential flow filtration market was $1,237.6 million, which is likely to progress at a 12.8% CAGR from 2021 to 2030 and reach $3,667.2 million. The evolution in the biopharmaceutical sector, chiefly the progress of biologics manufacturing and biosimilars development; augmenting investment in R&D, and the advantages tangential flow filtration offers compared to other processes are responsible for the growth of the market.

P&amp;S Intelligence Logo
P&S Intelligence Logo

The usage of this technology received a boost during the epidemic as this technology is widely utilized in the manufacturing of vaccines. Furthermore, corporations have been increasing their production volumes to cater to the rising vaccine demand during the pandemic, which brought about the snowballing requirement for this technology. For instance, in the beginning of this year, Ardena announced strategies to increase its production of vaccines for COVID-19, using added tangential flow filtration and chromatography.

Get the sample pages of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/tangential-flow-filtration-market/report-sample

Membrane filters have the largest tangential flow filtration market share, of approximately 40%, because of their extensive use in the manufacturing of biologics and in laboratories. Further, of all membrane filters, polyethersulfone variants had a more than 50% share of the revenue in 2021. This is ascribed to the wider use of polyethersulfone membrane filters for the production of vaccines and separation of proteins.

Though, the requirement for single-use systems will grow at a compound annual growth rate in excess of 13%, as these variants help decrease water usage by over 70% and reduce labor costs by 50%. Furthermore, they are up to 40% more efficient and 30% more cost-effective than reusable systems.

Regional Analysis of Tangential Flow Filtration Market

  • North America had an over 35% value share in the tangential flow filtration market in 2021, because of the increase in the acceptance of cutting-edge know-how by biomanufacturing businesses, existence of key biomanufacturing factories, and increase in new medicine development projects.

  • The market share of the U.S. was the larger in the continent in the past. Furthermore, Canada is likely to witness momentous growth, in excess of 13.5%, in the years to come.

  • The tangential flow filtration market of APAC is projected to grow the fastest, at a 13.1% CAGR from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to the emergence of the region as a pharmaceutical center, with corporations expanding their bioprocessing footprint in regional nations.

Browse detailed report on Global Tangential Flow Filtration Market Size, Growth and Development Forecast To 2030

Biotechnology businesses have been investing in R&D and gaining patents for the same. In the past two decades, worldwide R&D spending in the industry has augmented by over 12%. For example, in May 2019, Repligen Corporation filed a patent for tangential flow depth filtration (TFDF) systems exhibiting reduced fouling features, better filter fluxes and process capacities, and optionally using a tubular depth filter. Similarly, in November 2019, the corporation applied for a patent for tangential flow filtration systems using flexible bags for the collection of permeates.

Tangential Flow Filtration Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product Type

  • Single-Use Tangential Flow Filtration Systems

  • Reusable Tangential Flow Filtration Systems

  • Filtration Accessories

  • Membrane Filters

By Technology

  • Ultrafiltration

  • Microfiltration

  • Reverse Osmosis and Nanofiltration

By End User

  • Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies

  • Academic and Research Institutes

  • Contract Research Organizations

Regional Outlook

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East and Africa

Browse Other Reports Published by P&S

Global Microfiltration Membrane Market Size, Trends, and Demand Analysis

Global Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Size, Trends, and Demand Analysis

Global Laboratory Filtration Market Size, Trends, and Demand Analysis

Global Pharmaceutical Membrane Technology Market Size, Trends, and Demand Analysis

Global Protein Extracts from Single Cell Protein Sources Market Size, Trends, and Demand Analysis

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence provides market research and consulting services to a vast array of industries across the world. As an enterprising research and consulting company, P&S believes in providing thorough insights on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness. P&S keeps the interest of its clients at heart, which is why the insights we provide are both honest and accurate. Our long list of satisfied clients includes entry-level firms as well as multi-million-dollar businesses and government agencies.

Contact:
Prajneesh Kumar
P&S Intelligence
Phone: +1-347-960-6455
Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tangential-flow-filtration-market-to-hit-3-667-2-million-revenue-by-2030--says-ps-intelligence-301561624.html

SOURCE P&S Intelligence

Recommended Stories

  • Engineer Who Fled Charges of Stealing Chip Technology in US Now Thrives in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Few companies are better positioned to benefit from the crippling shortage of computer chips than ASML Holding NV, a Dutch manufacturer whose equipment plays an integral role in making the world’s most advanced semiconductors.Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundStocks, Futures Rise as Mood Improve

  • Elon Musk Tries to Reassure About Tesla

    The CEO of the electric vehicle maker wants to appease worried markets after one of his worrying messages about Tesla.

  • Saudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundStocks, Futures Rise as Mood Improves; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolSaudi Arabia raised oil prices for its biggest market of Asia by more than expected as the region’s main economies ease coronavirus re

  • 91% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 4 Sectors

    Few investors have a more impressive track record than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. Buffett has long believed that diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing. Despite Buffett's company having stakes in more than four dozen securities, 91% of Berkshire Hathaway's $347.6 billion investment portfolio, including holdings from New England Asset Management, is tied up in the following four sectors, as of June 1, 2022.

  • Edelman CEO advice to other top execs: Beware of the 'pushback against wokeness'

    As the world faces war, an ongoing public health crisis, and social injustice, corporate executives have found themselves facing questions from their own employees about whether or not they plan to take a stand.

  • OPEC to Boost Oil Production: Buy These 2 Oil Stocks If They Drop

    If higher oil production pushes crude prices and oil stocks lower, you'll want to pick up shares of these two energy companies.

  • Bitcoin Miners Are Selling Tokens as Prices Linger Near Lows

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin miners are beginning to sell tokens they’ve hoarded to cover burgeoning costs with the prospects for industry growth slowing and the price of the largest cryptocurrency showing few signs of rebounding following the recent collapse from record highs. Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundStoc

  • Musk backtracks on job cuts, says Tesla salaried staff to be 'fairly flat'

    "Total headcount will increase, but salaried should be fairly flat," Musk tweeted https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1533176789022957568 in a reply to an unverified Twitter account that made a "prediction" that Tesla's headcount would increase over the next 12 months. In another email to employees on Friday, Musk said Tesla would reduce salaried headcount by 10%, as it has become "overstaffed in many areas." Tesla's shares sank 9.2% on Friday on the news.

  • Ant Unveils Singapore Digital Bank in Southeast Asian Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. launched its digital bank in Singapore, as China’s largest online financial platform branches out of its home market amid regulatory headwinds. Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundStocks, Futures Rise as Mood Improves; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapUS May Allow More

  • Chevron CEO Sees Russian Oil Output Falling After Exit of Western Firms

    It would be difficult for Russia to overcome the loss of western technology and capital, noting that other once-large oil producers have seen output fall after sanctions, Mike Wirth said.

  • Should Investors Be Worried About Tesla?

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were slammed on Friday, falling more than 9%. The growth stock's slide came as Tesla CEO Elon Musk expressed concerns about the economy in an email to employees, according to Reuters. In addition, Musk said the electric car company plans to cut about 10% of its workforce.

  • Workers want raises. Shippers want robots. The supply chain hinges on reaching a deal

    The ILWU, the union representing dockworkers across the West Coast, is at the bargaining table with the PMA, the group representing shipping companies. The current contract expires on July 1.

  • Banks and Tech Giants Are Losing Skilled Staff to Flexible Fintechs

    (Bloomberg) -- Staff at major banks and some of the world’s biggest technology giants are increasingly leaving for fintech startups, new analysis shows. Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundStocks, Futures Rise as Mood Improves; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says V

  • Germany faces 5 billion euros a year hit from Russian gas sanctions -newspaper

    Russia's sanctions against Gazprom Germania and its subsidiaries could cost German taxpayers and gas users an extra 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) a year to pay for replacement gas, the Welt am Sonntag weekly reported, citing industry representatives. In May, Russia decided to stop supplying Gazprom Germania, which had been the German subsidiary of Gazprom, after Berlin put the company under trustee management due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The economy ministry estimates an extra 10 million cubic meters per day are required, said a ministry spokesperson, confirming a number cited by the newspaper.

  • Four-day week pilot begins with 70 companies and over 3,000 workers

    More than 70 companies across the country will allow staff to work a four-day week after the pandemic "moved the goalposts" on office life.

  • Exclusive-Panicked traders step up forward Indian rice purchases after wheat export ban -sources

    India's surprise ban on wheat exports has prompted rice traders to increase purchases and place unusual orders for longer-dated deliveries, fearing the world's top rice exporter may restrict those shipments as well, four exporters told Reuters. In the last two weeks, traders have signed contracts to export 1 million tonnes of rice for shipments from June through September and are opening letters of credit (LCs) quickly after signing deals to ensure the contracted quantity will be sent even if India restricts exports, the people said. Those forward purchases come on top of roughly 9.6 million tonnes of rice already shipped out of India this year - in line with record 2021 shipments - and may reduce the amount of grain available for other buyers during the coming months as loading schedules fill.

  • Activist investor Carl Icahn drops proxy fight over Kroger's pig policy - WSJ

    "I congratulate the McDonald's team on their victory in this proxy engagement and, after much contemplation, given the company's financial position, I believe the same outcome will result at Kroger," Icahn said in a letter he plans to send to the shareholders of both companies that was viewed by the Journal. The activist investor in March nominated two directors to the supermarket chain's board and wrote a letter to its boss pointing out Kroger's inability to create policies concerning animal welfare and criticizing its wage disparities.

  • Is HP Stock a Buy Now?

    HP's (NYSE: HPQ) stock rose 4% on June 1 after the PC and printer maker posted its second-quarter earnings report. Its revenue rose 4% year-over-year to $16.5 billion, which beat analysts' estimates by $310 million.

  • Here are this year’s Fortune 500 companies by region

    How many Fortune 500 companies are in your state?

  • Global stocks rise on improved Chinese services data

    Global stock markets and Wall Street futures advanced Monday after the downturn in China's service industries eased and news reports said the Biden administration might lift U.S. tariffs on some Chinese imports. London and Frankfurt opened higher. A survey showed activity in Chinese retailing and other service industries shrank in May but at a slower rate than the previous month.