Tanger Achieves WELL Health-Safety Rating

Greensboro, N.C., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale, open-air outlet centers, today announced it has achieved the International WELL Building Institute's (IWBI) WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management for all 36 properties in the company's portfolio.

"At Tanger, we know how important it is to build confidence that all our facilities are a safe place for communities to gather, and that we have policies and procedures that are designed to protect the well-being of our employees, retail partners and shoppers coming to the centers," said Leslie Swanson, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Tanger. "We are proud to have earned this certification and look forward to continuing to find innovative ways to improve health and safety across Tanger locations."

Informed by the WELL Building Standard and more than 600 building and health scientists, practitioners, representatives from the business community and other experts, the WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management is a roadmap for driving resilience across both business policies and operational plans. This designation underscores Tanger's continuing commitment to be a safe and welcoming space for all.

Tanger used the WELL rating criteria to update its current policies and procedures across its national portfolio and at corporate headquarters. The nearly year-long process required inventory assessments as well as revisions to employee benefits, health resources, and operational protocols to ensure compliance across all centers.

The measures Tanger has taken to support health and safety are numerous and include creating enhanced sanitation procedures, implementing emergency preparedness programs, sharing health service resources, assessing air and water quality management and promoting health and well-being by cultivating a culture of health and safety through regular communications with stakeholders.

"Across the world, we've seen a massive dawning of awareness that our buildings and spaces can be a first line of defense against disease and enhance our resilience for the future. None of this would be possible without organizations like Tanger that have demonstrated commitment to people's health and safety by achieving the WELL Health Safety Rating across its centers and offices," said Rachel Hodgdon, President & CEO, IWBI. "This is a tremendous accomplishment, and I want to congratulate and thank Tanger for their significant contributions toward better buildings, more vibrant communities and stronger organizations."

The WELL Health-Safety seal will communicate a sense of confidence to all Tanger shoppers, employees, and brand partners that facilities are maintaining the most effective and up-to-date practices for safety and wellness. Tanger will continue to follow WELL guidelines and implement best-in-class procedures set by the organization each year. More information about the WELL rating is available at wellcertified.com/health-safety. To learn more about Tanger's centers, visit tangeroutlets.com.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns (or has an ownership interest in) and/or manages a portfolio of 36 centers with an additional center currently under development. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.9 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 42 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at tangeroutlets.com.

About the International WELL Building Institute

The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) is a public benefit corporation and the world's leading organization focused on deploying people first places to advance a global culture of health. IWBI mobilizes its community through the administration of the WELL Building Standard (WELL) and the WELL Health-Safety Rating, management of the WELL AP credential, the pursuit of applicable research, the development of educational resources, and advocacy for policies that promote health and wellbeing everywhere. More information on WELL can be found here.

