Tanger Outlet Centers Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

·2 min read
GREENSBORO, N.C., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, announced today that its financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2022 will be released on Thursday, May 5, 2022, after the market close. The Company will host its conference call for analysts, investors and other interested parties on Friday, May 6, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access the conference call, listeners should dial 1-877-605-1702 and request to join the Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. SKT Call.

A live audio webcast of this call will be available to the public on Tanger's Investor Relations website, investors.tangeroutlets.com.

A telephone replay of the call will be available from May 6, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time through 11:59 p.m. on May 20, 2022, by dialing 1-877-660-6853, replay access code #13728075. An online archive of the webcast will also be available through May 20, 2022.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 36 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.6 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 41 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com.

Investor Contact Information

TangerIR@tangeroutlets.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tanger-outlet-centers-schedules-first-quarter-2022-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301505395.html

SOURCE Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

