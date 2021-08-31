U.S. markets closed

Tanger Outlet Centers Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

·2 min read
GREENSBORO, N.C., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, announced today that its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, will be released on Monday, November 1, 2021, after the market close. The Company will host its conference call for analysts, investors, and other interested parties on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access the conference call, listeners should dial 1-877-605-1702.

A live audio webcast of this call will be available to the public on Tanger's Investor Relations website, investors.tangeroutlets.com.

A telephone replay of the call will be available from November 2, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time through 11:59 p.m. on November 16, 2021, by dialing 1-877-660-6853, replay access code #13722882. An online archive of the webcast will also be available through November 16, 2021.

Tanger Outlets. (PRNewsFoto/Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.)
About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 36 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.6 million square feet, leased to over 2,500 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 40 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly traded REIT. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com.

Investor Contact Information

Cyndi Holt

Jim Williams

SVP, Finance & Investor Relations

EVP, CFO & Treasurer

336-834-6892

336-834-6800

cyndi.holt@tangeroutlets.com

jim.williams@tangeroutlets.com

Media Contact Information
 CorporateCommunications@tangeroutlets.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tanger-outlet-centers-schedules-third-quarter-2021-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301366507.html

SOURCE Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

