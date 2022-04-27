U.S. markets close in 2 hours 40 minutes

Tangerine Bank turns 25: 25,000 reasons to pay it forward

·5 min read

TORONTO, April 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada's leading digital bank, Tangerine, turns 25 today! In celebration of this significant milestone, Tangerine is paying it forward to reward its employees, Clients, and community partners with prizes and donations to acknowledge the success of the past 25 years.

Tangerine Bank (CNW Group/Tangerine)
Tangerine Bank (CNW Group/Tangerine)

Tangerine has been committed to leading the digital banking experience in Canada by delivering an award-winning Client experience with fair fees and innovative products and solutions that put Clients first. As a thank you for Clients, Tangerine is giving away $25,000 in cash prizes! Eligible new and existing clients will be entered in the draw automatically for a chance to win 1 of 25 $1,000 prizes ^ for their Tangerine Account!

"It has been an incredible journey growing from a Savings bank to an everyday digital bank," says Gillian Riley, President and CEO of Tangerine Bank. "We are so proud to celebrate 25 years of Tangerine and the people who got us here, including our Clients, our employees and community partners."

The Tangerine Project Forward™ platform, helps deliver programs and initiatives to Canadian youth that develop self-confidence, leadership and acceptance. Working with incredible partners like Kids Help Phone, Lady Ballers Camp and Youth Without Shelter, Tangerine helps support programs that make a lasting impact in communities across the country.

"Volunteerism and community involvement are a part of Team Tangerine's culture. We're proud to mark our 25th birthday with a $25,000 donation shared across our community partners as an additional thank you for the work they do," said Riley.

Tangerine has achieved so much over the past 25 years, here are a few of their top milestones:

Putting Clients first:

From the start, Tangerine has focused on digital innovations that help to deliver an award-winning Client experience—whether by being the first Schedule I bank in Canada to offer remote cheque deposits with a smartphone using Cheque-In (2013) or a Client sign-up with an end-to-end digital enrolment using a selfie and photo ID on our Mobile Banking app (2020). We're committed to helping Canadians manage their money through our suite of digital Money Management Tools to help them reach their financial milestones.

Growing Partnerships:

In 2018, Tangerine became the official bank of the Toronto Raptors and the NBA in Canada. And last year (2021), became the first foundational partner of the WNBA in Canada and introduced Phoenix Mercury guard, Kia Nurse, as the Tangerine Champion. We're incredibly proud of our partnerships that are making a meaningful impact with fans across the country!

Committed to the future:

Environmental and social issues are as important to us as they are to our partners and Clients. Through our commitment to various community partners we're able to support youth futures across the country. Whether through newer relationships like Earth Rangers, a conservation organization dedicated to educating children and their families about biodiversity and sustainable behaviours, or partners like Youth Without Shelter and The 519 whom we've been supporting for years. This year, Tangerine launched our Socially Responsible Global Portfolios, our latest Investment Fund offering that provides options for Clients to invest in a way that aligns with their personal values by excluding companies based on Socially Responsible Investing criteria*.

And now…celebrating 25 years, with more than 2.5 million Clients nationwide and new Clients joining every day. How will they pay it forward for the next 25 years?

About Tangerine Bank

Tangerine Bank is a digital bank that delivers simplified everyday banking to Canadians. With over 2.5 million Clients and close to $40 billion in total assets, it's one of Canada's leading digital banks. Tangerine Bank offers banking that's flexible and accessible, products and services that are innovative, fair fees and award-winning Client service. From Savings Accounts to no-fee daily Chequing, Credit Cards, GICs, RSPs, TFSAs, Mortgages, lending products and Investment Funds through its subsidiary, Tangerine Investment Funds Limited, Tangerine Bank has the everyday banking products Canadians need. Through Tangerine Project Forward™, Tangerine is committed to empowering communities through programs and initiatives that inspire self-confidence, leadership, and acceptance in Canadian youth. With over 1,000 employees in Canada, the bank's presence spans its website and Mobile Banking app to its 24/7 Contact Centres and Toronto-based head office. Tangerine Bank was launched as ING DIRECT Canada in 1997. In 2012 Tangerine was acquired by Scotiabank and operates independently as a wholly-owned subsidiary.

@tangerinebank
@tangerinebank
Facebook.com/TangerineBank

Disclaimers:

^ No purchase necessary. Contest runs from April 27, 2022 at 12:00:01 am (ET) to May 27, 2022 at 11:59:59 pm (ET). 25 winners will each receive one (1) $1,000 (one thousand dollar) deposit into the winning Client's non-registered Tangerine Savings Account or Tangerine Chequing Account . Total value of all Prizes to be awarded in the Contest is $25,000 (twenty-five thousand dollars). Odds of winning depend on the total number of eligible entries. Open to Tangerine Clients who are Canadian residents, have at least one Tangerine Account in good standing and are not in Dormancy, and have reached the age of majority at the time of entry. Skill-testing question required. Some conditions apply. See full Official Rules for complete details.

Tangerine is a registered trademark of The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under licence. The Tangerine Investment Funds are managed by Tangerine Investment Management Inc. and are available by opening a mutual Investment Fund Account with Tangerine Investment Funds Limited ("Tangerine Investments"). Tangerine Funds are proprietary and sold only by Tangerine Investments. These firms are both wholly owned subsidiaries of Tangerine Bank.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed or insured by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

*Please refer to the Funds' prospectus available at https://www.tangerine.ca/en/products/investing for the full list of exclusions.

Tangerine Project Forward is a trademark of The Bank of Nova Scotia

SOURCE Tangerine

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/27/c1124.html

