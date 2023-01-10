U.S. markets open in 5 hours 57 minutes

Tangle Teezer Appoints Innovation Advisory Board to Fuel Further Growth

·7 min read

  • Category defining British haircare brand forms Innovation Advisory Board of global business leaders and scientists to support future growth of the Company

  • Susan Hooper, Chair of Tangle Teezer and industry heavyweight, will lead the Advisory Board

  • Innovation Advisory Board will aim to support growth of the brand and foster further collaboration with business stakeholders through diverse insight, expertise, and perspectives

LONDON, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tangle Teezer ("the Group" or "the Company"), the category defining British haircare brand, today announces the launch of an Innovation Advisory Board ("the Advisory Board"), a panel that brings together global business leaders and experts from across the retail, haircare, technology, ESG, and scientific communities. This announcement follows Tangle Teezer's recent record FY21 results fuelled by innovation, international expansion, and product offering diversification.

Tangle Teezer Logo
Tangle Teezer Logo

As Tangle Teezer continues to build international momentum, the Advisory Board will provide management with unique perspectives and insights that will support the progression of the Tangle Teezer brand and foster closer collaboration with key business stakeholders.

Susan Hooper, Tangle Teezer's chair, will lead the advisory board. Ms. Hooper brings decades of industry experience including holding senior roles at PepsiCo, Acromas Group, and Saatchi & Saatchi, as well as leading roles in ESG, as a founding director of Chapter Zero and Chair of Carbon Gap.

Members of the Advisory Board have held senior positions at globally recognised brands including Dyson, Apple, Lululemon, Allbirds, Nike and Kohler. This breadth of consumer brand knowledge is further supplemented by scientific insights, with members holding specialisations in trichology (the science of human hair) and macromolecular materials science. Additional membership includes an entrepreneurship expert and company advisor from Saïd Business School, specialising in impact-led corporate innovation.

The Tangle Teezer Innovation Advisory Board comprises:

  • Susan Hooper: Chair of Tangle Teezer and Inter.Earth, board member of Moonpig plc, EUROWAG plc, and Uber UK.

  • Charlie Curtis: Associate Fellow and Entrepreneurship Expert at Saïd Business School, University of Oxford.

  • James Elliot: Joint Head of the Department of Materials Science & Metallurgy and Professor of Macromolecular Materials Science in the University of Cambridge.

  • Tammy Ng: Vice President of Global Marketing of the Kitchen and Bath Group for Kohler.

  • Angela Onuoha: Certified Trichologist, influencer, and educator.

  • Susi Proudman: CEO at Rose & William Consulting, board member of Genusee, a US-based sustainable eyewear company.

Tangle Teezer Chair, Susan Hooper, commented: "There are few categories in the consumer brand sector that present such a rich opportunity for impactful innovation. Tangle Teezer helped establish the detangling category and consistently seeks to push boundaries for the industry and consumers. By working with a diverse group of innovators, we will help progress this legacy and ensure that Tangle Teezer becomes synonymous with pioneering haircare."

James Vowles, CEO of Tangle Teezer, commented: "Since 2007, we have been transforming the way people think about hair. We are thrilled to have such a high-calibre group of business, science, and haircare-savvy individuals helping us continue to re-define and further develop the haircare category. To consistently achieve sustainable innovation within our category, we must recognise that diverse thinking and experience will be paramount to our strategy's success. With the support of the newly formed Innovation Advisory Board, I personally look forward to benefitting from each and all member's specialist insights and expertise. I'd like to extend a warm welcome from myself and, on behalf of the Group, to all members and look forward to our journey together."

Innovation Advisory Board members:

Susan Hooper (Chair): Susan is Chair of Tangle Teezer and Inter.Earth and sits on the Boards of Moonpig plc (Chair of the Remuneration Committee), EUROWAG plc (ESG and workforce Lead), and Uber UK. She is Chair of Carbon Gap, is involved in several start-ups in carbon capture and sustainability and is also an Ambassador for the World Travel & Tourism Council. Previously, Susan has held senior leadership positions at British Gas Residential Services, Acromas Group, Royal Caribbean International, Avis Europe, PepsiCo International, McKinsey & Co, and Saatchi & Saatchi. 

Charlie Curtis: Charlie is an Associate Fellow and Entrepreneurship Expert at Saïd Business School. He specialises in impact led corporate innovation, namely, how to create and sustain innovation within a big business environment; culture for innovation; design thinking; commercial business model design; and go to market strategy. Since 1999 he has worked with entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs in organisations such as BMW, Barclays, BP, Shell, Centrica, RBS, Disney, Pearson, Amcor in UK, USA, India, Africa, and Australia. He also works with innovation teams in not for profits including Carbon Trust, Which? Young Foundation and Scope. He is a co-founder / Board Chair of two start-ups: DryGro: the future of plant-based protein; and Origen: CO2 removal at giga tonne scale.

James Elliot: James is Joint Head of the Department of Materials Science & Metallurgy and Professor of Macromolecular Materials Science in the University of Cambridge. He leads an internationally recognized research group on polymeric membranes, carbon nanotube fibres and composite materials. As Principal Investigator on a NERC grant "S2UPPlant: Smart Sustainable Plastic Packaging from Plants" he directs a team working on the production and characterisation of biocompostable films based on cellulosic materials for plastic packaging. He also sits on the Executive Committee of the IoP Polymer Physics Group and is the Director of the EPSRC CDT in Computational Methods for Materials Science.

Tammy NG: Tammy joined Kohler in early 2022 as the Vice President of Global Marketing for the Kitchen & Bath Group. She manages global marketing campaigns, brand, events, digital, direct store, direct online business, and global strategic account sales. Prior to Kohler, Tammy spent 10 years at Dyson including launching their Haircare category globally and driving new market entry and maturity in the Asia Pacific region. Prior to Dyson, Tammy worked at Apple and launched the first iPhone in the Chinese market.

Angela Onuoha: Angela, as a certified Trichologist, is specialised in the science of the structure, function and disease of the human hair and scalp. She is passionate about sharing her knowledge on achieving healthy hair. Angela works with hairdressers in the Netherlands as well as conducting masterclasses internationally, to showcase the versatility of hair. With 100k followers on Instagram, Angela shares knowledge about hair and scalp care.

Susi Proudman: Susi has over 25 yrs. of DTC, vertical and wholesale retail experience across Apparel & Footwear. She currently is CEO of Rose & William Consulting, where she advises founders and leaders on growing their business from the product, leadership, culture, and organizational design. Previously, Susi has worked in Canada, UK, and the USA for companies such as Marks & Spencer, Lululemon, Best Buy (Future Shop), Allbirds and Nike. She has served on several company boards including BCI Better Cotton Initiative a Not for Profit based in Switzerland, E Leather, a sustainable/commercial start-up based in the UK and is currently on the Board of Genusee, a sustainable eyewear company based in Flint, Michigan.

About Tangle Teezer

Launched in 2007, Tangle Teezer produces a range of innovative detangling, blow-drying, and styling hairbrushes famous for their unique patented teeth technology. The business has grown to become a world-renowned brand, recognised for creating the detangling haircare category, and swiftly becoming an essential haircare companion to both consumers and haircare professionals.

Tangle Teezer is a leader in its innovative "teeth" technology, holding 90 patents for brushes globally, 318 trademarks registered in 125 countries and 577design rights in 58 countries worldwide.

Tangle Teezer products are sold through a highly complementary and proven omni-channel model, with a premium positioning in well-established international online and multi-channel retailers, including Amazon, Boots, Walgreens, The Hut Group, Target, Ulta, Superdrug, Sephora, and CVS.

'The Original' hairbrush first launched by Tangle Teezer in 2009 helped to redefine the category. It quickly gained global acknowledgement, winning global consumer and business accolades, including a Queen's Award for innovation in 2012 and for International Trade in 2014. From The Original, detangling brushes were developed for all hair types, followed by blow-drying and styling brushes with high performance teeth adapted across each hairbrush.

Subsequent product launches have also received critical acclaim, with the Wet Detangler recognized as Women's Health's Best Brush for Wavy Hair (2021) and the Easy Dry & Go brush winning Best New Beauty Tool at the CEW Beauty Awards (2021).

Learn more at: https://www.tangleteezer.com/

Media contact:
Charlie Harrison
The One Nine Three Group
Charlie.harrison@the193.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1979821/Tangle_Teezer_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tangle-teezer-appoints-innovation-advisory-board-to-fuel-further-growth-301716924.html

